Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for "pot smoker" after his deputy praised Tesla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Merkel visits Siemens plant in Goerlitz

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser on Friday lamented Germans who fail to recognise true visionaries and instead admire pot smokers who talk about space travel, only days after his own deputy praised Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.

"Amusing opinions in our country: When a German chief executive proactively orients his company toward the future, he is regarded as "lofty" and "philosophical". When a pot smoking colleague in the United States talks about Peterchen's moon ride, he is an admired visionary," Kaeser tweeted, referring to a German's children's story about travelling in space.

Siemens declined to comment on the tweet which comes only days after Siemens Deputy Chief Executive Roland Busch, a German, described Tesla's Musk as a "visionary."

Musk provoked a Twitter storm last year after briefly smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan.

In September Siemens promoted Busch to become deputy CEO, putting him in pole position to replace Kaeser as head of the German engineering giant.

On Oct. 31, Busch tweeted, "Great to meet w/ @elonmusk, a true visionary of our times. Talked about #FutureofMobility, rapid deployment of car charging enabling #electric mobility, advanced manufacturing & rocket engineering. We’re proud @Siemens’ #technology is supporting Elon’s most exciting dreams."

Busch at the company's annual press conference this week explained that Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla and SpaceX, which makes rockets, are big customers for Siemens' digital industries businesses.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Sabine Wollrab and John Revill, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla Inc., Siemens AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.09% 113.6 Delayed Quote.11.28%
TESLA INC. -0.06% 335.15 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
11:32aDAVID EINHORN : Musk mocks hedge fund owner Einhorn over Tesla shorts
RE
11:07aTESLA : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for "pot smoker" after his deputy praise..
RE
02:48aGM Sells Closed Factory In Ohio -- WSJ
DJ
11/07VOLKSWAGEN'S SHANGHAI EV PLANT WITH : Vw ceo
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk
RE
11/06Nio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China
RE
11/06TESLA : U.S. says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon
RE
11/06Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins ..
RE
11/05Tesla settles with Walmart over solar panel installations, fires
RE
11/05Nio, Mobileye partner on self-driving consumer passenger cars in China
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 348 M
EBIT 2019 -219 M
Net income 2019 -853 M
Debt 2019 7 528 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,4x
P/E ratio 2020 233x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 58 864 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 285,33  $
Last Close Price 326,58  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-1.87%58 864
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.18%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.33%99 189
DAIMLER AG14.59%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.86%54 894
BMW AG3.97%52 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group