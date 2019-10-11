Tesla : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

1/16th of the total 8,827 restricted stock units initially subject to this award vested on June 5, 2016, and 1/16th of the total units initially subject to this award vest every three months thereafter, so that all such shares subject to this award will be fully vested as of March 5, 2020.

Represents a single option award grant with respect to 42,112 total shares initially. 1/60th of the total shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on July 24, 2019 and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable on each monthly anniversary thereafter.

Represents a single option award grant with respect to 10,340 total shares initially. 1/60th of the total shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on November 1, 2018 and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable on each monthly anniversary thereafter.

Represents a single option award grant with respect to 15,000 total shares initially. 1/60th of the total shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on March 27, 2018 and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable on each monthly anniversary thereafter.

Represents a single option award grant with respect to 26,479 total shares initially. 1/48th of the total shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on February 11, 2016 and 1/48th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable on each monthly anniversary thereafter.

1/20th of the 3,447 total restricted stock units initially subject to this award vested on March 5, 2019, and 1/20th of the total units initially subject to this award vest every three months thereafter, so that all such shares subject to this award will be fully vested as of December 5, 2023.

1/16th of the 2,954 total restricted stock units initially subject to this award vested on June 5, 2018, and 1/16th of the total units initially subject to this award vest every three months thereafter, so that all such shares subject to this award will be fully vested as of March 5, 2022.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an Officer of Tesla, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints Jonathan Chang, Yun Huh, Aaron Beckman and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company, and to do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate. The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at 47700 Kato Road, CA 94538, as of the date set forth below.

/s/Andrew D. Baglino

WITNESS

Aaron Beckman September 27, 2019