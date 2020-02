--Tesla Inc. is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America due to a power steering-related issue, Reuters reported Wednesday.

--The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Transport Canada said the issue involves aluminum bolts that may corrode, Reuters reported.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-recall/tesla-recalls-15000-model-x-suvs-for-power-steering-issue-in-north-america-idUSKBN2062XO

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com