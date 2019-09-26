Tesla : Introducing Software Version 10.0

The Tesla Team September 26, 2019

It's here. Software Version 10.0 - our biggest software update ever. We're raising the bar for what people have come to expect from their cars with new entertainment, gaming, music, and convenience features designed to make your car much more capable, as well as making time spent in your car more fun.

This week, Tesla owners around the world will start waking up to Version 10.0 features via an over-the-air update. Here's a look at what's new:

Tesla Theater

Get the most out of Model S, Model X, and Model 3 center displays by connecting to your Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu or Hulu + Live TV accounts to watch your favorite shows, movies and content right from your car while parked. For our China-based customers, we'll be launching with iQiyi and Tencent Video access, and we expect to add more global streaming and entertainment services over time. Additionally, all customers will have access to Tesla tutorial videos to learn more about their vehicle.

Smart Summon

With Smart Summon, customers who have purchased Full Self-Driving Capability or Enhanced Autopilot can enable their car to navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, as long as their car is within their line of sight. It's the perfect feature to use if you have an overflowing shopping cart, are dealing with a fussy child, or simply don't want to walk to your car through the rain. Customers who have had early access to Smart Summon have told us that it adds both convenience to their trips and provides them with a unique moment of delight when their car picks them up to begin their journey. Those using Smart Summon must remain responsible for the car and monitor it and its surroundings at all times.

Karaoke

Our new 'Car-aoke' feature lets you sing your heart out with friends on a road trip - or by yourself. Caraoke comes with a massive library of music and song lyrics, with support for multiple languages.

Restaurants & Destinations

Our new 'I'm Feeling Lucky' and 'I'm Feeling Hungry' navigation features will lead you on an adventure to a local restaurant or point of interest that's within your car's range. In testing, we've been taken to hole-in-the-wall restaurants, gourmet meals, national parks, city landmarks and more.

We've also improved our maps so that your search results will be sorted based on distance to each destination. Owners can also tap on highlighted points of interest, businesses, or search results in the larger map view to see business ratings, start a phone call, or begin navigating to the location.

Music & Podcasts

We're expanding our music and audio platform to enable Spotify Premium account access in all supported markets - one of the most requested features from Tesla owners. This will be in addition to Slacker Radio and TuneIn, which are also available in Tesla vehicles. We are also launching the Ximalaya service for podcasts and audiobooks in China.

Tesla Arcade

Cuphead, Studio MDHR's popular run-and-gun action game, is now available in the Tesla Arcade. Traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil. Using a USB controller, single-player and co-op modes are available to play in the Tesla Edition of Cuphead, which includes the game's full first level as you play as Cuphead or Mugman.

Security & Convenience

To help make USB storage for our Dashcam and Sentry Mode features easier to manage, video clips taken while your vehicle is being protected by Sentry Mode will now be stored to a separate folder on your USB drive. Older clips will also be automatically deleted if you're low on storage.

We have also made several UI and options changes available to drivers. One of our favorites is the new 'Joe Mode,' which lowers the cabin volume for select alerts such as parking chimes - perfect for when you have sleeping passengers in the rear seats that you don't want to wake up. Additionally, you can now do even more with your car from your Tesla app with the latest mobile software, including opening and closing your garage door via HomeLink, defrosting your vehicle's cabin at the maximum temperature, and remotely controlling your Model 3 and Model X windows.

Streaming Media & Browser Support Coming to all Model 3 Vehicles

To take advantage of the advanced media features in Software Version 10.0, we are also enabling browser access on all Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Standard Range vehicles. The update will also enable streaming media access to Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker while parked and connected to WiFi for these cars.

Version 10.0 is our largest update ever, and is yet another example of how Tesla ownership continues to get better over time. Customers can check it out for themselves at Tesla showrooms in the U.S. For more information about this update, please visit our website.