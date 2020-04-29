Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Profit Despite Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

By Tim Higgins

Tesla Inc. reported a surprising first-quarter profit, fueled by the sale of regulatory tax credits and strong demand for its Model 3 compact car before the coronavirus pandemic shut down its lone U.S. factory in late March.

The Silicon Valley auto maker said Wednesday it is too soon to say how the rest of the year might be affected by efforts to quell the spread of Covid-19, which have roiled automotive markets globally and raised concerns of a prolonged recession.

"It is difficult to predict how quickly vehicle manufacturing and its global supply chain will return to prior levels," the company said. "Due to the wide range of potential outcomes, near-term guidance of net income and free cash flow would likely be inaccurate. We will again revisit our 2020 guidance in our Q2 update."

The company's first-quarter adjusted profit of $1.24 a share marked the first time in Tesla's 16-year history that it has recorded three consecutive quarters of profitability. It also defied industry analysts, who on average, expected an adjusted loss of 28 cents a share.

Those closely tracked results excluded stock-based compensation. On a net basis, the company reported a profit of $16 million attributable to common shareholders.

The quarter was a dramatic improvement from a year ago when the company posted a first-quarter loss of $702 million as Chief Executive Elon Musk struggled to export the Model 3 for the first time and the company saw an erosion of demand in the U.S.

The latest quarter was helped by an uptick in the sale of regulatory tax credits that Tesla receives for selling electric vehicles. Revenue from those sales to competitors, which is mostly profit, rose to $354 million from $216 million a year ago.

The company's shares climbed more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
05:19pTESLA : profit streak not derailed by coronavirus as auto industry braces for lo..
RE
05:07pTESLA : Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Profit Despite Coronavirus
DJ
05:00pTESLA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:43pTESLA : ekes out small 1Q net profit, surprising Wall Street
AQ
04:34pTESLA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pTESLA : Q1'20 Update Letter
PU
04:12pTESLA : nbsp;Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
09:49aTESLA : Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact
RE
09:18aNIO : Correction to NIO Article
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 364 M
EBIT 2020 184 M
Net income 2020 -373 M
Debt 2020 4 946 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -331x
P/E ratio 2021 106x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2021 3,73x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 509,55  $
Last Close Price 769,12  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.83.85%141 512
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%173 937
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.50%72 081
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.48%40 140
BMW AG-28.07%36 973
DAIMLER AG-38.40%35 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group