Analyst Recommendations
Tesla : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- And Lost $8.4 -2-
0
02/09/2020 | 04:53pm EST
Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Gregory Zuckerman at gregory.zuckerman@wsj.com
Latest news on TESLA INC.
04:53p
TESLA
: Investors Bet Against Tesla -- And Lost $8.4 -2-
DJ
04:53p
Investors Bet Against Tesla -- And Lost $8.4 Billion in Five Weeks
DJ
02/08
TESLA CAN GET SUPPORT FOR GERMAN FAC
: Economy Minister
RE
02/08
TESLA
: Shanghai to help Tesla resume production amid coronavirus spread
RE
02/08
TESLA
: Shanghai to help Tesla resume production amid coronavirus spread
RE
02/08
As China returns to work, it is hardly business as usual
RE
02/08
Scottish Fund Manager Is a Big Winner on Tesla -- WSJ
DJ
02/08
TESLA, MACY'S, EBAY
: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/07
TESLA, MACY'S, EBAY
: Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/07
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
31 972 M
EBIT 2020
1 332 M
Net income 2020
670 M
Debt 2020
5 953 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
205x
P/E ratio 2021
74,8x
EV / Sales2020
4,40x
EV / Sales2021
3,40x
Capitalization
135 B
More Financials
Chart TESLA INC.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
35
Average target price
493,10 $
Last Close Price
748,07 $
Spread / Highest target
25,7%
Spread / Average Target
-34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-70,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Elon Reeve Musk
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn
Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk
Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.
78.82%
115 503
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
3.46%
195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-5.57%
91 512
DAIMLER AG
-13.14%
50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-8.11%
47 621
BMW AG
-11.55%
46 690
More Results
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
