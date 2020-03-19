Tesla : U.S. vehicle factory to suspend production due to coronavirus

Log in
03/19/2020 | 05:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

Tesla Inc will suspend production at its California vehicle factory beginning on March 24 to comply with local orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

The company said its New York factory will also temporarily suspend production, while operations at its Nevada plant will continue.

"Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers," the company said in a statement.

Tesla also said it believed it had enough liquidity to successfully navigate the extended period of uncertainty, with some $6.3 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter, ahead of a recent $2.3 billion capital raise.

California's Alameda County, where the vehicle factory is based, is one of six covered by an order from regional officials to "shelter in place," which limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

The county sheriff's office said on Tuesday afternoon Tesla was not considered an essential business and cannot continue to operate its factory normally.

Tesla said on Thursday it would continue basic operations at the Fremont factory in compliance with the order to support vehicle and energy services and charging infrastructure.

By Tina Bellon

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 369 M
EBIT 2020 1 203 M
Net income 2020 471 M
Debt 2020 5 378 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 134x
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 66 461 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 531,74  $
Last Close Price 361,22  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-13.65%66 461
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.13%161 193
VOLKSWAGEN AG-50.52%51 937
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.79%36 458
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.17%33 328
BMW AG-46.49%27 504
