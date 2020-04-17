Tesla : On Pace for Longest Winning Streak on Record -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $766.61, up $21.40 or 2.87%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $778.80

-- Tesla opened a store on Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao.com. Tesla cars can't be bought through the online store but the company will start sales of Tesla car parts and related merchandise on April 21. Potential buyers can request test drives via the online store

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 68.68% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending May 16, 2013, when it rose 70.48%

-- Up 46.3% month-to-date

-- Up 83.25% year-to-date

-- Down 16.44% from its all-time closing high of $917.42 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 180.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2019), when it closed at $273.26

-- Down 16.44% from its 52 week closing high of $917.42 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 328.35% from its 52 week closing low of $178.97 on June 3, 2019

-- Traded as high as $774.95; highest intraday level since March 3, 2020, when it hit $806.98

-- Up 3.99% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:10:39 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet