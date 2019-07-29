Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:40am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-34756

Tesla, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

91-2197729

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

3500 Deer Creek Road

Palo Alto, California

94304

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(650) 681-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock

TSLA

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of July 22, 2019, there were 179,127,239 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

TESLA, INC.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

INDEX

Page

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

6

Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

37

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

50

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

50

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

51

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

52

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

69

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

69

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

69

Item 5.

Other Information

69

Item 6.

Exhibits

69

SIGNATURES

71

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for par values)

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,954,740

$

3,685,618

Restricted cash

128,006

192,551

Accounts receivable, net

1,147,100

949,022

Inventory

3,382,358

3,113,446

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

569,748

365,671

Total current assets

10,181,952

8,306,308

Operating lease vehicles, net

2,069,540

2,089,758

Solar energy systems, net

6,200,704

6,271,396

Property, plant and equipment, net

10,082,458

11,330,077

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,248,277

-

Intangible assets, net

327,358

282,492

Goodwill

153,475

68,159

MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion

400,308

421,548

Restricted cash, net of current portion

365,547

398,219

Other assets

842,978

571,657

Total assets

$

31,872,597

$

29,739,614

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

3,133,587

$

3,404,451

Accrued liabilities and other

2,622,943

2,094,253

Deferred revenue

883,293

630,292

Resale value guarantees

526,758

502,840

Customer deposits

631,107

792,601

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

1,791,085

2,567,699

Total current liabilities

9,588,773

9,992,136

Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion

11,234,401

9,403,672

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,182,042

990,873

Resale value guarantees, net of current portion

61,200

328,926

Other long-term liabilities

2,655,720

2,710,403

Total liabilities

24,722,136

23,426,010

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

580,227

555,964

Equity

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 179,118 and

172,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively

179

173

Additional paid-in capital

12,052,458

10,249,120

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,605)

(8,218)

Accumulated deficit

(6,331,639)

(5,317,832)

Total stockholders' equity

5,715,393

4,923,243

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

854,841

834,397

Total liabilities and equity

$

31,872,597

$

29,739,614

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

Automotive sales

$

5,168,027

$

3,117,865

$

8,676,768

$

5,679,746

Automotive leasing

208,362

239,816

423,482

413,252

Total automotive revenues

5,376,389

3,357,681

9,100,250

6,092,998

Energy generation and storage

368,208

374,408

692,869

784,430

Services and other

605,079

270,142

1,098,021

533,554

Total revenues

6,349,676

4,002,231

10,891,140

7,410,982

Cost of revenues

Automotive sales

4,253,763

2,529,739

7,109,972

4,621,136

Automotive leasing

106,322

136,915

223,414

241,411

Total automotive cost of revenues

4,360,085

2,666,654

7,333,386

4,862,547

Energy generation and storage

325,523

330,273

642,410

705,636

Services and other

743,022

386,374

1,428,555

767,343

Total cost of revenues

5,428,630

3,383,301

9,404,351

6,335,526

Gross profit

921,046

618,930

1,486,789

1,075,456

Operating expenses

Research and development

323,898

386,129

664,072

753,225

Selling, general and administrative

647,261

750,759

1,351,190

1,437,163

Restructuring and other

117,345

103,434

160,816

103,434

Total operating expenses

1,088,504

1,240,322

2,176,078

2,293,822

Loss from operations

(167,458)

(621,392)

(689,289)

(1,218,366)

Interest income

10,362

5,064

19,124

10,278

Interest expense

(171,979)

(163,582)

(329,432)

(313,128)

Other (expense) income, net

(40,756)

50,911

(15,006)

13,195

Loss before income taxes

(369,831)

(728,999)

(1,014,603)

(1,508,021)

Provision for income taxes

19,431

13,707

42,304

19,312

Net loss

(389,262)

(742,706)

(1,056,907)

(1,527,333)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

19,072

(25,167)

53,562

(100,243)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(408,334)

$

(717,539)

$

(1,110,469

)

$

(1,427,090

)

Net loss per share of common stock attributable to common

stockholders

Basic

$

(2.31)

$

(4.22)

(6.40)

$

(8.42)

Diluted

$

(2.31)

$

(4.22)

(6.40)

$

(8.42)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of

common stock

Basic

176,654

169,997

174,831

169,574

Diluted

176,654

169,997

174,831

169,574

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 10:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
06:40aTESLA : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financi..
PU
06:23aTESLA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28TESLA : Elon Musk promises Teslas will be able to stream Netflix, YouTube soon
AQ
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding ro..
RE
07/26T-MOBILE, BOEING, DISNEY : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, Nasdaq Notch Worst Day In 4 Weeks Amid Swirling Central..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 661 M
EBIT 2019 -592 M
Net income 2019 -1 393 M
Debt 2019 8 157 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 335x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 40 634 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 271,77  $
Last Close Price 228,04  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-31.48%40 634
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.71%185 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.76%87 445
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.88%57 828
DAIMLER AG5.37%57 549
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%49 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group