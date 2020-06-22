Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
News 
Tesla : Musk says Tesla shareholder meeting and 'Battery Day' tentatively set for Sept. 15

06/22/2020 | 12:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday that Sept. 15 is the tentative date for the company's shareholder meeting and its "Battery Day" at which it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology.

The battery event, which Musk has touted as being "one of the most of exciting days in Tesla's history", had previously been scheduled in May while the shareholder meeting was due to take place on July 7. Both were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Battery Day event will include a tour of the company's cell production system, Musk tweeted, without elaborating.

Two proxy advisors have urged Tesla investors to vote against re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the company's board, citing corporate governance and other concerns.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Edwina Gibbs)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 008 M - -
Net income 2020 68,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5 611x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 B 186 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
