TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla Shanghai factory to resume production on Feb 10, authorities to assist: government official

02/07/2020 | 10:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla's factory in China's financial hub of Shanghai will resume production on Feb. 10, a Shanghai government official said on Saturday, adding that authorities would provide assistance to the firm.

Xu Wei, spokesman of the Shanghai municipal government, made the comment at a news conference.

On Jan. 30 Tesla had warned of a 1-1.5 week delay in the ramp-up of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars because China ordered a shutdown of the factory because of the new coronavirus breakout.

Authorities in the district where Tesla's factory is based will give full assistance to key manufacturers like Tesla as they resume work and help them to start production as soon as possible, he added.

Tesla Vice President Tao Lin said on Weibo social media platform this week that car deliveries from its new Shanghai plant would be temporarily delayed and that the company planned to restart production on Feb. 10.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla Inc., Weibo Corporation, GDS Holdings Limited
