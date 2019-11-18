Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/18 04:00:00 pm
349.99 USD   -0.62%
11/18Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
DJ
11/18Neoen to expand world's largest lithium ion battery in Australia
RE
11/18FORD MOTOR : New Mustang Drags on the Street
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:48pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid.

Neoen SA (NEOEN.SA), the French company that owns and operates the 100 megawatt-129 megawatt hour lithium-ion installation known as the Tesla Big Battery, said Tuesday the 71 million Australian dollar (US$48 million) project will create Australia's first grid-scale battery.

The Hornsdale Power Reserve in Jamestown, north of Adelaide, was built by the Silicon Valley auto maker in less than nine months in 2017 after Chief Executive Elon Musk offered to help the government of South Australia state bolster a vulnerable power network hit by a string of blackouts. Tesla's system stores power generated by a wind farm built by Neoen.

Battery storage has become a critical bridge for Australia's power network as aging coal-fired plants are increasingly shut down. Power generated by wind and solar farms need a backup for intermittent supply, and recent decreases in battery prices have made them an alternative to plants that only run during peak hours.

South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the battery's expanded capacity will reduce volatility in spot electricity prices and protect the state grid from network disruptions.

In its first year of operation the battery saved consumers more than A$50 million, Neoen said, adding that the expansion--due to be completed in the first half of next year--will increase savings.

When the additional Tesla battery packs are installed at the site, the operation will provide a large-scale demonstration of the potential for battery storage to provide inertia to a network, stabilizing the grid when electricity supply and demand fluctuate, the French company said.

The battery technology will trial responding to supply shifts by automatically charging and discharging, imitating existing services in current fossil-fuel power systems.

The project will receive A$15 million over five years from the state government's Grid Scale Storage Fund, becoming the first development to receive money from the fund that was set up a year ago. The federal government's Australian Renewable Energy Agency has committed A$8 million in grant funding, while government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corp. will provide debt financing, Neoen said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.12% 0.89774 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.18% 73.804 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.03% 1.06356 Delayed Quote.1.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.05% 0.67284 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.67975 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.14% 1.90545 Delayed Quote.4.75%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.15% 1.62916 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
NEOEN 0.43% 23.6 Real-time Quote.24.60%
SOLAR COMPANY S.A. 0.00% 6.85 End-of-day quote.1,327.08%
TESLA INC. -0.62% 349.99 Delayed Quote.5.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
11/18Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
DJ
11/18Neoen to expand world's largest lithium ion battery in Australia
RE
11/18FORD MOTOR : New Mustang Drags on the Street
DJ
11/18TESLA : to Invest Up to EUR4 Billion in German Factory -Bild Am Sonntag
DJ
11/18TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
RE
11/18TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
RE
11/15Week ahead on Wall Street
RE
11/15TESLA : Volkswagen says it has no plans to cooperate with Tesla
RE
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 350 M
EBIT 2019 -223 M
Net income 2019 -841 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -73,2x
P/E ratio 2020 241x
EV / Sales2019 2,90x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 63 084 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 290,43  $
Last Close Price 349,99  $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.5.82%63 477
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.80%203 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.65%101 042
DAIMLER AG9.41%59 898
BMW AG3.51%53 150
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.48%52 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group