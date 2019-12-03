Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Elon Musk testifies at defamation trial he responded to 'unprovoked attack'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Germany in November 2019

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk took the witness stand at his defamation trial on Tuesday, testifying that his inflammatory Twitter message at the center of the case was sent in response to an "unprovoked" insult he received from the man now suing him.

Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc , was the first witness to testify in the lawsuit brought by a British cave diver who gained fame for his leading role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The diver, Vernon Unsworth, says Musk, who also founded the rocket company SpaceX, falsely labelled him a pedophile on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages for harming Unsworth's reputation.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine from SpaceX to assist in the cave rescue in July 2018.

Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was completed, that Musk's offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk should "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called the cave diver a "pedo guy." Musk later apologized for the comment, which Unsworth called a lie.

Musk was called after a jury was selected to hear the case and the two sides delivered opening statements.

Musk said he was merely responding in kind to Unsworth's remarks. Those comments were "an unprovoked attack on what was a good-natured attempt to help the kids,” Musk testified. "It was wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back.”

"I thought he (Unsworth) was just some random creepy guy,” Musk added. "I thought at the time that he was unrelated to the rescue.”

The judge explained the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's Twitter statement to mean that he was calling Unsworth a pedophile.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified the plaintiff and caused him harm. "Actual malice" on Musk's part does not need to be proven because the judge has deemed Unsworth a private individual rather than a public figure.

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.8 million followers, Musk's Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.

By Rachel Parsons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
06:23pTESLA : Elon Musk testifies at defamation trial he responded to 'unprovoked atta..
RE
06:22pELON MUSK : Elon Musk testifies at defamation trial he responded to 'unprovoked ..
RE
02:35pTHE LATEST : Elon Musk testifies British diver insulted him
AQ
12:21pU.S. copper frenzy grows as Rio Tinto plans $1.5 billion Utah mine expansion
RE
08:37aTESLA : World's largest pension fund halts stock lending to short sellers
RE
06:30aFACEBOOK : Factbox - Elon Musk's tweets bring controversy, nearly 30 million fol..
RE
12:39aLAWYER : Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet forced diver to sue
AQ
12/02Factbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
11/30TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANI : state premier
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 318 M
EBIT 2019 -217 M
Net income 2019 -831 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -71,1x
P/E ratio 2020 220x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 60 598 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 299,23  $
Last Close Price 336,20  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.0.62%60 359
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.89%197 945
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.81%96 400
DAIMLER AG8.59%59 138
BMW AG1.71%51 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.26%51 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group