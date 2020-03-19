Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Police to Meet With Tesla Plant Brass Over Coronavirus Health Order Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

By Tim Higgins

Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen will met with Tesla Inc. officials today to discuss with the auto maker its cooperation for compliance with a local government order directing nonessential businesses to shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The police announced the meeting through a message on Twitter. It follows days of confusion over whether Tesla's U.S. car factory should continue to operate after local authorities' order on Monday to limit activity in the region and have people stay home to slow the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tesla has continued to operate even after the local sheriff's office said the factory wasn't essential, production should be halted and operations limited to a minimum. The county sheriff's spokesman has said the city of Fremont, where the factory is located, is responsible for enforcing the order.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
02:13pTESLA : Police to Meet With Tesla Plant Brass Over Coronavirus Health Order Comp..
DJ
12:18pELON MUSK : Tesla reduces U.S. factory personnel as Musk offers to produce vent..
RE
12:00pFord hoards cash, withdraws profit forecast amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
11:59aFord hoards cash, withdraws profit forecast amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
09:35aGE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
09:33aGE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
03/18Detroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/18TESLA : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming -- 3rd ..
DJ
03/18TESLA PREPARES TO REDUCE STAFF BY 75 : Bloomberg News
RE
03/18As Coronavirus Empties Workplaces, Some Holdouts Have Wanted Employees to Sho..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 369 M
EBIT 2020 1 203 M
Net income 2020 471 M
Debt 2020 5 378 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 134x
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 66 461 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 531,74  $
Last Close Price 361,22  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-13.65%66 461
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.13%161 193
VOLKSWAGEN AG-50.52%51 937
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.79%36 458
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.72%33 328
BMW AG-46.49%27 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group