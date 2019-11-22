Tesla : Shares Falling Following Unveiling of Cybertruck

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are trading lower in Friday's market, one day after the company's introduction of its Cybertruck was marred by a broken window.

At 12:27 p.m. EST, Tesla shares had dropped 5.58% to trade at $335.04. Volume was heavier than usual, with over 11.5 million shares trading, above the 65-day average volume of some 8.1 million.

On Thursday, in an attempt to show the strength of the truck's windows, a Tesla employee hurled a metal ball at the vehicle which ended up cracking the glass.

