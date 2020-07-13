Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/13 02:32:25 pm
1554.99 USD   +0.67%
02:19pTech Stocks Power Market Rally
DJ
01:46pTESLA IS NOW BIGGER THAN JPMORGAN AND PROCTER & GAMBLE. NEXT UP : Walmart -- Update
DJ
01:30pTESLA IS NOW BIGGER THAN JPMORGAN AND PROCTER & GAMBLE. NEXT UP : Walmart
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla Is Now Bigger Than JPMorgan and Procter & Gamble. Next Up: Walmart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

Tesla Inc.'s shares vaulted toward another record Monday, continuing a head-spinning rally for the electric-car maker that has made it more valuable than many of the titans of American industry.

The company's shares jumped 13% Monday to $1,744.11 and have more than quadrupled in value in 2020. The stock has climbed in nine of the past 10 sessions, rising nearly 30% in the past three trading days alone.

In comparison, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are sitting on small losses this year and the U.S. economy has entered a recession as the pandemic put a halt to business activity around the country.

How big has Tesla gotten? Tesla's recent surge puts its market value of roughly $321 billion above that of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in America; Procter & Gamble Co., and UnitedHealth Group Inc. The electric-car maker is also bigger than Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. combined, according to FactSet data.

The rally has been driven in part by optimism surrounding the company's coming earnings report on July 22. Some investors are expecting the car maker to deliver a surprise profit. That would make the company eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, potentially driving even more activity around its shares. At least $1.6 trillion of mutual and exchange-traded funds track the index, according to Morningstar Direct data.

If it were in the S&P 500, it would be the 10th-biggest company in the index, slightly behind Walmart, whose market value is about $374 billion.

The rally is a remarkable feat for one of the most hotly debated stocks in the market. Equally passionate bulls and bears have pounced on Tesla -- buying its shares or shorting the stock in a wager that the shares will tumble. The shares' rapid ascent has evoked memories of the 1990s tech bubble for some investors. Others compare Tesla to a technology company such as Apple Inc. that is sure to change the world.

So far, the bulls are winning.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.00% 391.17 Delayed Quote.30.66%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.06% 24.2836 Delayed Quote.-31.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.73% 26526.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.33% 98.53 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 1.11% 151.66 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 10904.922957 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 10686.753168 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 1.01% 3217.22 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
TESLA, INC. 2.37% 1580.6 Delayed Quote.269.24%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 3.90% 302.57 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
WALMART INC. -0.18% 130.5 Delayed Quote.9.96%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.84% 25.695 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
02:19pTech Stocks Power Market Rally
DJ
01:46pTESLA IS NOW BIGGER THAN JPMORGAN AN : Walmart -- Update
DJ
01:30pTESLA IS NOW BIGGER THAN JPMORGAN AN : Walmart
DJ
01:18pWall Street jumps on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes
RE
01:15pWall Street jumps on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes
RE
12:30pTesla extends rally, up over 60% in two weeks
RE
11:47aTesla slashes Model Y price
RE
11:42aTesla Up Over 14%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33aWall St advances on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost
RE
10:05aElectric car maker Fisker to go public through SPAC deal at $2.9 billion valu..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 523 M - -
Net income 2020 126 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2 959x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 B 286 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 822,58 $
Last Close Price 1 544,65 $
Spread / Highest target -2,89%
Spread / Average Target -46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.269.24%286 333
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.34%170 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.57%81 832
DAIMLER AG-25.71%44 390
BMW AG-19.76%42 834
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.87%42 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group