TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
07/24 05:14:32 pm
241.08 USD   -7.34%
05:10pTESLA : posts $408M loss in 2Q, causing stock to plummet
AQ
05:00pTESLA : second-quarter revenue misses, shares fall
RE
04:50pTESLA : Q2'19 Update Letter
PU
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/24/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When:Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 024 M
EBIT 2019 -243 M
Net income 2019 -890 M
Debt 2019 8 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 131x
EV / Sales2019 2,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 46 360 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 280,03  $
Last Close Price 260,17  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-21.82%46 360
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 538
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%88 901
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%57 743
DAIMLER AG4.65%57 341
BMW AG ST-1.92%50 084
