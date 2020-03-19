Tesla : Police to Meet With Tesla Plant Brass Over Coronavirus Health Order Compliance

By Tim Higgins

Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen will met with Tesla Inc. officials today to discuss with the auto maker its cooperation for compliance with a local government order directing nonessential businesses to shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The police announced the meeting through a message on Twitter. It follows days of confusion over whether Tesla's U.S. car factory should continue to operate after local authorities' order on Monday to limit activity in the region and have people stay home to slow the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tesla has continued to operate even after the local sheriff's office said the factory wasn't essential, production should be halted and operations limited to a minimum. The county sheriff's spokesman has said the city of Fremont, where the factory is located, is responsible for enforcing the order.

