Shares of Tesla Inc. were down 7.3% late Friday morning after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted he felt the company's share price was "too high."

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," the CEO tweeted after 11 a.m. Friday.

Shares of Tesla closed Thursday at $781.88 a share. As of midday Friday, they have risen 51% over the last month and have climbed 73% year to date.

