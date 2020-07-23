Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is in talks with investors for raising about $1 billion at a price of $270 a share, the report said, adding that the round is unlikely to be completed within the next couple months and terms could change. (https://bloom.bg/32M8h2v)

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station in May, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.

The private rocket company also raised $346.2 million in May at a valuation of about $36 billion.

Musk is also the chief executive officer of electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Tesla on Wednesday posted a profit for four straight quarters, a condition for it to be considered for the stock index of the largest U.S. companies.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
07:27pWall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
07:22pWall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
07:06pTESLA : Elon Musk's SpaceX in talks to raise funds at $44 billion valuation - Bl..
RE
07:05pTESLA : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
06:44pS&P 500 eases from five-month high as labor market rebound slows
RE
06:37pS&P 500 eases from five-month high as labor market rebound slows
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:13pTESLA : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
04:13pTESLA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:22pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The earnings season is better than expected so far
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 615 M - -
Net income 2020 1 049 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 318x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 295 B 295 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 161,37 $
Last Close Price 1 592,33 $
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.280.64%295 172
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%173 712
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.10%85 843
DAIMLER AG-20.68%48 562
BMW AG-18.05%44 846
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group