Despite Tesla's battles in Texas, Mr. Musk has shown an interest in the state. Last week, during a call with analysts, he suggested that the company might announce plans for its future battery efforts at an event in Texas later this month. If Tesla moves its headquarters to the state, the electric-car maker would be joining Toyota, which decamped from its North America headquarters in California beginning in 2014.

