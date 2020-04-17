Log in
Tesla : On Pace for Longest Winning Streak on Record -- Data Talk

04/17/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $766.61, up $21.40 or 2.87%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 26, 2020, when it closed at $778.80

-- Tesla opened a store on Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao.com. Tesla cars can't be bought through the online store but the company will start sales of Tesla car parts and related merchandise on April 21. Potential buyers can request test drives via the online store

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 68.68% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending May 16, 2013, when it rose 70.48%

-- Up 46.3% month-to-date

-- Up 83.25% year-to-date

-- Down 16.44% from its all-time closing high of $917.42 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 180.54% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2019), when it closed at $273.26

-- Down 16.44% from its 52 week closing high of $917.42 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 328.35% from its 52 week closing low of $178.97 on June 3, 2019

-- Traded as high as $774.95; highest intraday level since March 3, 2020, when it hit $806.98

-- Up 3.99% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:10:39 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 604 M
EBIT 2020 575 M
Net income 2020 -10,1 M
Debt 2020 4 922 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 918x
P/E ratio 2021 99,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,97x
EV / Sales2021 3,59x
Capitalization 137 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 508,52  $
Last Close Price 745,21  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.78.14%137 112
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.15%170 384
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.53%68 221
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.41%36 559
BMW AG-32.55%34 790
DAIMLER AG-43.91%32 085
