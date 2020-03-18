Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:27am EDT

By Tim Higgins

Tesla Inc. shares fell sharply Wednesday after the sheriff's office in the county home to the company's California car factory said the auto maker must halt production, putting a break on CEO Elon Musk's plans to work in spite of statewide efforts to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Silicon Valley auto maker had continued to make vehicles at its Fremont factory a day after counties in the San Francisco area issued an order to shut down nonessential business to get people to shelter at their homes.

Instead of continuing production, the auto maker must conduct "minimum basic operation only," Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Raymond Kelly said in an email sent to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

His email followed a tweet by the sheriff's office declaring Tesla as "not an essential business as defined" in the order.

Tesla shares fell more than 9% early Wednesday, outpacing broader market declines. The stock had already retreated more than 50% from its February high amid growing investor concerns about the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on businesses. The Nasdaq was off almost 30% over that period.

The directive could threaten Tesla's plan to boost deliveries by more than 36% this year, fueled in part by a new factory in China and the arrival of the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle. On Monday, Tesla announced deliveries had begun of the Model Y, which is being made in Fremont.

In an email to employees Monday, Mr. Musk said the harm from the panic over the novel coronavirus is more dangerous than the actual disease.

Still, he wrote, "I'd like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work."

"I will personally be at work, but that's just me," he added. "Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason."

For Tesla, managing the public health crisis has become a tale of two factories. When the novel coronavirus threatened China earlier this year, the auto maker had to close its new Shanghai factory as part of an effort there to contain Covid-19.

The directive issued by the local sheriff Tuesday came about 24 hours after an Alameda County public health department spokeswoman said the Fremont factory wouldn't have to shut.

Under the terms of the order, minimum basic operations cover only such work needed to maintain the value of a business's inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate remote working or "related functions."

Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment on the company's plans.

Tesla's decision to stay open has drawn scrutiny, including from Robert Reich, the former secretary of Labor under the Clinton administration. "Food might be essential, but not Teslas," he said on Twitter. "Subjecting 10,000 workers to this pandemic is shameful."

Other U.S. auto makers are also facing pressure to follow the lead of European factories and shut down amid the health scare.

While Tesla's cash pile was strengthened in recent weeks with the issuance of more than $2 billion in new shares, a prolonged shutdown could still threaten Tesla.

Morgan Stanley estimates Tesla has enough cash to weather revenue falling 90% for a full three months. In such a case, the bank estimates, Tesla would burn about $800 million in cash a month. According to its estimates, Tesla has about 14 months of cash it could burn through.

Ian Lovett contributed to this article.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
10:55aTESLA CALIFORNIA FACTORY OPERATING N : witness
RE
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
10:39aTENCENT : China's Nio flags doubts on its future, denting EV maker's shares
RE
10:27aTESLA : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming--Update
DJ
09:07aJapan's Sharp sues Tesla for patent infringement over network gear
RE
08:41aChinese EV maker Nio raises doubts about its future
RE
12:47aTESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CO : California county
RE
12:47aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdo..
RE
12:05aTESLA : factory could be shut under California health order
AQ
03/18ELON MUSK : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 122 M
EBIT 2020 1 439 M
Net income 2020 643 M
Debt 2020 5 275 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 79 153 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 556,16  $
Last Close Price 430,20  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.2.84%79 153
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%163 559
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.78%58 381
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 129
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.17%34 531
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.48%29 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group