Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Germany in November 2019

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his "pedo guy" Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be taken literally and was sent in response to an "unprovoked" insult he received from the man now suing him.

Musk, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc , was the first witness called to the stand in the lawsuit brought against him by a British cave diver who gained fame for his lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The diver, Vernon Unsworth, says Musk, also founder of the rocket company SpaceX, falsely labeled him a pedophile on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine from SpaceX to assist in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in July 2018.

Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was successfully completed, that Musk's offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk should "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called the cave diver a "pedo guy." Musk later apologized for the comment, saying the term was a common insult in South Africa where he grew up.

Unsworth called the slur a lie that has harmed his reputation.

Musk was called to testify by plaintiff's lawyers after a jury was selected to hear the case and the two sides delivered opening statements.

Musk said he was merely responding in kind to Unsworth's remarks, a video of which Musk said he watched on Twitter. Those comments were "an unprovoked attack on what was a good-natured attempt to help the kids,” Musk testified. "It was wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back.”

"I thought he (Unsworth) was just some random creepy guy,” Musk added. "I thought at the time that he was unrelated to the rescue.”

Pressed under questioning by lawyer Lin Wood, Musk testified that he did not mean for his tweet about Unsworth to be taken literally.

"I assume he did not mean to sodomize me with a submarine ... Just as I didn't literally mean he was a pedophile," he said.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson has explained the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's Twitter statement to mean that he was calling Unsworth a pedophile.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified the plaintiff and caused him harm. "Actual malice" on Musk's part does not need to be proven because the judge has deemed Unsworth a private individual rather than a public figure.

MUSK'S TWITTER FOLLOWERS

Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.8 million followers, Musk's Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.

Wood, representing Unsworth, tried to establish that Musk knew he had a high degree of influence with his Twitter followers and the public, and that the veracity of what he said thus carried significant weight.

“People say a lot of things on Twitter that aren’t true,” Musk said.

In an opening statement earlier in the day, lawyer Taylor Wilson, another member of Unsworth's legal team, said the tweet in question was more than a slip-up, and Musk had no business branding Unsworth a predator "in what should have been one of the proudest moments of his life."

Musk lawyer Alex Spiro countered that Unsworth did not act after the tweet like a man who suffered because of it.

"The plaintiff is saying he has been horribly damaged, and deserves money," Spiro said. "He doesn't."

By Rachel Parsons and Nichola Groom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
07:40pTESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
RE
07:38pELON MUSK : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken liter..
RE
07:34pTESLA : Elon Musk's tweets bring controversy, nearly 30 million followers
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:35pTHE LATEST : Elon Musk testifies British diver insulted him
AQ
12:21pU.S. copper frenzy grows as Rio Tinto plans $1.5 billion Utah mine expansion
RE
08:37aTESLA : World's largest pension fund halts stock lending to short sellers
RE
12:37aTESLA : Elon Musk says he tweeted diver was ‘pedo guy' after insult
AQ
12/02Factbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
11/30TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANI : state premier
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 318 M
EBIT 2019 -217 M
Net income 2019 -831 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -71,1x
P/E ratio 2020 220x
EV / Sales2019 2,80x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 60 598 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 299,23  $
Last Close Price 336,20  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.0.62%60 359
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.89%197 945
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.81%96 400
DAIMLER AG8.59%59 138
BMW AG1.71%51 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.26%51 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group