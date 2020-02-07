Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/07 04:00:00 pm
748.07 USD   -0.12%
07:35pTESLA, MACY'S, EBAY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:07pChina's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla, Macy's, eBay: Stocks That Defined the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:35pm EST

By Francesca Fontana

Tesla Inc.

As traditional car giants sputter, Tesla is in the lead. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. gave tepid outlooks for the year ahead to investors as they deal with weakening demand and rising labor costs. Meanwhile, investors are gravitating to upstarts like Tesla, whose valuation soared in recent days to more than $130 billion -- higher than that of GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV combined. Telsa shares gained 20% Tuesday.

CVS Health Corp.

Aetna Inc.'s former chief executive is leaving the CVS board. Mark Bertolini said he is being pushed off the board of CVS, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Mr. Bertolini, who joined the CVS board after the November 2018 closing of CVS's nearly $70 billion deal to buy Aetna, said he was willing to stay on the board, and that the integration between the two companies isn't complete. CVS Chairman David Dorman said in a statement the remaining board members strongly back management and its direction. CVS shares fell 1.3% Monday.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

The U.S. consumer protection agency got in the way of a razor maker's acquisition Monday. The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a $1.37 billion deal in which Edgewell sought to buy upstart rival Harry's Inc. The FTC alleged that the acquisition would eliminate an important competitive force in an industry long controlled by Edgewell and Procter & Gamble, which sell their respective Schick and Gillette brands of men's razors, and Intuition/Hydro Silk and Venus brands of women's razors. The complaint alleges that Harry's, launched in 2013, has shaken up the "comfortable duopoly" between the two companies. Edgewell shares gained 13% Monday.

Macy's Inc.

Macy's is slashing jobs and shutting stores. The retailer plans to close 125 department stores over the next three years and will keep running about 400 of its namesake stores as shoppers continue to make fewer trips to malls. The company is also cutting roughly 2,000 corporate jobs, or 10% of corporate and support staff, and closing several offices. It will abandon a dual headquarters in Cincinnati -- a structure Macy's has kept since 1994 when it was still one of the country's biggest retailers -- and put all headquarters roles in New York. Macy's shares gained 6% Wednesday.

Estée Lauder Cos.

Coronavirus could spell trouble for Estée Lauder. The beauty giant cut profit expectations, saying China's viral outbreak will harm sales to travelers and Chinese consumers, which have been major growth drivers. Estée Lauder's fast-growing and profitable travel retail business -- comprised of duty-free spaces such as airports and cruises -- will be hit hardest as airlines cancel flights into China and overall tourism falls, Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said. "We expect to recover our momentum at the end of this health crisis," Mr. Freda said in a call to investors. Still, shares rose 5.1% Thursday as investors rewarded better-than-expected quarterly results.

eBay Inc.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange says deal talks with eBay are off. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s Thursday announcement came after The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the company made a takeover offer for eBay that could value the sprawling online marketplace at more than $30 billion. ICE shareholders didn't welcome the news, with shares falling 7.5% while eBay's stock soared 8.8% Tuesday. ICE said late Thursday that it was giving up on its consideration of "strategic opportunities" with eBay based on conversations with investors.

Casper Sleep Inc.

Mattress-seller Casper became the first banner-name startup to go public in 2020. In recent months, investors have grown wary of companies like Casper -- highly valued startups that have yet to turn a profit -- and its debut this past week didn't put those fears to rest. Shares of the mattress company priced at $12, well below the company's initial range of $17-to-$19 a share. They jumped 13% on their first day of trading Thursday, but gave back all their gains and then some when they dropped 15% to $11.49 Friday. Casper's $455 million market cap is less than half what it had been valued at in a private funding round early last year.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.02% 71.56 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
EBAY INC. -4.74% 36.2 Delayed Quote.5.23%
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY -3.85% 30.48 Delayed Quote.2.39%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.63% 12.208 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.70% 8.11 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.04% 33.63 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
MACY'S -3.24% 16.4 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
TESLA INC. -0.12% 748.07 Delayed Quote.79.04%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. -1.22% 208.96 Delayed Quote.2.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA INC.
07:35pTESLA, MACY'S, EBAY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:07pChina's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:18pTESLA : surge inspires fans to buy, skeptics to dig in, drives fear of missing o..
RE
01:58pTESLA : surge inspires fans to buy, skeptics to dig in, drives fear of missing o..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aBond Funds Are Hotter Than Tesla
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 972 M
EBIT 2020 1 332 M
Net income 2020 670 M
Debt 2020 5 953 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 205x
P/E ratio 2021 74,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2021 3,41x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 493,10  $
Last Close Price 748,07  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.79.04%115 503
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.31%91 512
DAIMLER AG-10.73%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.20%47 621
BMW AG-9.31%46 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group