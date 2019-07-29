Tesla : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
0
07/29/2019 | 06:40am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 001-34756
Tesla, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
91-2197729
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
3500 Deer Creek Road
Palo Alto, California
94304
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(650) 681-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock
TSLA
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of July 22, 2019, there were 179,127,239 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
TESLA, INC.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
INDEX
Page
PART I.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
Consolidated Statements of Operations
5
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
6
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
7
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
9
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
37
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
50
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
50
PART II.
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
51
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
52
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
69
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
69
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
69
Item 5.
Other Information
69
Item 6.
Exhibits
69
SIGNATURES
71
Forward-Looking Statements
The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for par values)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,954,740
$
3,685,618
Restricted cash
128,006
192,551
Accounts receivable, net
1,147,100
949,022
Inventory
3,382,358
3,113,446
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
569,748
365,671
Total current assets
10,181,952
8,306,308
Operating lease vehicles, net
2,069,540
2,089,758
Solar energy systems, net
6,200,704
6,271,396
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,082,458
11,330,077
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,248,277
-
Intangible assets, net
327,358
282,492
Goodwill
153,475
68,159
MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion
400,308
421,548
Restricted cash, net of current portion
365,547
398,219
Other assets
842,978
571,657
Total assets
$
31,872,597
$
29,739,614
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,133,587
$
3,404,451
Accrued liabilities and other
2,622,943
2,094,253
Deferred revenue
883,293
630,292
Resale value guarantees
526,758
502,840
Customer deposits
631,107
792,601
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
1,791,085
2,567,699
Total current liabilities
9,588,773
9,992,136
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion
11,234,401
9,403,672
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
1,182,042
990,873
Resale value guarantees, net of current portion
61,200
328,926
Other long-term liabilities
2,655,720
2,710,403
Total liabilities
24,722,136
23,426,010
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
580,227
555,964
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 179,118 and
172,603 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively
179
173
Additional paid-in capital
12,052,458
10,249,120
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,605)
(8,218)
Accumulated deficit
(6,331,639)
(5,317,832)
Total stockholders' equity
5,715,393
4,923,243
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
854,841
834,397
Total liabilities and equity
$
31,872,597
$
29,739,614
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Automotive sales
$
5,168,027
$
3,117,865
$
8,676,768
$
5,679,746
Automotive leasing
208,362
239,816
423,482
413,252
Total automotive revenues
5,376,389
3,357,681
9,100,250
6,092,998
Energy generation and storage
368,208
374,408
692,869
784,430
Services and other
605,079
270,142
1,098,021
533,554
Total revenues
6,349,676
4,002,231
10,891,140
7,410,982
Cost of revenues
Automotive sales
4,253,763
2,529,739
7,109,972
4,621,136
Automotive leasing
106,322
136,915
223,414
241,411
Total automotive cost of revenues
4,360,085
2,666,654
7,333,386
4,862,547
Energy generation and storage
325,523
330,273
642,410
705,636
Services and other
743,022
386,374
1,428,555
767,343
Total cost of revenues
5,428,630
3,383,301
9,404,351
6,335,526
Gross profit
921,046
618,930
1,486,789
1,075,456
Operating expenses
Research and development
323,898
386,129
664,072
753,225
Selling, general and administrative
647,261
750,759
1,351,190
1,437,163
Restructuring and other
117,345
103,434
160,816
103,434
Total operating expenses
1,088,504
1,240,322
2,176,078
2,293,822
Loss from operations
(167,458)
(621,392)
(689,289)
(1,218,366)
Interest income
10,362
5,064
19,124
10,278
Interest expense
(171,979)
(163,582)
(329,432)
(313,128)
Other (expense) income, net
(40,756)
50,911
(15,006)
13,195
Loss before income taxes
(369,831)
(728,999)
(1,014,603)
(1,508,021)
Provision for income taxes
19,431
13,707
42,304
19,312
Net loss
(389,262)
(742,706)
(1,056,907)
(1,527,333)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and
redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
19,072
(25,167)
53,562
(100,243)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(408,334)
$
(717,539)
$
(1,110,469
)
$
(1,427,090
)
Net loss per share of common stock attributable to common
stockholders
Basic
$
(2.31)
$
(4.22)
(6.40)
$
(8.42)
Diluted
$
(2.31)
$
(4.22)
(6.40)
$
(8.42)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of
common stock
Basic
176,654
169,997
174,831
169,574
Diluted
176,654
169,997
174,831
169,574
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.