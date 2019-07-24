Tesla : Q2'19 Update Letter

Cash and cash equivalents of $5.0B; Operating cash flow less capex of $614M
GAAP operating loss of $167M, GAAP net loss of $408M, including $117M of restructuring and other charges
Auto gross margin at ~19% in spite of reductions in vehicle ASP and lower regulatory credit revenue
On track to launch Gigafactory Shanghai by end of 2019 and Model Y by fall of 2020.
In the second quarter of 2019, we achieved record deliveries of 95,356 vehicles and record production of
87,048 vehicles, surpassing our previous quarterly records of ~91,000 deliveries and ~86,600 units produced in Q4 of 2018. This is an important milestone as it represents rapid progress in managing global logistics and delivery operations at higher volumes.
As a result of this growth and operational improvements, we generated $614 million of free cash flow (operating cash flow less capex) in Q2. Combined with our public offering of equity and convertible bonds (net proceeds of $2.4 billion), we ended the quarter with $5.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the highest level in Tesla's history. This level of liquidity puts us in a comfortable position as we prepare to launch Model 3 production in China and Model Y production in the US. As a result of our strong deliveries and continued progress on cost efficiencies, our GAAP net loss declined significantly compared to Q1.
Autopilot and FullSelf-DrivingFeatures: As safety has always been a priority for us, Model 3 received the highest ever ratings in the Safety Assist category of Euro NCAP's new and more stringent testing protocols. New active safety features built on our Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) hardware and software suite contributed to this achievement. Development of new features continued in Q2 as we launched Navigate on Autopilot in new regions including Europe and China. We are making progress on our next major update: Enhanced Summon, which is currently in our early access program. We are making progress towards stopping at stop signs and traffic lights. This feature is currently operating in "shadow mode" in the fleet, which compares our software algorithm to real-world driver behavior across tens of millions of instances around the world. Our new FSD computer, which is ~21x faster than our previous HW2.5 computer, has been in production since Q2.
Model 3: In Q2, Model 3 deliveries reached an all-time record of 77,634. Not only was Model 3 once again the best-selling premium vehicle in the US, outselling all of its gas-powered equivalents combined, this product also gained traction in other markets. In Europe, Model 3 is approaching sales levels of established premium competitors. As we stated previously, more than 60% of Model 3 trade-ins are non-premium brands, indicating a larger total addressable market for this product than initially expected. Now that all current variants of Model 3 are available across North America, Europe and Asia, we are gaining insight into preferred customer trim mix.
During the quarter, a majority of orders continued to be for a long-range battery option and the Model 3 average selling price (ASP) was stable at approximately $50,000. At the same time, manufacturing costs continued to decline.
The production rate of Model 3 continued to improve gradually throughout the quarter, breaking a monthly record in May and then again in June. All manufacturing equipment in Fremont has demonstrated capability of a 7,000 Model 3 vehicles per week run rate, which we continue to work to increase. We aim to produce 10,000 total vehicles of all models per week by the end of 2019.
Model S/X: Model S and Model X production continues to run on a single shift schedule, and we produced over 14,500 vehicles in Q2. Our deliveries increased sequentially to 17,722 as we continue to prioritize inventory reduction (working capital management). As a result, our total new car inventory levels have fallen to just 18 days of sales (including vehicles in transit, on ships and company
owned vehicles), compared to the industry's typical US inventory level of ~70 days of sales.
Gigafactory Shanghai continues to take shape, and in Q2 we started to move machinery into the facility for the first phase of production there. This will be a simplified, more cost-effective version of our Model 3 line with capacity of 150,000 units per year - the second generation of the Model 3 production process. Just like in the US, the Model 3 base price of RMB 328,000 is consistent with its gas- powered competitors, even before gas savings and incentives. Given Chinese customers bought well over a half million mid-sized premium sedans last year, this market poses a strong long-term opportunity for Tesla. We are looking forward to starting production in China by the end of this year. Depending on the timing of the Gigafactory Shanghai ramp, we continue to target production of over 500,000 vehicles globally in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2020.
Model Y: Preparations for Model Y production in Fremont began in Q2. Due to a significant overlap of components between Model 3 and Model Y, we are able to leverage existing manufacturing designs in the development of the Model Y production facilities. Additionally, we are making progress managing Model Y cost with only a minimal cost premium expected over Model 3. Due to the large market size for SUVs, as well as higher ASPs, we believe Model Y will be a more profitable product than the Model 3.
Infrastructure: As our fleet continues to grow, our service and Supercharger capacity continues to expand. In Q2, we added 101 vehicles to our Mobile Service fleet and opened 25 new store and service locations. While our customer fleet size has doubled in the past 12 months, our service losses remained stable year-on-year and service wait times have improved considerably. Supercharger capacity has grown to roughly 1,600 charging locations worldwide. In addition to the number of charging locations, we are also increasing the rate of throughput of vehicles. We expect the average charging session at our powerful V3 Superchargers will drop to around 15 minutes, which will effectively double the overall throughput rate per stall compared to our V2 Superchargers, easily keeping pace with our fleet growth.
Energy: Powerwall and Powerpack deployment grew by 81% in the second quarter to a record 415 MWh. Powerwalls are now installed at more than 50,000 sites. Additional cell supply combined with our new module line designed by Tesla Grohmann enabled a step change in energy storage production. Solar retrofit deployments declined sequentially to 29 MW. We are in the process of improving many aspects of this business to increase deployments.
OUTLOOK
This quarter, we are simplifying our approach to guidance. We are most focused on expanding our manufacturing footprint in new regions, launching new products and continuing to improve the customer experience, while generating and using cash sustainably.
Local production and improved utilization of existing factories is essential to be cost competitive in each region. We remain on track to launch local production of the Model 3 in China by the end of the year and Model Y in Fremont by fall of 2020. We are also accelerating our European Gigafactory efforts and are hoping to finalize a location choice in the coming quarters.
We are working to increase our deliveries sequentially and annually, with some expected fluctuations from seasonality. This is consistent with our previous guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year.
Additionally, we expect positive quarterly free cash flow, with possible temporary exceptions, particularly around the launch and ramp of new products. We believe our business has grown to the point of being self-funding.
We continue to aim for positive GAAP net income in Q3 and the following quarters, although continuous volume growth, capacity expansion and cash generation will remain the main focus.
Our 2019 capex is expected to be about $1.5 to $2.0 billion, a reduction from prior guidance. We continue to find opportunities to improve capital efficiency and shift cash outflows to future periods. This estimate includes the development of our main projects, on the timelines referenced, and to expand our Supercharger and service networks.
Elon Musk
Zachary Kirkhorn
Q2 2019 RESULTS
Revenue & Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
QoQ
YoY
Automotive revenue ($000)
$
5,376,389
$
3,723,861
$
3,357,681
44%
60%
of which regulatory credits
111,219
215,981
54,011
-49%
106%
Automotive gross margin
18.9%
20.2%
20.6
%
-125
bp
-168
bp
Starting this quarter, we are combining disclosure of both ZEV and non-ZEV credits into a single line item.
Excluding regulatory credit revenue, automotive gross margin improved by ~200bp (compared to a decrease of 125bp on a GAAP basis). This was in spite of a reduction in ASP as the Model 3 Standard Range Plus was fully introduced in all markets. We continue to make progress reducing the cost of the product, including through volume growth (fixed cost absorption), lowering material cost, reduction of labor hours per vehicle, and reduction of logistics costs.
Model S and Model X gross margin were impacted by pricing actions on vehicles with the prior powertrain version. Inventory of these vehicles has decreased materially as we enter Q3.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
Change
QoQ YoY
Energy generation and storage revenue ($000)
$
368,208
$
324,661
$
374,408
13%
-2
%
Energy generation and storage gross margin
11.6%
2.4%
11.8
%
920
bp
-20
bp
GAAP gross margin of the Energy business in Q2 improved sequentially to ~12% as the reduction in solar retrofit deployments was more than offset by the improved profitability of our energy storage business and seasonality in the solar lease/PPA business.
Other Highlights
Our total GAAP operating expenses remained relatively flat at $1.1 billion in Q2 in spite of 50% quarter-over-quarter growth in vehicle deliveries and the inclusion of $117 million in restructuring and other charges.
Service and Other revenue in Q2 increased predominantly due to stronger used car sales and service revenue growth.
Service and Other gross margin in Q2 improved to negative 23% due to a lower impact of one-time items as well as reduced losses in the service business. Most importantly, our total service-related cost continues to decline compared to a year ago, in spite of almost doubling the size of our customer vehicle fleet.
Interest and Other expenses increased to $202 million in Q2 compared to $123 million in Q1. This increase was mainly caused by currency movements due to a weakening USD and higher interest expense due to our recent convertible debt issuance.
Gains attributable to non-controlling interests impacted our income statement negatively by $19 million in Q2
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Our cash position increased to $5.0 billion, due to $2.4 billion in net proceeds from our May 2019 equity and convertible debt offerings, and $614 million of free cash flow.
Gigafactory Shanghai will be almost fully funded through local debt. Thus far, we have secured a $510 million credit line from local banks, which should be largely sufficient for the first phase of the factory.
Customer deposits declined to $631 million in Q2. This includes an increase in our order backlog offset by a sequential reduction in customer pre-payments (i.e., customers paying more than the minimum deposit) as well as reservation cancellations as order generation has shifted nearly entirely to non-reservation holders.
Our capital expenditures were $250 million in Q2, including Gigafactory Shanghai, charging infrastructure and early investments in the Model Y production line.
Tesla, Inc.
Summary of Key Metrics (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except metrics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
QoQ
YoY
Model S/X production
14,517
14,163
24,761
2
%
-41%
Model 3 production
72,531
62,975
28,578
15%
154%
Model S/X deliveries
17,722
12,091
22,319
47%
-21%
of which subject to lease accounting
1,820
1,363
2,354
34%
-23%
Model 3 deliveries
77,634
50,928
18,449
52%
321%
of which subject to lease accounting
4,322
-
-
N/A
N/A
Global vehicle inventory (days of sales) (1)
18
30
55
-40%
-67%
Solar deployed (MW)
29
47
84
-38%
-65%
Storage deployed (MWh)
415
229
203
81%
104%
Residential solar cash & loan (%)
70%
73%
68%
-300bp
200bp
Store and service locations
Mobile service fleet
Supercharger stations
Supercharger connectors
Destination charging connectors
Automotive revenues
of which regulatory credits Automotive gross profit Automotive gross margin
Total revenues
Total gross profit
Total GAAP gross margin
Operating expenses
Loss from operations
Operating margin
Loss from operations
Other (expense) income, net
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
EBITDA
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted - GAAP
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted - non-GAAP
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
402
377
346
7%
16%
651
550
340
18%
91%
21%
1,587
1,490
1,308
7
%
13,881
12,767
10,622
9%
31%
23,160
22,399
19,203
3
%
21%
44%
$
5,376,389
$
3,723,861
$
3,357,681
60%
111,219
215,981
54,011
-49%
106%
1,016,304
750,560
691,027
35%
47%
18.9%
20.2%
20.6
%
-125bp
-168bp
$
6,349,676
$
4,541,464
$
4,002,231
40%
59%
921,046
565,743
618,930
63%
49%
14.5%
12.5%
15.5
%
205bp
-96bp
$
1,088,504
$
1,087,574
$
1,240,322
0%
-12%
(167,458
)
(521,831
)
(621,392
)
-68%
-73%
-2.6%
-11.5%
-15.5
%
885bp
1,289bp
$
(167,458)
$
(521,831)
$
(621,392
)
-68%
-73%
(40,756
)
25,750
50,911
-258%
-180%
578,572
467,577
485,255
24%
19%
$
370,358
$
(28,504
)
$
(85,226
)
-1399%
-535%
$
(2.31
)
$
(4.10
)
$
(4.22)
-44%
-45%
$
(1.12)
$
(2.90)
$
(3.06)
-61%
-63%
$
863,606
$
(639,606)
$
(129,664)
-235%
-766%
Capital expenditures
(249,677
)
(279,932
)
(609,813
)
-11%
-59%
Operating cash flow less capital expenditures
$
613,929
$
(919,538)
$
(739,477)
-167%
-183%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,954,740
$
2,198,169
$
2,236,424
125%
122%
________________________
(1) The industry reference for days of sales is calculated by dividing new car inventory by the trailing four quarters of deliveries and using 261 working days (source: Automotive News).
Tesla, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Automotive sales
$
5,168,027
$
3,508,741
$
3,117,865
$
8,676,768
$
5,679,746
Automotive leasing
208,362
215,120
239,816
423,482
413,252
Total automotive revenue
5,376,389
3,723,861
3,357,681
9,100,250
6,092,998
Energy generation and storage
368,208
324,661
374,408
692,869
784,430
Services and other
605,079
492,942
270,142
1,098,021
533,554
Total revenues
6,349,676
4,541,464
4,002,231
10,891,140
7,410,982
Cost of revenues
Automotive sales
4,253,763
2,856,209
2,529,739
7,109,972
4,621,136
Automotive leasing
106,322
117,092
136,915
223,414
241,411
Total automotive cost of revenues
4,360,085
2,973,301
2,666,654
7,333,386
4,862,547
Energy generation and storage
325,523
316,887
330,273
642,410
705,636
Services and other
743,022
685,533
386,374
1,428,555
767,343
Total cost of revenues
5,428,630
3,975,721
3,383,301
9,404,351
6,335,526
Gross profit
921,046
565,743
618,930
1,486,789
1,075,456
Operating expenses
Research and development
323,898
340,174
386,129
664,072
753,225
Selling, general and administrative
647,261
703,929
750,759
1,351,190
1,437,163
Restructuring and other
117,345
43,471
103,434
160,816
103,434
Total operating expenses
1,088,504
1,087,574
1,240,322
2,176,078
2,293,822
Loss from operations
(167,458)
(521,831
)
(621,392
)
(689,289)
(1,218,366)
Interest income
10,362
8,762
5,064
19,124
10,278
Interest expense
(171,979)
(157,453
)
(163,582
)
(329,432)
(313,128)
Other (expense) income, net
(40,756)
25,750
50,911
(15,006)
13,195
Loss before income taxes
(369,831)
(644,772
)
(728,999
)
(1,014,603)
(1,508,021)
Provision for income taxes
19,431
22,873
13,707
42,304
19,312
Net loss
(389,262)
(667,645
)
(742,706
)
(1,056,907)
(1,527,333)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests and redeemable noncontrolling
interests
19,072
34,490
(25,167)
53,562
(100,243)
Net loss attributable to common
stockholders
$
(408,334)
$
(702,135
)
$
(717,539
)
$
(1,110,469)
$
(1,427,090)
Net loss per share of common stock
attributable to common stockholders -
basic and diluted
Basic
$
(2.31)
$
(4.10
)
$
(4.22
)
$
(6.40)
$
(8.42)
Diluted
$
(2.31)
$
(4.10)
$
(4.22)
$
(6.40)
$
(8.42)
Weighted average shares used in computing
net loss per share of
common stock - basic and diluted
Basic
176,654
172,989
169,997
174,831
169,574
Diluted
176,654
172,989
169,997
174,831
169,574
Tesla, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,954,740
$
3,685,618
Restricted cash
128,006
192,551
Accounts receivable, net
1,147,100
949,022
Inventory
3,382,358
3,113,446
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
569,748
365,671
Total current assets
10,181,952
8,306,308
Operating lease vehicles, net
2,069,540
2,089,758
Solar energy systems, net
6,200,704
6,271,396
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,082,458
11,330,077
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,248,277
-
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
480,833
350,651
MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion
400,308
421,548
Restricted cash, net of current portion
365,547
398,219
Other assets
842,978
571,657
Total assets
$
31,872,597
$
29,739,614
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,133,587
$
3,404,451
Accrued liabilities and other
2,622,943
2,094,253
Deferred revenue
883,293
630,292
Resale value guarantees
526,758
502,840
Customer deposits
631,107
792,601
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases (1)
1,791,085
2,567,699
Total current liabilities
9,588,773
9,992,136
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion (1)
11,234,401
9,403,672
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
1,182,042
990,873
Resale value guarantees, net of current portion
61,200
328,926
Other long-term liabilities
2,655,720
2,710,403
Total liabilities
24,722,136
23,426,010
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
580,227
555,964
Total stockholders' equity
5,715,393
4,923,243
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
854,841
834,397
Total liabilities and equity
$
31,872,597
$
29,739,614
(1) Breakdown of our debt is as follows:
Recourse debt
$
7,813,001
$
7,080,584
Non-recourse debt
$
3,552,674
$
3,551,891
Tesla, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(389,262
)
$
(667,645)
$
(742,706
)
$
(1,056,907)
$
(1,527,333
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
578,572
467,577
485,255
1,046,149
901,488
Stock-based compensation
209,863
208,378
197,344
418,241
338,983
Operating cash flow related to repayment of
-
-
-
discounted convertible notes
(188,107)
(188,107)
Other
177,285
216,292
97,432
393,577
251,237
Changes in operating assets and liabilities,
net of effect of business combinations
287,148
(676,101)
(166,989)
(388,953)
(492,415
)
Net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities
863,606
(639,606)
(129,664)
224,000
(528,040
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(249,677
)
(279,932)
(609,813
)
(529,609)
(1,265,475
)
Payments for the cost of solar energy systems,
net
(18,197)
(25,261)
(67,400)
(43,458)
(140,375)
Purchase of intangible assets
(5,333
)
-
-
(5,333)
-
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
31,662
(650)
(5,604)
31,012
(5,604)
Net cash used in investing activities
(241,545
)
(305,843)
(682,817
)
(547,388)
(1,411,454
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net cash flows from debt activities
1,349,258
(518,112)
244,196
831,146
417,061
Collateralized lease repayments
(85,432)
(133,891)
(113,426)
(219,323)
(200,518)
Net borrowings (repayments) under Warehouse
Agreements and automotive asset-backed notes
34,608
(32,944)
114,069
1,664
288,097
Net cash flows from noncontrolling interests - Auto
19,107
(32,866)
32,355
(13,759)
56,954
Net cash flows from noncontrolling interests - Solar
(40,564
)
(13,159)
90,375
(53,723)
83,617
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
-
-
-
in public offerings
848,232
848,232
Other
17,632
77,953
31,053
95,585
125,071
Net cash provided by (used in)
financing activities
2,142,841
(653,019)
398,622
1,489,822
770,282
Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash
593
4,878
(22,611)
5,471
(12,509
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,765,495
(1,593,590)
(436,470)
1,171,905
(1,181,721
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
at beginning of period
2,682,798
4,276,388
3,219,708
4,276,388
3,964,959
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
at end of period
$
5,448,293
$
2,682,798
$
2,783,238
$
5,448,293
$
2,783,238
Tesla, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)