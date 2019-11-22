Log in
11/22 01:14:52 pm
334.72 USD   -5.67%
Tesla : Shares Falling Following Unveiling of Cybertruck

0
11/22/2019 | 12:53pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are trading lower in Friday's market, one day after the company's introduction of its Cybertruck was marred by a broken window.

At 12:27 p.m. EST, Tesla shares had dropped 5.58% to trade at $335.04. Volume was heavier than usual, with over 11.5 million shares trading, above the 65-day average volume of some 8.1 million.

On Thursday, in an attempt to show the strength of the truck's windows, a Tesla employee hurled a metal ball at the vehicle which ended up cracking the glass.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 352 M
EBIT 2019 -223 M
Net income 2019 -841 M
Debt 2019 7 417 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -74,2x
P/E ratio 2020 244x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 63 956 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 295,97  $
Last Close Price 354,83  $
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.6.62%63 956
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.85%198 218
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.94%98 077
DAIMLER AG11.15%60 418
BMW AG4.10%52 525
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.10.82%50 135
