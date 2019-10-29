Tesla : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-34756

Tesla, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

91-2197729

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

3500 Deer Creek Road

Palo Alto, California

94304

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(650) 681-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock

TSLA

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such

files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of October 21, 2019, there were180,244,858 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.

TESLA, INC.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

INDEX

Page

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

6

Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

38

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

51

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

51

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

53

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

54

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

71

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

71

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

71

Item 5.

Other Information

71

Item 6.

Exhibits

71

SIGNATURES

73

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except for par values)

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,338

$

3,686

Restricted cash

233

193

Accounts receivable, net

1,128

949

Inventory

3,581

3,113

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

660

366

Total current assets

10,940

8,307

Operating lease vehicles, net

2,253

2,090

Solar energy systems, net

6,168

6,271

Property, plant and equipment, net

10,190

11,330

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,234

-

Intangible assets, net

351

282

Goodwill

186

68

MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion

398

422

Restricted cash, net of current portion

255

398

Other assets

820

572

Total assets

$

32,795

$

29,740

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

3,468

$

3,405

Accrued liabilities and other

2,497

2,094

Deferred revenue

1,045

630

Resale value guarantees

441

503

Customer deposits

665

793

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

2,030

2,568

Total current liabilities

10,146

9,993

Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion

11,313

9,404

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,140

991

Resale value guarantees, net of current portion

38

329

Other long-term liabilities

2,676

2,710

Total liabilities

25,313

23,427

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

600

556

Equity

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 180 and

173 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively

0

0

Additional paid-in capital

12,348

10,249

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(120)

(8)

Accumulated deficit

(6,188)

(5,318)

Total stockholders' equity

6,040

4,923

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

842

834

Total liabilities and equity

$

32,795

$

29,740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

Automotive sales

$

5,132

$

5,878

$

13,809

$

11,558

Automotive leasing

221

221

644

634

Total automotive revenues

5,353

6,099

14,453

12,192

Energy generation and storage

402

399

1,095

1,183

Services and other

548

326

1,646

860

Total revenues

6,303

6,824

17,194

14,235

Cost of revenues

Automotive sales

4,014

4,406

11,124

9,027

Automotive leasing

117

119

340

361

Total automotive cost of revenues

4,131

4,525

11,464

9,388

Energy generation and storage

314

330

956

1,036

Services and other

667

445

2,096

1,212

Total cost of revenues

5,112

5,300

14,516

11,636

Gross profit

1,191

1,524

2,678

2,599

Operating expenses

Research and development

334

351

998

1,104

Selling, general and administrative

596

730

1,947

2,167

Restructuring and other

-

27

161

130

Total operating expenses

930

1,108

3,106

3,401

Income (loss) from operations

261

416

(428)

(802)

Interest income

15

7

34

17

Interest expense

(185)

(175)

(515)

(488)

Other income, net

85

23

70

36

Income (loss) before income taxes

176

271

(839)

(1,237)

Provision for income taxes

26

17

68

36

Net income (loss)

150

254

(907)

(1,273)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

7

(57)

60

(157)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

143

$

311

$

(967)

$

(1,116)

Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to

common stockholders

Basic

$

0.80

$

1.82

(5.54)

$

(6.56)

Diluted

$

0.78

$

1.75

(5.54)

$

(6.56)

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per

share of common stock

Basic

179

171

176

170

Diluted

184

178

176

170

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:31:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 302 M
EBIT 2019 -222 M
Net income 2019 -853 M
Debt 2019 7 494 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,7x
P/E ratio 2020 225x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 58 702 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 288,71  $
Last Close Price 327,71  $
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-1.53%58 702
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.08%191 485
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.78%97 109
DAIMLER AG16.64%63 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.54%52 312
BMW AG-1.15%50 227
