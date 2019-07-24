Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com