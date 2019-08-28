Tesla : Introducing Tesla Insurance

Log in
TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
08/28 04:04:41 pm
216.01 USD   +0.90%
08/28/2019 | 03:41pm EDT
August 28, 2019

Starting today, we're launching Tesla Insurance, a competitively priced insurance offering designed to provide Tesla owners with up to 20% lower rates, and in some cases as much as 30%. Tesla Insurance offers comprehensive coverage and claims management to support our customers in California, and it will expand to additional U.S. states in the future.

Because Tesla knows its vehicles best, Tesla Insurance is able to leverage the advanced technology, safety, and serviceability of our cars to provide insurance at a lower cost. This pricing reflects the benefits of Tesla's active safety and advanced driver assistance features that come standard on all new Tesla vehicles.

Tesla owners in California can purchase a policy in as little as one minute via tesla.com/insurance. For new vehicle orders, customers can request a quote prior to delivery once a VIN has been assigned to their Tesla Account.

Tesla Insurance offers a convenient monthly payment with no hidden fees or charges. Customers may cancel or change their Tesla Insurance policy at any time.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 19:40:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 1 511x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 38 348 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 214,08  $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-35.67%38 348
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.96%183 792
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.30%80 941
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.29%51 241
DAIMLER AG-9.52%49 297
BMW AG-15.86%42 633
