Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/16 04:00:00 pm
445.07 USD   -18.58%
02:48aTESLA : Unfazed by Pandemic, Tesla Begins Delivering New SUV
DJ
02:37aTESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report
RE
02:21aELON MUSK : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Unfazed by Pandemic, Tesla Begins Delivering New SUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Tim Higgins

Tesla Inc. has begun delivering its newest car, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, the Silicon Valley car maker said Monday on Twitter, undeterred by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has raised concerns about global economic growth.

Tesla initially planned for deliveries of the SUV to start in the fall, but Chief Executive Elon Musk pulled that date forward and said they would commence by the end of this month. The accelerated timeline was announced before the U.S. was hit with the Covid-19 virus that was first discovered in China and subsequently shut down much of that country.

Industry auto sales in China plunged 79% in February from a year ago and analysts are expecting the U.S. to be heavily hit as companies, schools and communities have taken to self-quarantining. Tesla, which opened a new factory in China recently, has said expansion plans there would be delayed because of the outbreak. The spread of the outbreak to Europe has forced some rival car makers to shut some of their plants.

Enthusiasm for Tesla's anticipated growth this year, fueled by the China factory and the anticipated arrival of the Model Y, helped push the company's stock to records before retreating in recent weeks amid a broader market downturn as investors braced for the economic impact from the pandemic. Mr. Musk has appeared unfazed by the health crisis, saying this month on Twitter that "the coronavirus panic is dumb."

"Even in this terrible environment, there must be some consumers eagerly awaiting it," David Whiston, an analyst for Morningstar Research Services, said.

Traditionally, Tesla's first deliveries go to employee customers. The company didn't respond to questions about the inaugural delivery.

Work at Tesla's California factory has continued even while other Silicon Valley companies have asked staff to work from home. Mr. Musk on March 9 congratulated employees for making the company's 1 millionth vehicle, a red Model Y.

Mr. Musk began the year predicting Tesla's growth would continue this year with sales rising at least 36% above last year and topping 500,000 vehicle deliveries.

But Wall Street has become skeptical about that figure. Joseph Spak, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, lowered his outlook for Tesla, slashing his expectations for total sales this year to 364,600 vehicles from his previous expectations of 525,200. Analysts surveyed by FactSet, on average, now predict 495,000 deliveries for this year, down from 510,000 estimated on Feb. 28.

Analysts also expect Tesla to post a loss for the first quarter, which would end its run of two consecutive profitable periods.

Tesla typically depends on an end-of-the-quarter push to hit delivery targets, Mr. Spak said. "That now seems very challenged," he said in a note to investors.

While car production has begun stopping in Europe, U.S. factories remained largely open for now. That could change amid a possible parts shortage in coming weeks from suppliers affected in Europe and China.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
02:48aTESLA : Unfazed by Pandemic, Tesla Begins Delivering New SUV
DJ
02:37aTESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report
RE
02:21aELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/16YUSEI : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China
DJ
03/16TESLA : Says It Delivered First Model Y SUV
DJ
03/13TESLA : Musk trial over Tesla-Solarcity deal postponed due to coronavirus outbre..
RE
03/13TESLA : Fast-charging stations damage electric car batteries, say engineers
AQ
03/12TESLA : Volkswagen says Tesla has 10-year start in electric cars
RE
03/12TESLA : ustainable Mobility' in Sri Lanka
AQ
03/12China automakers seek government relief after February sales dive 79% on coro..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 005 M
EBIT 2020 1 450 M
Net income 2020 688 M
Debt 2020 5 275 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 119x
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 81 889 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 548,16  $
Last Close Price 445,07  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.30.67%81 889
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.09%34 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group