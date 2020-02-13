Log in
TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 11:00:01 am
782.405 USD   +1.97%
10:41aTESLA : SEC Probes Tesla Over Financing Arrangements -- Update
DJ
10:17aTESLA : offers $2B in additional shares, stock dips slightly
AQ
09:35aTesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale
RE
Tesla : SEC Probes Tesla Over Financing Arrangements -- Update

02/13/2020 | 10:41am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Tesla Inc. is facing fresh regulatory scrutiny over its financing arrangements and accounting practices, as it looks to raise more than $2 billion from a stock sale to help accelerate its ambitious vehicle production plans.

The electric-car maker said Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission issued it a subpoena in December seeking information regarding certain financial data and contracts on Tesla's regular financing arrangements.

The SEC has closed its investigation into projections and public statements about Model 3 production, Tesla said. The Justice Department has previously asked for information from Tesla on matters related to the 2018 tweet from Chief Executive Elon Musk relating to taking Tesla private at $420 a share and Model 3 production rates.

The SEC declined to comment. The Justice Department and Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The return to capital markets comes amid a rally in Tesla's share price and it also represents an about-face from statements Mr. Musk made last month when facing questions from analysts on an earnings call.

"It doesn't make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level," Mr. Musk said.

In the public offering Mr. Musk agreed to buy up to $10 million of stock, while board member Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp., is expected to purchase up to $1 million of the stock, Tesla said Thursday.

Tesla said it has granted underwriters an option to buy up to about $300 million of additional stock. Proceeds from the offering are expected to strengthen its balance sheet among other uses.

Shares, which initially fell in premarket trading, were down slightly in Thursday's regular session.

Tesla's stock has soared more than 83% this year through Wednesday's close, much to the chagrin of short sellers, as it has given upbeat projections about vehicle sales and production and worked to convince Wall Street that past problems are behind it.

Despite Tesla's rally this year, Wall Street is the most bearish it has ever been on the company, with 45% of analysts who issue research on Tesla having either "sell" or "underweight" recommendations, according to FactSet.

Tesla last year completed a roughly $2.7 billion stock-and-bond sale, though the capital raise came at a much different time in terms of market perception for the company. Ahead of that offering the Palo Alto, Calif., car maker was fresh off a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss and burning cash in its efforts to increase electric-vehicle production and overcome logistical hurdles.

For the full year Tesla posted a loss of $862 million on $24.58 billion in revenue.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

