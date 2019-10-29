Tesla : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
0
10/29/2019
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 001-34756
Tesla, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
91-2197729
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
3500 Deer Creek Road
Palo Alto, California
94304
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(650) 681-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock
TSLA
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such
files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
As of October 21, 2019, there were 180,244,858 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
TESLA, INC.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
INDEX
Page
PART I.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
Consolidated Statements of Operations
5
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
6
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
7
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
9
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
38
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
51
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
51
PART II.
OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
53
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
54
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
71
Item 3.
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
71
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
71
Item 5.
Other Information
71
Item 6.
Exhibits
71
SIGNATURES
73
Forward-Looking Statements
The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except for par values)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,338
$
3,686
Restricted cash
233
193
Accounts receivable, net
1,128
949
Inventory
3,581
3,113
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
660
366
Total current assets
10,940
8,307
Operating lease vehicles, net
2,253
2,090
Solar energy systems, net
6,168
6,271
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,190
11,330
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,234
-
Intangible assets, net
351
282
Goodwill
186
68
MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion
398
422
Restricted cash, net of current portion
255
398
Other assets
820
572
Total assets
$
32,795
$
29,740
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,468
$
3,405
Accrued liabilities and other
2,497
2,094
Deferred revenue
1,045
630
Resale value guarantees
441
503
Customer deposits
665
793
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
2,030
2,568
Total current liabilities
10,146
9,993
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion
11,313
9,404
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
1,140
991
Resale value guarantees, net of current portion
38
329
Other long-term liabilities
2,676
2,710
Total liabilities
25,313
23,427
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
600
556
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 180 and
173 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively
0
0
Additional paid-in capital
12,348
10,249
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(120)
(8)
Accumulated deficit
(6,188)
(5,318)
Total stockholders' equity
6,040
4,923
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
842
834
Total liabilities and equity
$
32,795
$
29,740
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Automotive sales
$
5,132
$
5,878
$
13,809
$
11,558
Automotive leasing
221
221
644
634
Total automotive revenues
5,353
6,099
14,453
12,192
Energy generation and storage
402
399
1,095
1,183
Services and other
548
326
1,646
860
Total revenues
6,303
6,824
17,194
14,235
Cost of revenues
Automotive sales
4,014
4,406
11,124
9,027
Automotive leasing
117
119
340
361
Total automotive cost of revenues
4,131
4,525
11,464
9,388
Energy generation and storage
314
330
956
1,036
Services and other
667
445
2,096
1,212
Total cost of revenues
5,112
5,300
14,516
11,636
Gross profit
1,191
1,524
2,678
2,599
Operating expenses
Research and development
334
351
998
1,104
Selling, general and administrative
596
730
1,947
2,167
Restructuring and other
-
27
161
130
Total operating expenses
930
1,108
3,106
3,401
Income (loss) from operations
261
416
(428)
(802)
Interest income
15
7
34
17
Interest expense
(185)
(175)
(515)
(488)
Other income, net
85
23
70
36
Income (loss) before income taxes
176
271
(839)
(1,237)
Provision for income taxes
26
17
68
36
Net income (loss)
150
254
(907)
(1,273)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and
redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
7
(57)
60
(157)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
143
$
311
$
(967)
$
(1,116)
Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to
common stockholders
Basic
$
0.80
$
1.82
(5.54)
$
(6.56)
Diluted
$
0.78
$
1.75
(5.54)
$
(6.56)
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per
share of common stock
Basic
179
171
176
170
Diluted
184
178
176
170
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
