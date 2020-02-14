Log in
TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Stock Offering Priced at $767 a Share

02/14/2020 | 09:19am EST

By Allison Prang

Tesla Inc. is pricing its stock offering at $767 a share, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday.

The price of the electric-car company's offering, which could raise a little more than $2 billion, is lower than the $804 a share the stock closed at Thursday, the day the company announced the offering. Shares climbed 4.8% on Thursday, up from $767.29 a share a day earlier.

The company's offering could bring in proceeds of about $2.01 billion, after an underwriting discount, according to Tesla's Friday filing. The raise could increase by about $300 million if underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk -- who in January said it didn't make sense for Tesla to raise money -- is buying as much as $10 million worth of shares as part of this stock offering.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.4% in premarket trading.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 019 M
EBIT 2020 1 406 M
Net income 2020 713 M
Debt 2020 5 943 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 199x
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,65x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 497,20  $
Last Close Price 804,00  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.92.19%144 917
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.09%195 879
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.10%94 233
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.58%50 444
DAIMLER AG-12.41%50 206
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.46%47 428
