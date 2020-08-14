MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Tesla, Inc. TSLA TESLA, INC. (TSLA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/14 03:51:29 pm 1648.16 USD +1.68% 03:23p TESLA : Updated 2019 Annual Report PU 01:59p FORD MOTOR : Correction to Ford Article on Aug. 7 DJ 11:37a S&P 500 drifts from record levels as retail sales slow RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Tesla : Updated 2019 Annual Report 0 08/14/2020 | 03:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UPDATED ANNUAL REPORT 2019 UPDATED NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 Dear Tesla Stockholders: We are pleased to inform you that our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, at Tesla's Fremont Factory located at 45500 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. For your convenience, we will also webcast the 2020 Annual Meeting live via the Internet at www.tesla.com/2020shareholdermeeting. The agenda of the 2020 Annual Meeting will be the following items of business, which are more fully described in this updated proxy statement: Agenda Item Board Vote Recommendation 1. A Tesla proposal to elect three Class I directors to serve for a term of "FOR" three years or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified ("Proposal One"). 2. A Tesla proposal to approve executive compensation on a non-binding "FOR" advisory basis ("Proposal Two"). 3. A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers "FOR" LLP as Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 ("Proposal Three"). 4. A stockholder proposal regarding paid advertising, if properly presented "AGAINST" ("Proposal Four"). 5. A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in "AGAINST" our governing documents, if properly presented ("Proposal Five"). 6. A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration, if "AGAINST" properly presented ("Proposal Six"). 7. A stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on human rights, "AGAINST" if properly presented ("Proposal Seven"). All stockholders as of close of business on July 31, 2020 are cordially invited to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person. Please note that the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting was changed from May 15, 2020 to July 31, 2020 to accommodate our prior postponement of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Due to evolving regulations regarding travel and gatherings, we will announce more specific details regarding check-in procedures for the 2020 Annual Meeting closer to the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting. While not part of the 2020 Annual Meeting, we also expect to announce at such time additional information about the procedures for attending our separate Battery Day presentation. Your vote is very important. Even if you earlier received proxy materials relating to the 2020 Annual Meeting as previously scheduled on July 7, 2020 and voted pursuant to those materials, such prior vote will be disregarded and you will need to re-submit your vote in accordance with this updated proxy statement. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read the updated proxy statement and vote as soon as possible. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section entitled "Questions and Answers About the 2020 Annual Meeting and Procedural Matters" and the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability or the notice you receive from your broker, bank or other intermediary. We are providing our proxy materials to our stockholders over the Internet. This reduces our environmental impact and our costs while ensuring our stockholders have timely access to this important information. Accordingly, stockholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020, will receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") with details on accessing these materials. Beneficial owners of Tesla common stock at the close of business on July 31, 2020 will receive separate notices on behalf of their brokers, banks or other intermediaries through which they hold shares. Thank you for your ongoing support of Tesla. Elon Musk Robyn Denholm Although we currently intend to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting on September 22, 2020 and in person, we will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments. If necessary or advisable to protect our personnel and stockholders, we will change the date, time, location and/or format of the 2020 Annual Meeting. If we do so, we will publicly announce any such changes in advance, such as through a press release and/or a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. UPDATED PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Table of Contents Page IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF UPDATED PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 ................................................................. 1 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROCEDURAL MATTERS ............... 2 PROPOSAL ONE - TESLA PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS......................................................... 10 General ....................................................................................................................................................... 10 Nominees for Class I Directors .................................................................................................................. 10 Information Regarding the Board and Director Nominees ........................................................................ 11 PROPOSAL TWO - TESLA PROPOSAL FOR NON-BINDINGADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION............................................................................................................................................... 15 General ....................................................................................................................................................... 15 Summary of 2019 Executive Compensation Program ................................................................................ 15 Proposed Resolution ................................................................................................................................... 16 PROPOSAL THREE - TESLA PROPOSAL FOR RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ..................................................................................................... 17 General ....................................................................................................................................................... 17 Principal Accounting Fees and Services .................................................................................................... 17 Pre-Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services.......................................................................................... 18 PROPOSAL FOUR - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING PAID ADVERTISING ..................................... 19 Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement ....................................................................................... 19 Opposing Statement of the Board ............................................................................................................... 19 PROPOSAL FIVE - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING PROVISIONS IN GOVERNING DOCUMENTS........................................................................................................................... 21 Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement ....................................................................................... 21 Opposing Statement of the Board ............................................................................................................... 22 PROPOSAL SIX - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORTING ON EMPLOYEE ARBITRATION .... 23 Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement ....................................................................................... 23 Opposing Statement of the Board ............................................................................................................... 24 PROPOSAL SEVEN - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ADDITIONAL REPORTING ON HUMAN RIGHTS............................................................................................................................................................. 26 Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement ....................................................................................... 26 Opposing Statement of the Board ............................................................................................................... 27 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ............................................................................................................................ 29 Investor Outreach ....................................................................................................................................... 29 Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Corporate Governance Guidelines......................................... 29 Director Independence ............................................................................................................................... 29 Board Leadership Structure ....................................................................................................................... 30 Board Role in Risk Oversight ..................................................................................................................... 31 Board Meetings and Committees................................................................................................................ 31 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation ................................................................ 33 Process and Considerations for Nominating Board Candidates ............................................................... 34 Attendance at Annual Meetings of Stockholders by the Board................................................................... 35 Stock Transactions...................................................................................................................................... 35 Contacting the Board.................................................................................................................................. 36 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS..................................................................................................................................... 37 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION .......................................................................................................................... 38 Compensation Discussion and Analysis ..................................................................................................... 38 Compensation Committee Report ............................................................................................................... 47 Summary Compensation Table ................................................................................................................... 47 Pay Ratio Disclosure .................................................................................................................................. 49 Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2019 ....................................................................................................... 49 i Outstanding Equity Awards at 2019 Fiscal Year-End ............................................................................... 50 2019 Option Exercises and Stock Vested.................................................................................................... 52 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control ................................................................... 53 Compensation of Directors......................................................................................................................... 53 Equity Compensation Plan Information ..................................................................................................... 56 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ............................................................... 57 Review of Related Party Transactions........................................................................................................ 57 Related Party Transactions ........................................................................................................................ 57 DELINQUENT SECTION 16(A) REPORTS.......................................................................................................... 59 OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES ........................................................................................................................... 60 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT .......................................................................................................................... 62 OTHER MATTERS ............................................................................................................................................ 63 ii TESLA, INC. 3500 Deer Creek Road Palo Alto, California 94304 UPDATED PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF UPDATED PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 The updated proxy statement and annual report are available at www.envisionreports.com/TSLA. In accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, we are providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet to our stockholders rather than in paper form, which reduces the environmental impact of our annual meeting and our costs. Accordingly, if you are a stockholder of record, a one-page Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials relating to the annual meeting to be held on September 22, 2020 (the "Notice of Internet Availability") has been mailed to you on or about August 13, 2020. Stockholders of record may access the proxy materials on the website listed above or request a printed set of the proxy materials be sent to them by following the instructions in the Notice of Internet Availability. The Notice of Internet Availability also explains how you may request that we send future proxy materials to you by e-mail or in printed form by mail. If you choose the e-mail option, you will receive an e- mail next year with links to those materials and to the proxy voting site. We encourage you to choose this e-mail option, which will allow us to provide you with the information you need in a timelier manner, will save us the cost of printing and mailing documents to you and will conserve natural resources. Your election to receive proxy materials by e-mail or in printed form by mail will remain in effect until you terminate it. If you are a beneficial owner, you will not receive a Notice of Internet Availability directly from us, but your broker, bank or other intermediary will forward you a notice with instructions on accessing our proxy materials and directing that organization how to vote your shares, as well as other options that may be available to you for receiving our proxy materials. Please refer to the question entitled "What is the difference between holding shares as a stockholder of record or as a beneficial owner?" below for important details regarding different forms of stock ownership. You may disregard any proxy materials you may have earlier received relating to the 2020 Annual Meeting as previously scheduled on July 7, 2020. If you already voted pursuant to such materials, such prior vote will be disregarded and you will need to re-submit your vote in accordance with this updated proxy statement. 1 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROCEDURAL MATTERS Although we currently intend to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting on September 22, 2020 and in person, we will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments. If necessary or advisable to protect our personnel and stockholders, we will change the date, time, location and/or format of the 2020 Annual Meeting. If we do so, we will publicly announce any such changes in advance, such as through a press release and/or a filing with the SEC. Why am I receiving these proxy materials? The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of Tesla, Inc. (the " Company ," " Tesla ," " we ," " us " or " our ") has made available on the Internet or is providing to you in printed form these proxy materials. We do this in order to solicit voting proxies for use at Tesla's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the " 2020 Annual Meeting "), to be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., Pacific Time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you are a stockholder of record and you submit your proxy to us, you direct certain of our officers to vote your shares of Tesla common stock in accordance with the voting instructions in your proxy. As a stockholder, you are invited to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting and we request that you vote on the proposals described in this updated proxy statement.



Can I attend the 2020 Annual Meeting? You may attend the 2020 Annual Meeting if, on July 31, 2020 (the " Record Date "), you were a stockholder of record or a beneficial owner. Please note that the 2020 Annual Meeting was previously postponed from

July 7, 2020 to September 22, 2020, and the Record Date was accordingly changed from May 15, 2020 to July 31, 2020. Therefore, stock ownership as of May 15, 2020 will not be sufficient for admission to the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Due to evolving regulations regarding travel and gatherings, we will announce more specific details regarding check-in procedures for the 2020 Annual Meeting closer to the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting. While not part of the 2020 Annual Meeting, we also expect to announce at such time additional information about the procedures for attending our separate Battery Day presentation.

(* Please see also the notice at the top of this section.) Where is the 2020 Annual Meeting? The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at Tesla's Fremont Factory located at 45500 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. Stockholders may request directions to the 2020 Annual Meeting by calling (650) 681-5000 or by visiting http://ir.tesla.com/contactus.cfm

Yes. We will webcast the 2020 Annual Meeting live via the Internet at www.tesla.com/2020shareholdermeeting .

Who is entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting? You may vote your shares of Tesla common stock if you owned your shares at the close of business on the Record Date. You may cast one vote for each share of common stock held by you as of the Record Date on all matters presented. See the questions entitled " How can I vote my shares in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting? " and " How can I vote my shares without attending the 2020 Annual Meeting? " below for additional details.

As of the Record Date, holders of common stock were eligible to cast an aggregate of 186,458,621 votes at the 2020 Annual Meeting. What is the difference between holding shares as a stockholder of record or as a beneficial owner? You are the "stockholder of record" of any shares that are registered directly in your name with Tesla's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. A minority of our stockholders are stockholders of record . We have sent the Notice of Internet Availability directly to you if you are a stockholder of record. As a stockholder of record, you may grant your voting proxy directly to Tesla or to a third party or vote in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

You are the "beneficial owner" of any shares (which are considered to be held in "street name") that are held on your behalf by a brokerage account or by a bank or another intermediary that is the stockholder of record for those shares. The vast majority of our stockholders are beneficial owners . If you are a beneficial owner, you did not receive a Notice of Internet Availability directly from Tesla, but your broker, bank or other intermediary forwarded you a notice together with voting instructions for directing that organization how to vote your shares. You may also attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, but because a beneficial owner is not a stockholder of record, you may not vote in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting unless you obtain a "legal proxy" from the organization that holds your shares, giving you the right to vote the shares at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

(* Please see also the notice at the top of this section.) How can I vote my shares in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting? You may vote shares for which you are the stockholder of record in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting. You may vote shares for which you are the beneficial owner in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting only if you obtain a "legal proxy" from the broker, bank or other intermediary that holds your shares, giving you the right to vote the shares. Even if you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, we recommend that you also direct the voting of your shares as described below in the question entitled "How can I vote my shares without attending the 2020 Annual Meeting?" so that your vote will be counted even if you later decide not to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting.

By Internet-Stockholders of record with Internet access may submit proxies by following the voting instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability until 1:00 a.m., Central time on September 22, 2020. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name, please check the voting instructions in the notice provided by your broker, bank or other intermediary for Internet voting availability. By telephone-Stockholders of record who live in the United States (or its territories) or Canada may request a paper proxy card from Tesla by following the procedures in the Notice of Internet Availability, and submit proxies by following the applicable "Phone" instructions on the proxy card. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name, please check the voting instructions in the notice provided by your broker, bank or other intermediary for telephone voting availability. By mail-Stockholders of record may request a paper proxy card from Tesla by following the procedures in the Notice of Internet Availability. If you elect to vote by mail, please complete, sign and date the proxy card where indicated and return it in the prepaid envelope included with the proxy card. Proxy cards submitted by mail must be received by the time of the meeting in order for your shares to be voted. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name, you may vote by mail by completing, signing and dating the voting instructions in the notice provided by your broker, bank or other intermediary and mailing it in the accompanying pre-addressed envelope.

(1) be present in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting or (2) have properly submitted a proxy in order to constitute a quorum at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, abstentions and broker "non-votes" are counted as present, and therefore are included for the purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the 2020 Annual Meeting. A broker "non-vote" occurs when an organization that is the stockholder of record that holds shares for a beneficial owner, and which is otherwise counted as present or represented by proxy, does not vote on a particular proposal because that organization does not have discretionary voting power under applicable regulations to vote on that item and has not received specific voting instructions from the beneficial owner. What proposals will be voted on at the 2020 Annual Meeting? The proposals scheduled to be voted on at the 2020 Annual Meeting are: A Tesla proposal to elect three Class I directors listed in this updated proxy statement to serve for a term of three years or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified (Proposal One);

A Tesla proposal to approve executive compensation on a non-binding advisory basis (Proposal Two);

non-binding advisory basis (Proposal Two); A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Proposal Three);

A stockholder proposal regarding paid advertising, if properly presented (Proposal Four);

A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in our governing documents, if properly presented (Proposal Five);

A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration, if properly presented (Proposal Six); and

A stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on human rights, if properly presented (Proposal Seven). 4 What is the voting requirement to approve each of the proposals? Broker Proposal Vote Required Discretionary Voting Allowed Proposal One-Tesla proposal to elect three Majority of the shares entitled to vote No Class I directors and present in person or represented by proxy Proposal Two-Tesla proposal to approve Majority of the shares entitled to vote No executive compensation on a non-binding and present in person or represented advisory basis by proxy Proposal Three- Tesla proposal to ratify the Majority of the shares entitled to vote Yes appointment of independent registered public and present in person or represented accounting firm by proxy Proposal Four-Stockholder proposal Majority of the shares entitled to vote No regarding paid advertising and present in person or represented by proxy Proposal Five-Stockholder proposal Majority of the shares entitled to vote No regarding simple majority voting provisions in and present in person or represented governing documents by proxy Proposal Six-Stockholder proposal regarding Majority of the shares entitled to vote No reporting on employee arbitration and present in person or represented by proxy Proposal Seven-Stockholder proposal Majority of the shares entitled to vote No regarding additional reporting on human rights and present in person or represented by proxy How are votes counted? All shares entitled to vote and that are voted in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting will be counted, and all shares represented by properly executed and unrevoked proxies received prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting will be voted at the 2020 Annual Meeting as indicated in such proxies. You may vote " FOR ," " AGAINST " or " ABSTAIN " on each of the nominees for election as director (Proposal One), and on each of Proposals Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Seven.

With respect to the election of directors, Tesla's bylaws provide that in an uncontested election, the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares entitled to vote and present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting of stockholders is required to elect a director. Abstentions with respect to any director nominee (Proposal One) or any of Proposals Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Seven will have the same effect as a vote against such nominee or Proposal. Consequently, each director nominee will be elected, and each of Proposals Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Seven will be approved or ratified, as applicable, only if the number of shares voted " FOR " such nominee or Proposal exceeds the total number of shares voted " AGAINST " or to " ABSTAIN " with respect to such nominee or Proposal. What is the effect of not casting a vote or if I submit a proxy but do not specify how my shares are to be voted? If you are the stockholder of record and you do not vote by proxy card, by telephone, via the Internet or in person at the 2020 Annual Meeting, your shares will not be voted at the 2020 Annual Meeting. If you submit a proxy, but you do not provide voting instructions, your shares will be voted in accordance with the recommendation of the Board. 5 If you are a beneficial owner and you do not provide the organization that is the stockholder of record for your shares with voting instructions, the organization will determine if it has the discretionary authority to vote on the particular matter. Under applicable regulations, brokers and other intermediaries have the discretion to vote on routine matters such as Proposal Three but do not have discretion to vote on non-routine matters such as Proposals One, Two, Four, Five, Six, or Seven. Therefore, if you do not provide voting instructions to that organization, it may vote your shares only on Proposal Three and any other routine matters properly presented for a vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Even if you earlier received proxy materials relating to the 2020 Annual Meeting as previously scheduled on July 7, 2020 and voted pursuant to those materials, such prior vote will be disregarded and you will need to re-submit your vote in accordance with this updated proxy statement. What is the effect of a broker "non-vote"? An organization that holds shares of Tesla's common stock for a beneficial owner will have the discretion to vote on routine proposals if it has not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner at least ten days prior to the 2020 Annual Meeting. A broker "non-vote" occurs when a broker, bank or other intermediary that is otherwise counted as present or represented by proxy does not receive voting instructions from the beneficial owner and does not have the discretion to vote the shares. A broker "non-vote" will be counted for purposes of calculating whether a quorum is present at the 2020 Annual Meeting, but will not be counted for purposes of determining the number of votes present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote with respect to a particular proposal as to which that broker "non-vote" occurs. Thus, a broker "non-vote" will not impact our ability to obtain a quorum for the 2020 Annual Meeting and will not otherwise affect the approval by a majority of the votes present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote of any of the Proposals. How does the Board recommend that I vote? The Board recommends that you vote your shares: " FOR " the three nominees for election as Class I directors (Proposal One);

" FOR " the approval, by non-binding advisory vote, of executive compensation (Proposal Two);

" FOR " the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Proposal Three);

" AGAINST " the approval of the stockholder proposal regarding paid advertising (Proposal Four);

" AGAINST " the approval of the stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in our governing documents (Proposal Five);

" AGAINST " the approval of the stockholder proposal regarding reporting on employee arbitration (Proposal Six); and

" AGAINST " the approval of the stockholder proposal regarding additional reporting on human rights (Proposal Seven).

If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name, you may generally change your vote by

If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name, you may generally change your vote by (1) submitting new voting instructions to your broker, bank or other intermediary or (2) if you have obtained a "legal proxy" from the organization that holds your shares giving you the right to vote your shares, by attending the 2020 Annual Meeting and voting in person. However, please consult that organization for any specific rules it may have regarding your ability to change your voting instructions.

You may disregard any proxy materials you may have earlier received relating to the 2020 Annual Meeting as previously scheduled on July 7, 2020. Even if you voted pursuant to those materials, such prior vote will be disregarded and you will need to re-submit your vote in accordance with this updated proxy statement. Is my vote confidential? Proxy instructions, ballots and voting tabulations that identify individual stockholders are handled in a manner that protects your voting privacy. Your vote will not be disclosed either within Tesla or to third parties, except: (1) as necessary for applicable legal requirements, (2) to allow for the tabulation and certification of the votes and (3) to facilitate a successful proxy solicitation. Occasionally, stockholders provide written comments on their proxy cards, which may be forwarded to Tesla management. Who will serve as inspector of election? The inspector of election will be Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Where can I find the voting results of the 2020 Annual Meeting? We will publish final voting results in our Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the SEC and made available on its website at www.sec.gov within four (4) business days of the 2020 Annual Meeting. 7 Who will bear the cost of soliciting votes for the 2020 Annual Meeting? Tesla will pay the entire cost of preparing, assembling, printing, mailing and distributing these proxy materials and soliciting votes. We may reimburse brokerage firms, custodians, nominees, fiduciaries and other persons representing beneficial owners for their reasonable expenses in forwarding solicitation material to those beneficial owners. Our directors, officers and employees may also solicit proxies in person or by other means. These directors, officers and employees will not be additionally compensated but may be reimbursed for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in doing so. What is the deadline to propose actions for consideration at next year's annual meeting of stockholders or to nominate individuals to serve as directors? You may submit proposals, including recommendations of director candidates, for consideration at future stockholder meetings. For inclusion in Tesla's proxy materials-Stockholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in Tesla's proxy statement and for consideration at the next annual meeting of stockholders by submitting their proposals in writing in a timely manner to: Tesla, Inc. 3500 Deer Creek Road Palo Alto, California 94304 Attention: Legal Department with a copy sent by e-mail to shareholdermail@tesla.com. Any correspondence that is not addressed precisely in accordance with the foregoing, including any correspondence directed to a specific individual, may not be received timely or at all, and we strongly recommend that you also send such correspondence by e-mail and verify that you receive a confirmation of receipt from Tesla. In order to be included in the proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, stockholder proposals must be received in accordance with the above instructions no later than the 120th day preceding the one-year anniversary of the date on which this proxy statement is released to the Company's stockholders, or April 15, 2021, provided that if the date of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders is more than 30 days from the one-year anniversary of the 2020 Annual Meeting, the deadline will instead be a reasonable time before we begin to print and send our proxy materials for the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. In addition, stockholder proposals must otherwise comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). To be brought at annual meeting-In addition, you can find in Tesla's bylaws an advance notice procedure for stockholders who wish to present certain matters, including nominations for the election of directors, at an annual meeting of stockholders without inclusion in Tesla's proxy materials. In general, Tesla's bylaws provide that the Board will determine the business to be conducted at an annual meeting, including nominations for the election of directors, as specified in the Board's notice of meeting or as properly brought at the meeting by the Board. However, a stockholder may also present at an annual meeting any business, including nominations for the election of directors, specified in a written notice properly delivered within the Notice Period (as defined below), if the stockholder held shares at the time of the notice and the record date for the meeting. Such notice should be delivered to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, California 94304, Attention: Legal Department, with a copy sent by e-mail to shareholdermail@tesla.com. The notice must contain specified information about the proposed business or nominees and about the proponent stockholder. If a stockholder who has delivered such a notice does not appear to present his or her proposal at the meeting, Tesla will not be required to present the proposal for a vote. 8 The "Notice Period" is the period not less than 45 days nor more than 75 days prior to the one-year anniversary of the date on which Tesla mailed its proxy materials to stockholders for the previous year's annual meeting of stockholders. As a result, the Notice Period for the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will start on June 30, 2021 and end on July 29, 2021. However, if the date of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders is advanced by more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 60 days after the one-year anniversary of the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting, the Notice Period will instead start 120 days prior to the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders and end on the later of (i) 90 days prior to such meeting or (ii) the 10th day following our first public announcement of the date of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. This is only a summary of the advance notice procedure. Complete details regarding all requirements that must be met are found in our bylaws. You can obtain a copy of the relevant bylaw provisions by writing to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, California 94304, Attention: Legal Department, or to shareholdermail@tesla.comvia e-mail, or by accessing Tesla's filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All notices of proposals by stockholders, whether or not requested for inclusion in Tesla's proxy materials, must be addressed precisely as prescribed in this section to be received timely or at all. We strongly recommend that you also send such correspondence by e-mail and verify that you receive a confirmation of receipt from Tesla. How may I obtain a separate copy of the Notice of Internet Availability or the proxy materials? If you are a stockholder of record and share an address with another stockholder of record, each stockholder may not receive a separate copy of the Notice of Internet Availability or proxy materials. Stockholders may request to receive separate or additional copies of the Notice of Internet Availability or proxy materials by calling our Investor Relations department at (650) 681-5000 or by writing to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, CA 94304, Attention: Investor Relations, or to or ir@tesla.com . Upon such written or oral request, we will deliver promptly a separate copy of the Notice of Internet Availability and, if applicable, our proxy materials, to any stockholder at a shared address to which we delivered a single copy of any of these materials. Stockholders who share an address and receive multiple copies of the Notice of Internet Availability or proxy materials can also request to receive a single copy by following the instructions above. Who can help answer my questions? Please contact our Investor Relations department by calling (650) 681-5000 or by writing to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, CA 94304, Attention: Investor Relations, or to ir@tesla.com . 9 PROPOSAL ONE TESLA PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS General Tesla's Board currently consists of ten members who are divided into three classes with staggered three-year terms. Our bylaws permit the Board to establish by resolution the authorized number of directors, and ten directors are currently authorized. Any increase or decrease in the number of directors will be distributed among the three classes so that, as nearly as possible, each class will consist of an equal number of directors. In April 2019, each of Stephen Jurvetson, a Class I director, and Antonio Gracias, a Class II director, determined collectively with the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Board that he will not stand for re-election to the Board when his current term ends at the 2020 Annual Meeting and the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, respectively. In April 2020, the Board increased the number of directors to ten and appointed Hiromichi Mizuno to the Board as a Class I director. The Board currently expects to reduce the number of Board seats to nine following the expiration of Mr. Jurvetson's term at the 2020 Annual Meeting, and therefore votes or proxies may not be submitted for the election of more than three board seats. The Board and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will continue to frequently evaluate the optimal size and composition of the Board to allow it to operate nimbly and efficiently, while maintaining new ideas, expertise and experience among its membership. Nominees for Class I Directors Three candidates have been nominated for election as Class I directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting for a three-year term expiring in 2023. Upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board has nominated Elon Musk, Robyn Denholm, and Hiromichi Mizuno for re-election as Class I directors. Biographical information about each of the nominees is contained in the following section. A discussion of the qualifications, attributes and skills of each nominee that led the Board and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to the conclusion that he or she should continue to serve as a director follows each of the director and nominee biographies. If you are a stockholder of record and you sign your proxy card or vote by telephone or over the Internet but do not give instructions with respect to the voting of directors, your shares will be voted "FOR" the re-election of Mr. Musk, Ms. Denholm, and Mr. Mizuno. Each of Mr. Musk, Ms. Denholm, and Mr. Mizuno has accepted such nomination; however, in the event that a nominee is unable or declines to serve as a director at the time of the 2020 Annual Meeting, the proxies will be voted for any nominee who shall be designated by the Board to fill such vacancy. As discussed above, Stephen Jurvetson will not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Meeting. If you wish to give specific instructions with respect to the voting of directors, you may do so by indicating your instructions on your proxy card or when you vote by telephone or over the Internet. If you are a beneficial owner holding your shares in street name and you do not give voting instructions to your broker, bank or other intermediary, that organization will leave your shares unvoted on this matter. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR THE TESLA PROPOSAL FOR THE ELECTION OF ELON MUSK, ROBYN DENHOLM, AND HIROMICHI MIZUNO. 10 Information Regarding the Board and Director Nominees Background and Qualifications The names of the members of the Board and Tesla's proposed director nominees, their respective ages, their positions with Tesla and other biographical information as of August 1, 2020, are set forth below. Except for Messrs. Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer and a director, and Kimbal Musk, a director, who are brothers, there are no other family relationships among any of our directors or executive officers. Nominating and Chair of the Audit Compensation Corporate Disclosure Governance Controls Name Age Board Committee Committee Committee Committee ............................................Elon Musk 49 Robyn Denholm................................... 56 X X X X X Ira Ehrenpreis....................................... 51 X X Lawrence J. Ellison.............................. 75 Antonio Gracias (1) ............................. 49 X Stephen Jurvetson (2) .......................... 53 X X Hiromichi Mizuno ............................... 54 X James Murdoch.................................... 47 X X X Kimbal Musk ....................................... 47 Kathleen Wilson-Thompson................ 52 X X X Mr. Gracias will not stand for re-election when his current term expires at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Jurvetson will not stand for re-election when his current term expires at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Elon Musk has served as our Chief Executive Officer since October 2008 and as a member of the Board since April 2004. Mr. Musk has also served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, an advanced rocket and spacecraft manufacturing and services company ("SpaceX"), since May 2002, and served as Chairman of the Board of SolarCity Corporation, a solar installation company ("SolarCity"), from July 2006 until its acquisition by us in November 2016. Mr. Musk is also a founder of The Boring Company, an infrastructure company, and of Neuralink Corp., a company focused on developing brain- machine interfaces. Prior to SpaceX, Mr. Musk co-founded PayPal, an electronic payment system, which was acquired by eBay in October 2002, and Zip2 Corporation, a provider of Internet enterprise software and services, which was acquired by Compaq in March 1999. Mr. Musk holds a B.A. in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in business from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. We believe that Mr. Musk possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including the perspective and experience he brings as our Chief Executive Officer, one of our founders and our largest stockholder, which brings historic knowledge, operational expertise and continuity to the Board. Robyn Denholm has been a member of the Board since August 2014 and its Chair since November 2018. From October 2018 to June 2019, Ms. Denholm was Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy of Telstra Corporation Limited, a telecommunications company, where she also served as its Chief Operations Officer from January 2017 to October 2018. Prior to Telstra, from August 2007 to July 2016, Ms. Denholm was with Juniper Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of networking equipment, serving in executive roles including Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer. Prior to joining Juniper Networks, Ms. Denholm served in various executive roles at Sun Microsystems, Inc. from January 1996 to August 2007. Ms. Denholm also served at Toyota Motor Corporation Australia for seven years and at Arthur Andersen & Company for five years in various finance assignments. Ms. Denholm previously served as a director of ABB Ltd. from 2016 to 2017 and of Echelon Corporation Inc. from 2008 to 2013. Ms. Denholm is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Sydney and a Master's degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales. 11 We believe that Ms. Denholm possesses specific attributes that qualify her to serve as a member of the Board and as its Chair as well as the chair of each of our Audit Committee and Disclosure Controls Committee, such as her executive leadership experience and her financial and accounting expertise with international companies, including in the technology and automotive industries. Ira Ehrenpreis has been a member of the Board since May 2007. Mr. Ehrenpreis has been a venture capitalist since 1996. He is founder and managing member of DBL Partners, a leading impact investing venture capital firm formed in 2015, and previously led the Energy Innovation practice at Technology Partners. In the venture capital industry, Mr. Ehrenpreis has served on the Board, Executive Committee, and as Annual Meeting Chairman of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA). Mr. Ehrenpreis currently serves as the President of the Western Association of Venture Capitalists (WAVC) and as the Chairman of the VCNetwork, the largest and most active California venture capital organization. In the Cleantech sector, he has served on several industry boards, including the American Council on Renewable Energy and the Cleantech Venture Network (Past Chairman of Advisory Board), as the Chairman of the Clean-Tech Investor Summit for nine years, and on the Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy (PIE) Advisory Council. Mr. Ehrenpreis also serves as Chairman of the World Energy Innovation Forum. Mr. Ehrenpreis was recently awarded the 2018 NACD Directorship 100 for his influential leadership in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Mr. Ehrenpreis holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D. and M.B.A. from Stanford University. We believe that Mr. Ehrenpreis possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board and to serve as chair of each of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and our Compensation Committee, including his experience in the Cleantech and venture capital industries. Lawrence J. Ellison has been a member of the Board since December 2018. Mr. Ellison is the founder of Oracle Corporation, a software and technology company, has served as its Chief Technical Officer since September 2014 and previously served as its Chief Executive Officer from June 1977 to September 2014. Mr. Ellison has also served on Oracle's board of directors since June 1977, including as its Chairman since September 2014 and previously from May 1995 to January 2004. We believe that Mr. Ellison possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his long-term leadership of one of the most successful technology companies in the world and experience with technology product development and strategy. Antonio Gracias has been a member of the Board since May 2007 and served as our Lead Independent Director from September 2010 to April 2019. Since 2003, Mr. Gracias has been Chief Executive Officer of Valor Management LLC, a private equity firm. Mr. Gracias is a director of SpaceX, and was a director of SolarCity until its acquisition by us in November 2016. Mr. Gracias holds a joint B.S. and M.S. degree in international finance and economics from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. We believe that Mr. Gracias possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his management experience with a nationally recognized private equity firm and his operations management and supply chain optimization expertise. Mr. Gracias will not stand for re-election when his current term expires at Tesla's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Stephen Jurvetson has been a member of the Board since June 2009, and was on a leave of absence from the Board from November 2017 to April 2019. Mr. Jurvetson is a co-founder of Future Ventures, a venture capital firm, and previously was a Managing Director of Draper Fisher Jurvetson, a venture capital firm, from 1995 to 2017. Mr. Jurvetson is a director of SpaceX. Mr. Jurvetson holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Business School. We believe that Mr. Jurvetson possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his experience in the venture capital industry and his years of business and leadership experience. 12 Mr. Jurvetson will not stand for re-election when his current term expires at Tesla's 2020 Annual Meeting. Hiromichi Mizuno has been a member of the Board since April 2020. From January 2015 to March 2020, Mr. Mizuno was Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the largest pension fund in the world. Previously, Mr. Mizuno was a partner at Coller Capital, a private equity firm, from 2003. In addition to being a career-long finance and investment professional, Mr. Mizuno is a member of numerous business and government advisory boards, including the board of the PRI, an investor initiative to promote responsible investment in partnership with the United Nations, the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council, and the Japanese government's strategic fund integrated advisory board. Mr. Mizuno holds a B.A. in Law from Osaka City University and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. We believe that Mr. Mizuno possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his deep understanding of international economics, financial markets, and government policies. James Murdoch has been a member of the Board since July 2017. Mr. Murdoch has been the Chief Executive Officer of Lupa Systems, a private investment company that he founded, since March 2019. Previously, Mr. Murdoch held a number of leadership roles at Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., a media company ("21CF"), over two decades, including its Chief Executive Officer from 2015 to March 2019, its Co-Chief Operating Officer from 2014 to 2015, its Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, International from 2011 to 2014 and its Chairman and Chief Executive, Europe and Asia from 2007 to 2011. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sky plc from 2003 to 2007, and as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAR Group Limited, a subsidiary of 21CF, from 2000 to 2003. Mr. Murdoch also formerly served on the boards of News Corporation from 2013 to July 2020, of 21CF from 2017 to 2019, of Sky plc from 2016 to 2018, of GlaxoSmithKline plc from 2009 to 2012 and of Sotheby's from 2010 to 2012. We believe that Mr. Murdoch possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his lengthy executive and board experience across numerous companies, extensive knowledge of international markets and strategies, and experience with the adoption of new technologies. Kimbal Musk has been a member of the Board since April 2004. Mr. Musk is a co-founder of The Kitchen, a growing family of businesses with the goal of providing all Americans with access to real food, and has also served as its Chief Executive Officer since its founding in 2004. In 2010, Mr. Musk became the Executive Director of Big Green (formerly The Kitchen Community), a non-profit organization that creates learning gardens in schools across the United States. Mr. Musk also co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming incubator program, in 2016. Previously, Mr. Musk was a co-founder of Zip2 Corporation, a provider of enterprise software and services, which was acquired by Compaq in March 1999. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Musk was a director of the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, a facility at the University of Colorado School of Medicine providing research, education and wellness services with the goal of achieving healthier lifestyles. Mr. Musk is a director of SpaceX, and was a director of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. from 2013 to 2019. Mr. Musk holds a B. Comm. in business from Queen's University and is a graduate of The French Culinary Institute in New York City. We believe that Mr. Musk possesses specific attributes that qualify him to serve as a member of the Board, including his business experience in retail and consumer markets, his experience on the Board, and his experience with technology companies. Kathleen Wilson-Thompson has been a member of the Board since December 2018. Ms. Wilson-Thompson has served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global pharmacy and wellbeing company, since December 2014, and previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer from January 2010 to December 2014. Prior to Walgreens, Ms. Wilson-Thompson held various legal and operational roles at The Kellogg Company, a food manufacturing company, from July 2005 to December 2009, including most recently as its Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources. Ms. Wilson-Thompson also served on the board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. from 2017 to 2020 and on the board of directors of Vulcan Materials Company from 2009 to 2018. Ms. Wilson-Thompson holds an A.B. in English Literature from the University of Michigan and a J.D. and L.L.M. (Corporate and Finance Law) from Wayne State University. 13 We believe that Ms. Wilson-Thompson possesses specific attributes that qualify her to serve as a member of the Board, including her executive and board experience with both consumer-focused and industrial companies, as well as her expertise in managing human resources and other operations at mature companies with large workforces. Additional Information On October 16, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York entered a final judgment approving the terms of a settlement filed with the court on September 29, 2018, in connection with the actions taken by the SEC relating to Elon Musk's August 7, 2018 Twitter post that he was considering taking Tesla private. On April 26, 2019, this settlement was amended to clarify certain of its terms, which was subsequently approved by the Court. Mr. Musk did not admit or deny any of the SEC's allegations, and there is no restriction on Mr. Musk's ability to serve as an officer or director on the Board (other than as its Chair for a specified time). See "Corporate Governance" and "Executive Compensation-Compensation of Directors" below for additional information regarding the Board. 14 PROPOSAL TWO TESLA PROPOSAL FOR NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION General Pursuant to Schedule 14A of the Exchange Act, we are asking our stockholders to vote to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our "named executive officers" as disclosed in accordance with the SEC's rules in the "Executive Compensation" section of this updated proxy statement beginning on page 38 below. This proposal, commonly known as a "say-on-pay" proposal, gives our stockholders the opportunity to weigh in on our named executive officers' compensation as a whole. This vote is not intended to address any specific item of compensation or any specific named executive officer, but rather the overall compensation of all of our named executive officers and the philosophy, policies and practices described in this updated proxy statement. The say-on-pay vote is advisory, and therefore not binding on the Company, the Compensation Committee or the Board. The say-on-pay vote will, however, provide information to us regarding investor sentiment about our executive compensation philosophy, policies and practices, which the Compensation Committee will be able to consider when determining executive compensation for the remainder of the current fiscal year and beyond. The Board and the Compensation Committee value the opinions of our stockholders and to the extent there is any significant vote against our named executive officer compensation as disclosed in this updated proxy statement, we will consider our stockholders' concerns and the Compensation Committee will evaluate whether any actions are necessary to address those concerns. Summary of 2019 Executive Compensation Program The following is a summary of some of the key points of our 2019 executive compensation program: Tesla continues to emphasize structuring compensation incentives to reward our named executive officers based on performance.

Equity awards weigh heavily in our named executive officers' total compensation, including awards that vest upon the achievement of clear and measurable milestones. Since these awards increase in value as our stock price increases (and in the case of stock option awards, have no value unless our stock price increases following their grant), our named executive officers' incentives are closely aligned with the long-term interests of our stockholders. In particular, 2019 was a record-setting year for Tesla's annual revenues, year-end cash balance, vehicle production and deliveries, and energy storage deployment, and we further laid the foundation for the future with international manufacturing operations, the unveiling of Model Y and Cybertruck, and the launch of the third generation of Solar Roof. During 2019, we granted certain of our named executive officers equity awards for promotions to their roles or as part of our ongoing compensation review and alignment process.

long-term interests of our stockholders. In particular, 2019 was a record-setting year for Tesla's annual revenues, year-end cash balance, vehicle production and deliveries, and energy storage deployment, and we further laid the foundation for the future with international manufacturing operations, the unveiling of Model Y and Cybertruck, and the launch of the third generation of Solar Roof. During 2019, we granted certain of our named executive officers equity awards for promotions to their roles or as part of our ongoing compensation review and alignment process. Tesla has no cash bonus program for any of our named executive officers and generally does not provide any perquisites or tax reimbursements to our named executive officers that are not available to other employees. No named executive officer has any severance or change of control arrangement, other than the vesting of the 10-yearperformance-based stock option award granted to Elon Musk in January 2018 (the " 2018 CEO Performance Award ") based solely upon the achievement of market capitalization milestones as measured at the time of a change in control of Tesla. See " Executive Compensation- Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-2018 CEO Performance Award " below for more details on the 2018 CEO Performance Award.

10-yearperformance-based stock option award granted to Elon Musk in January 2018 (the " ") based solely upon the achievement of market capitalization milestones as measured at the time of a change in control of Tesla. See " " below for more details on the 2018 CEO Performance Award. Each named executive officer is also employed at will and is expected to demonstrate exceptional personal performance in order to continue serving as a member of the executive team. 15 Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer, historically earned a base salary that reflected the applicable minimum wage requirements under California law, and he was subject to income taxes based on such base salary. However, he has never accepted his salary. Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary. Consequently, 100% of Mr. Musk's future compensation is at-risk in the form of the remaining unvested stock options under the 2018 CEO Performance Award and the 10-yearperformance-based stock option award granted to Elon Musk in August 2012 (the " 2012 CEO Performance Award ").

at-risk in the form of the remaining unvested stock options under the 2018 CEO Performance Award and the 10-yearperformance-based stock option award granted to Elon Musk in August 2012 (the " "). In particular, the 2018 CEO Performance Award is comprised of 12 equal tranches, each vesting only upon the achievement of a market capitalization milestone matched to one of eight revenue-based operational milestones or eight Adjusted EBITDA-based operational milestones, all of which were viewed as difficult hurdles at the time of grant. While our stockholders benefit from each incremental increase in Tesla's performance and stock price, aligning their interests with Mr. Musk's incentives, the tranches under the 2018 CEO Performance Award vest only upon the full achievement of specific milestones, making it even more challenging for Mr. Musk to realize value from such increases. As of the date of this updated proxy statement, two of the 12 tranches under this award have vested and become exercisable, subject to Mr. Musk's payment of the exercise price of $350.02 per share and the minimum five-year holding period generally applicable to any shares he acquires upon exercise. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation " below for more details. For detailed information about Tesla's executive compensation program, see the "Executive Compensation" section beginning on page 38 below. Tesla believes that the information provided above and within the "Executive Compensation" section of this updated proxy statement demonstrates that Tesla's executive compensation program was designed appropriately and is working to ensure management's interests are aligned with our stockholders' interests to support long-term value creation. Proposed Resolution Accordingly, we ask our stockholders to vote "FOR" the following resolution at the 2020 Annual Meeting: "RESOLVED, that the Company's stockholders approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's Updated Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables and the other related disclosure." THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR THE TESLA PROPOSAL FOR A NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION. 16 PROPOSAL THREE TESLA PROPOSAL FOR RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM General The Audit Committee has selected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm to audit the consolidated financial statements of Tesla for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which will include an audit of the effectiveness of Tesla's internal control over financial reporting. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has audited Tesla's financial statements since 2005. A representative of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is expected to be present at the meeting, will have the opportunity to make a statement if he or she desires to do so, and is expected to be available to respond to appropriate questions. Stockholder ratification of the selection of our independent registered public accounting firm is a matter of good corporate practice. In the event that this selection is not ratified by the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present and voting at the meeting in person or by proxy, the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm will be reconsidered by the Audit Committee. Even if the selection is ratified, the Audit Committee in its discretion may direct the appointment of a different accounting firm at any time during the year if the Audit Committee determines that such a change would be in the best interests of Tesla and our stockholders. Principal Accounting Fees and Services The following table presents fees billed for professional audit services and other services rendered to Tesla by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019. The dollar amounts in the table and accompanying footnotes are in thousands. Audit Fees (1) 2018 2019 $ 12,088 $ 12,527 Audit-Related Fees (2)............................................. 160 - Tax Fees (3) ............................................................. 514 999 All Other Fees (4) .................................................... 3 9 Total ................................................................. $ 12,766 $ 13,535 Audit Fees consist of fees billed for professional services rendered for the audit of Tesla's consolidated financial statements included in Tesla's Annual Report on Form 10-K and for the review of the financial statements included in Tesla's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as services that generally only Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm can reasonably provide, including statutory audits and services rendered in connection with SEC filings. The Audit Fees incurred in 2019 also include fees of $435 relating to services performed in connection with Tesla's securities offerings, in each case including comfort letters, consents and review of documents filed with the SEC and other offering documents. Audit-Related Fees in 2018 consisted of fees billed for professional services for assistance with interpretation of accounting standards. Tax Fees in 2018 and 2019 consisted of fees related to consultation and assistance with foreign taxation matters. Other Fees in 2018 and 2019 primarily consisted of fees for use of accounting software. 17 Pre-Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services Tesla's Audit Committee has adopted a policy for pre-approving audit and non-audit services and associated fees of Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm. Under this policy, the Audit Committee must pre- approve all services and associated fees provided to Tesla by its independent registered public accounting firm, with certain de minimis exceptions described in the policy. All PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP services and fees in fiscal 2018 and 2019 were pre-approved by the Audit Committee. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR THE TESLA PROPOSAL FOR THE RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS TESLA' S INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020. 18 PROPOSAL FOUR STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING PAID ADVERTISING In accordance with SEC rules, we have set forth below a stockholder proposal, along with a supporting statement, exactly as submitted by James M. Danforth. Mr. Danforth has notified us that he is the beneficial owner of 850 shares of Tesla's common stock and intends to present the following proposal at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Mr. Danforth's address is 7050 Sherbourne Lane, San Diego, CA 92129. The stockholder proposal will be required to be voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting only if properly presented. Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement *** SEC Rule 14a-8 Proposal: Should Tesla spend at least $50/car produced to advertise its products/services in order to increase brand and product awareness and interest, achieve other goals set forth in the supporting statement below and to help mitigate and/or reduce harm to Tesla's goals, objectives, reputation and finances? Supporting Statement: Advertising became necessary the moment Tesla announced in Q1-19 that it would shut down retail stores and start focusing solely on website based sales instead. Tesla is in the enviable position of being able to generate advertising ROI from 4 sources, which are: First, its [sic] self-evident that advertising can increase brand value, product awareness and interest. Second, Tesla ads can help mitigate and dilute substantial FUD ("Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt") and misinformation campaigns sponsored by competitors and detractors worldwide and steer the narrative more favorably. Third, impacts caused by less public visibility, due to retail store closings announced in Q1-19, can be explained and softened by ads. Finally, Tesla ads will, by their very nature, increase knowledge and support for climate damage avoidance worldwide. This is a core desire of Tesla and a key driver of better company results too. Tesla's call to action via advertisements will ring loudly and credibly with billions of consumers, many of whom who don't know who Tesla is at all. This call to action has never been more necessary or important than right now. *** Opposing Statement of the Board The Board has considered this proposal and has determined that it would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders. While we welcome stockholder feedback, we also believe we have an experienced management team that is best situated to determine Tesla's day-to-day business operations, including our sales and marketing practices and expenditures. Moreover, the proponent's key premise is based on an apparent misunderstanding of Tesla's retail operations. Specifically, Tesla has made clear in statements since the first quarter of 2019 that we frequently optimize our retail operations, which means both closing or downsizing locations with underperforming foot traffic or sales throughput, as well as adding locations in our target markets with high foot traffic. As a result, our net store count remained stable across 2019. Moreover, Tesla does not focus solely on online sales as the proponent asserts. Rather, whether a customer places an order from his or her home or at a Tesla store, it is transacted by accessing Tesla's website. 19 The proponent also presents no evidence that Tesla has insufficient visibility with prospective customers or that paid advertising, whether at the arbitrary amount suggested by the proponent or at all, would increase such visibility in a manner favorable to the Company or its stockholders. On the contrary, among the milestones achieved in 2019 without traditional advertising and at relatively low marketing costs, Tesla delivered a record 367,656 vehicles, or a 50% increase from the prior year, and Model 3 outsold the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes C-class, Audi A4 and Lexus IS combinedin the United States. The distinctions that Tesla has achieved in the past year include Model 3 being included in Consumer Reports' 2020 "Top Picks" List and being named the UK Car of the Year 2020 and the Midsize Car of the Year at the AUTO BILD Golden Steering Wheel Awards in Germany, and Model S being named Motor Trend's Ultimate Car of the Year. Finally, Tesla continues to expand globally with our servicing and charging infrastructure, as well as through international manufacturing at Gigafactory Shanghai, which commenced vehicle production in 2019, and our Gigafactory Berlin, which is undergoing site preparations. Whereas the proponent's assertions are based in speculation, objective factors demonstrate the existing and growing public visibility and interest in Tesla and our products without the need for paid advertising. Accordingly, at this time our management believes that our customers and stockholders would be better served by forgoing such costs. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING PAID ADVERTISING. 20 PROPOSAL FIVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING PROVISIONS IN GOVERNING DOCUMENTS In accordance with SEC rules, we have set forth below a stockholder proposal, along with a supporting statement, exactly as submitted by James McRitchie. Mr. McRitchie has notified us that he is the beneficial owner of 90 shares of Tesla's common stock and intends to present the following proposal at the 2020 Annual Meeting through his designee, John Chevedden. Mr. McRitchie's address is 9295 Yorkship Court, Elk Grove, CA 95758. The stockholder proposal will be required to be voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting only if properly presented. Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement *** Proposal Five - Simple Majority Vote RESOLVED, Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or "Company") shareholders request that our board take each step necessary so that each voting requirement in our charter and bylaws that calls for a greater than simple majority vote be eliminated, and replaced by a requirement for a majority of the votes cast for and against applicable proposals, or a simple majority in compliance with applicable laws. This means the closest standard to a majority of the votes cast for and against such proposals consistent with applicable laws. It is also important that our company take each step necessary to avoid a failed vote on this proposal topic. Supporting Statement: Shareowners are willing to pay a premium for shares of companies that have excellent corporate governance. Supermajority voting requirements have been found to be one of six entrenching mechanisms that are negatively related to company performance according to "What Matters in Corporate Governance" by Lucien Bebchuk, Alma Cohen and Allen Ferrell of the Harvard Law School (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=593423). Large funds, such as T. Rowe Price, BlackRock, SSgA and Northern Trust generally support elimination of supermajority requirements, since most view them as an entrenchment device for management. For example, BlackRock's Proxy Voting Guidelines for U.S. Securities (https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/literature/fact- sheet/blk-responsible-investment-guidelines-us.pdf) includes the following: We generally favor a simple majority voting requirement to pass proposals. Therefore, we will support the reduction or the elimination of supermajority voting requirements to the extent that we determine shareholders' ability to protect their economic interests is improved. Last proxy season, according to data obtained through ProxyInsight, shareholder proposals on this topic won over: 90% of the vote at Legg Mason, Axon Enterprise, L Brands, Skyworks Solutions, Leidos Holdings.

70% of the vote at Netflix, New York Community Bancorp, Xerox, OGE Energy, Dean Foods, Sonoco Products. Consideration should also be given to the fact that Tesla shareholders do not elect each director annually, no action can be taken by written consent, shareholders cannot call special meetings and we have no right to proxy access to nominate directors. 21 Shareholders need a real voice through governance reforms, including a Simple Majority Vote standard. Please vote to enhance shareholder value: Simple Majority Vote - Proposal Five *** Opposing Statement of the Board The Board has determined that this proposal would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders at this time, because our stockholders recently considered, but did not adopt, the implementation of the same changes requested by the proponent. At our 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, the Board proposed and recommended that stockholders approve amendments to our current certificate of incorporation and bylaws to eliminate the respective requirements therein that certain categories of changes to them be approved by greater than a majority of the total voting power of all outstanding shares of our common stock (the "Tesla Supermajority Amendment Proposal"). However, our stockholders did not approve the Tesla Supermajority Amendment Proposal, which would have immediately implemented the changes requested by the proponent. Because the proponent's proposal is advisory and non-binding, even if it were approved by our stockholders, the Board would not have the authority to implement such changes unilaterally. Rather, in order to carry out the recommendation espoused by the proposal, the Board would have to propose the Tesla Supermajority Amendment Proposal again at a future meeting of our stockholders. Given that the Board already did so at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, and the proponent also submitted a proposal substantially identical to the current proposal at each of Tesla's annual meetings of stockholders in 2019, 2016 and 2014, and in each case our stockholders did not approve any of such proposals, we believe that it would better serve the Company and its stockholders to focus on other business matters at this time. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING. 22 PROPOSAL SIX STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORTING ON EMPLOYEE ARBITRATION In accordance with SEC rules, we have set forth below a stockholder proposal, along with a supporting statement, exactly as submitted by Nia Impact Capital. Nia Impact Capital has notified us that it is the beneficial owner of 205 shares of Tesla's common stock and intends to present the following proposal at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Nia Impact Capital's address is 2323 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612. The stockholder proposal will be required to be voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting only if properly presented. Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement *** RESOLVED: Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") ask the Board of Directors to oversee the preparation of a report on the impact of the use of mandatory arbitration on Tesla's employees and workplace culture. The report should evaluate the impact of Tesla's current use of arbitration on the prevalence of harassment and discrimination in its workplace and on employees' ability to seek redress. The report should be prepared at reasonable cost and omit proprietary and personal information. WHEREAS: Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that it is unlawful "to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin."1 Nevertheless, forty-eight percent of African Americans and thirty-six percent of Hispanics have experienced race-based workplace discrimination.2 Fifty-five percent of senior-level women say that they have been sexually harassed during their careers.3 A workplace that tolerates harassment invites legal, brand, financial, and human capital risk. Companies may experience reduced morale, lost productivity, absenteeism, and challenges in attracting and retaining talent. Unexpected changes in leadership after allegations of harassment or discrimination, as has occurred at CBS, Nike, Papa Johns, Uber, Walt Disney, and Wynn Resorts, puts shareholder value at risk. In contrast, the consultancy McKinsey found companies with high levels of ethnic and cultural diversity are thirty-three percent more likely to outperform in profitability while those in the top quartile for gender diversity are twenty-seven percent more likely to have superior value creation.4 In a 2019 study by the Wall Street Journal, the twenty most diverse companies in the S&P500 had an average annual five year stock return that was almost six percent higher than the twenty least-diverse companies.5 It is our understanding that Tesla requires its employees to agree to arbitrate employment-related claims. Mandatory arbitration limits employees' remedies for wrongdoing, keeps misconduct secret, precludes employees from suing in court when discrimination and harassment occur, and prevents employees from learning about shared concerns.6 Arbitration clauses face a changing regulatory landscape. In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill banning mandatory arbitration. Attorneys general from every state voiced support for ending forced arbitration of sexual harassment claims. California banned the use of arbitration agreements as a condition of employment and Washington state invalidated contracts requiring arbitration of sexual harassment or assault claims. Other states are expected to follow suit. Continuing to rely on arbitration clauses when these protections may be removed, with retroactive implications, creates a long-tail risk for Tesla. 23 Investors' concerns about non-transparent working conditions, which allow for potential harassment and discrimination, are particularly pertinent to Tesla, which has faced allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination. Tesla does not currently report publicly on the diversity characteristics of its staff nor its approach to ensuring workplace diversity and inclusion. 1 2 3 4 5 6 https://www.eeoc.gov/laws/statutes/titlevii.cfm https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/poll-64-percent-americans-say-racism-remains-major-problem-n877536https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-metoo-has-to-do-with-the-workplace-gender-gap- 1540267680?mod=ig_womenintheworkplaceoctober2018&mod=article_inline https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/business%20functions/organization/our%20insights/ delivering%20through%20diversity/delivering-through-diversity_full-report.ashxhttps://www.wsj.com/articles/the-business-case-for-more-diversity-11572091200 https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/systemic/review/ *** Opposing Statement of the Board The Board has considered this proposal and determined that it would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders, as its inaccurate and unsupported assertions regarding arbitration and its impact on workplace conditions at Tesla fail to justify the reporting it requests. First, arbitration does not limit remedies, as Tesla's standard arbitration provision specifically states that the parties are entitled to all remedies available in a court of law. Second, an employee is free to publicize the results of an arbitration, other than any trade secrets or proprietary business information. Third, arbitration provisions do not impede employees' freedom to first file lawsuits in court, and arbitration proceedings are private only if such court rules that the underlying claims are subject to arbitration. Finally, the proponent does not clearly state how arbitration prevents employees from learning about shared concerns, but as noted above, employees may generally disclose the results of an arbitration to other parties. On the other hand, we believe that arbitration provisions are very prevalent among employers for several reasons. Arbitration offers an alternative form of adjudication by an experienced jurist selected with both parties' participation that is often quicker than trial, especially in jurisdictions where courts are overburdened. Outcomes are also more certain because they may not be appealed absent extraordinary circumstances. While the employer must pay the entire cost of the proceedings, this overall expediency benefits both parties with a fair resolution and a speedier return to their respective priorities without miring them in lengthy litigation. Moreover, we believe employees often seek arbitration to avoid prospective employers being made aware of their claims against former employers, or to avoid a public record of their private information. In fact, outside of the U.S., where Tesla's offer letters do not have arbitration provisions, many countries use specialized labor court proceedings similar to arbitration to adjudicate employee claims. Therefore, the proponent does not state convincing support for a correlation between arbitration and harassment, discrimination, or limits on employee grievances generally. In addition, while the proposal makes generalized references to allegations against Tesla, it does not present any specific evidence that harassment, lack of diversity, or non-transparent working conditions are areas of concern at Tesla. The proponent does state that arbitration provisions create risk for Tesla if they were to become legally prohibited, but fails to explain how such a corporate risk of legal non-compliance pertains to the alleged impact of arbitration on workplace harassment and discrimination. 24 Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Being the world's first vertically integrated sustainable energy company and a leader in innovation requires a diversity of thought and backgrounds that can be achieved only by maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce. Moreover, implicit in our mission is a mandate to not only follow the law, but to do the right thing. Contrary to the proponent's vague claims, we believe that employment compliance issues are not an issue at Tesla and, as we have pledged in our public annual Impact Report, that Tesla has designed our workplace and policies to provide all employees with a respectful and safe working environment by not tolerating any discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or any other mistreatment at work, whether based on a legally protected status or otherwise. We believe that rather than devote attention and resources to reporting on an issue as to which the proponent has inaccurately characterized the fundamental premise, Tesla, its employees, and its stockholders would be better served by continuing to execute on tangible workplace goals and our mission. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORTING ON EMPLOYEE ARBITRATION. 25 PROPOSAL SEVEN STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ADDITIONAL REPORTING ON HUMAN RIGHTS In accordance with SEC rules, we have set forth below a stockholder proposal, along with a supporting statement, exactly as submitted by Sisters of the Good Shepherd New York Province. Sisters of the Good Shepherd New York Province has notified us that it is the beneficial owner of 7 shares of Tesla's common stock and intends to present the following proposal at the 2020 Annual Meeting through its designee, Mary Beth Gallagher. Sisters of the Good Shepherd New York Province's address is 25-30 21st Avenue, Astoria, New York 11105. The stockholder proposal will be required to be voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting only if properly presented. Stockholder Proposal and Supporting Statement *** Human Rights Disclosure Tesla, Inc. - 2020 Whereas: Tesla manufactures and sells electric vehicles (EVs) and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla faces human rights and labor rights risks in its operations and value chain. Investors are unable to determine how Tesla is meeting its responsibility to respect human rights. Tesla's products use thousands of purchased parts sourced from hundreds of global suppliers through complex extended supply chains. The company states that "reliably determining the origin [of raw materials] is a difficult task."1 The use of cobalt in lithium-ion batteries poses human rights risks for Tesla. 60% of cobalt globally is produced in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where child labor is pervasive.2 Cobalt mining is one of the worst forms of child labor. Children work in mines at risk of collapse, use sharp tools, and lack safety equipment. Tesla is among five companies facing a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 14 children and parents from the DRC, which includes allegations of "aiding and abetting in the death and serious injury of children who claim they were working in cobalt mines in their supply chain."3 While Tesla reports on cobalt sourcing procedures and indicates it is looking for ways to reduce the cobalt in its batteries, the company does not provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate its cobalt supply chain is free of child labor. Conflict minerals, steel, lithium, rubber, mica, and electronics may also present human rights risks for Tesla.4 In Tesla's operations, a federal judge ruled in 2019 that Tesla violated labor laws on 12 different occasions for preventing employees from exercising their right to unionize, including disciplining and firing employees for union activity.5 Working conditions and high injury rates in Tesla's factories may violate the human right to safe and healthy working conditions. From 2014 to 2018, Tesla's Fremont, CA plant had three times as many Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations as 10 major U.S. auto plants combined, resulting in fines.6 Insufficient safety trainings, noncompliant safety markings, exposure to toxins, and undercounting or mislabeling of injuries, which may falsely signal an improvement in conditions, have been documented at Tesla's plants.7 While Tesla has a Supplier Code of Conduct, a "Human Rights and Conflict Minerals Policy," and says it commits to "only sourcing responsibly produced materials," these guidelines only apply to suppliers. Tesla lacks a baseline commitment to respect human rights throughout its operations and its disclosure do not demonstrate that its due diligence effectively prevents, mitigates, or remediates adverse human rights impacts. Resolved: Shareholders request that the Board of Directors prepare a report, at reasonable cost and omitting proprietary information, on Tesla's processes for embedding respect for human rights within operations and through business relationships. 26 Supporting Statement: This report might address: Board oversight of human rights; and

Human rights due diligence processes, including systems for providing meaningful remedy when adverse human rights impacts occur. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 https://www.tesla.com/sites/default/files/about/legal/2018-conflict-minerals-report.pdfhttps://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/jan/14/on-the-charge-why-batteries-are-the-future-of-clean-energyhttp://iradvocates.org/sites/iradvocates.org/files/stamped%20-Complaint.pdf;https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/dec/16/apple-and-google-named-in-us-lawsuit-over-congolese-child-cobalt-mining-deathshttps://www.thedragonflyinitiative.com/material-change-report/;https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/business/batteries/tossed-aside-in-the-lithium-rush/?wpisc=al_alert-COMBO-economy%252Bnationhttps://www.pv-tech.org/news/Tesla-found-in-violatation-of-federal-labour-laws-as-Walmart-solar-panelhttps://www.forbes.com/sites/alanohnsman/2019/03/01/tesla-safety-violations-dwarf-big-us-auto-plants-in-aftermath-of-musks-model-3-push/#2f028ea154cehttps://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2019/11/12/tesla-gigafactory-brings-nevada-jobs-and-housing-woes-worker-injuries-strained-ems/2452396001/;https://www.revealnews.org/article/tesla-says-its-factory-is-safer-but-it-left-injuries-off-the-books/; https://worksafe.typepad.com/files/worksafe_tesla5_24.pdf *** Opposing Statement of the Board The Board has considered this proposal and has determined that it would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders. Inherent in Tesla's mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy is ensuring a better present and future for humanity, which includes a strong commitment to human rights that is demonstrated in part by our existing framework of fulsome public disclosures. With respect to Tesla's supply chain, our Supplier Code of Conduct and Human Rights and Conflicts Minerals Policy on our website already address human rights. These policies state: (i) specific standards for human rights and labor practices with which Tesla's suppliers must comply, (ii) that Tesla will audit and investigate such compliance, that Tesla will take actions against non-compliant suppliers and Tesla personnel, and (iv) a mechanism to express any related concerns to the Board. Tesla also files annually with the SEC a Conflict Minerals Report that specifies in detail our processes for identifying and addressing risks relating to conflict minerals and performing related due diligence in our supply chain. Despite acknowledging our policies, which report our processes for respecting human rights in our supply chain, the proponent goes beyond the scope of its proposal to deem them insufficient, alleging they do not demonstrate that our due diligence effectively prevents, mitigates, or remediates adverse human rights impact or that our cobalt supply chain is free of child labor. This is a mischaracterization, and our existing reporting should not be ignored simply because the proponent is not subjectively satisfied with the conclusions it draws from them. As discussed in detail in the above-referenced documents, we have adopted what we believe are best practices to identify, remedy and audit potential human rights issues, including additional precautions for materials sourced from higher-risk regions, as well as widely-recognized third party standards such as those of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Responsible Minerals Initiative. 27 Likewise, the proponent alleges that employee health and workplace safety is also inadequate at Tesla. We disagree, and believe our dedication to these areas is evidenced by the data and our practices, which we already describe clearly in our Impact Report. We also continue to evolve these disclosures to present the most relevant information. For example, we described in detail in the Impact Report published in 2020 the overall vision, values and principles of our Environmental, Health and Safety program, and enumerated specifically the various health and safety training programs, initiatives, controls and remediations that we have implemented. We also presented in graphic and case study format both quantitative statistics and qualitative improvements regarding employee engagements in the program, injury rates, safety improvement targets, and process improvements. Contrary to the proponent's assertions, we believe our Impact Reports demonstrate the continuing success of our workplace health and safety measures and our commitment to improving them even further. Finally, it is not clear whether the proposal seeks reporting regarding labor union rights, and whether this topic lends itself to a recitation of statistics or due diligence processes. However, Tesla's employees are free to associate or refrain from associating with any third parties, including labor unions. Moreover, the proponent incompletely describes the status of certain unfair labor practice charges asserted against Tesla by the United Auto Workers to the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB"). Specifically, an administrative law judge issued a decision in September 2019 recommending that the NLRB dismiss eight alleged violations but finding merit to a number of isolated and generally minor violations. Both parties have appealed this recommendation to the NLRB, which has not yet adopted a final decision. Tesla is confident in our efforts regarding and commitment to human rights in our operations, and that our publicly available policies and periodically updated disclosures already provide robust and transparent information on these matters. Accordingly, we do not believe that additional duplicative reporting is warranted. THE BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST THE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ADDITIONAL REPORTING ON HUMAN RIGHTS. 28 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Investor Outreach During 2014, the Board determined to formally identify, approach and establish an active dialogue with our largest stockholders and conduct an extensive and recurring review of our corporate governance practices. We inaugurated a program of periodic investor outreach to ensure that Tesla's Board and management understand and consider the issues that matter most to our stockholders. We have gradually expanded this program over time to include senior members of management and the Board, who have participated in hosting extended series of meetings with and preparing presentations to a broad base of investors. Through this program, we have received and continue to periodically receive helpful input regarding a number of stockholder-related matters, and have adopted a number of significant changes to our corporate governance practices. Moreover, members of the Board and management from time to time seek input from our investors when considering important corporate actions that involve corporate governance and alignment with stockholder interests. We do not expect that we will always be able to address all of our stockholders' feedback. However, we seek to optimize our corporate governance by continually refining our relevant policies, procedures and practices to align the needs of the Company with evolving regulations and best practices, issues raised by our stockholders, and other factors as circumstances warrant. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Corporate Governance Guidelines The Board sets high standards for Tesla's workforce, officers and directors. Tesla is committed to establishing an operating framework that exercises appropriate oversight of responsibilities at all levels throughout the Company and managing its affairs in a manner consistent with rigorous principles of business ethics. Accordingly, Tesla has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which is applicable to Tesla and its subsidiaries' directors, officers and personnel. Tesla has also adopted Corporate Governance Guidelines, which, in conjunction with our certificate of incorporation, bylaws, and charters of the standing committees of the Board, form the framework for Tesla's corporate governance. The Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and the Corporate Governance Guidelines are each available on Tesla's website at: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/highlights. Tesla will disclose on its website any amendment to the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, as well as any waivers of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, that are required to be disclosed by the rules of the SEC or The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ"). Director Independence The Board periodically assesses, with the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the independence of its non-employee members as defined in the listing standards of NASDAQ and applicable laws. As part of such review in 2020, the Board undertook an analysis for each non-employee director and considered all relevant facts and circumstances, including the director's other commercial, accounting, legal, banking, consulting, charitable and familial relationships. The Board determined that with respect to each of its current members other than Elon Musk, who is our Chief Executive Officer, and Kimbal Musk, who is Elon Musk's brother, there are no disqualifying factors with respect to director independence enumerated in the listing standards of NASDAQ or any relationships that would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment in carrying out the responsibilities of a director, and that each such member is an "independent director" as defined in the listing standards of NASDAQ and applicable laws. In particular, the Board reviewed the following considerations: Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Stephen Jurvetson, James Murdoch, Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and/or investment funds affiliated with them, have made minority investments in certain companies or investment funds, (i) of which other Tesla directors are founders, significant stockholders, directors, officers, or managers, and/or (ii) with which Tesla has certain relationships set forth below in " Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Related Party Transactions ." The Board concluded that none of these investments are material so as to impede the exercise of independent judgment by any of Messrs. Ehrenpreis, Gracias, Jurvetson or Mr. Murdoch, and that none of them has a direct or indirect interest in any transaction between Tesla and another company set forth below in " Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Related Party Transactions ." 29 Messrs. Gracias and Jurvetson are directors of SpaceX, (i) of which Elon Musk and Kimbal Musk are also directors, and (ii) with which Tesla has certain relationships set forth below in " Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Related Party Transactions-SpaceX ." The Board concluded that each of Messrs. Gracias and Jurvetson is an experienced investment professional who has served on the boards of multiple companies without conflict or impairment of independent judgment.

." The Board concluded that each of Messrs. Gracias and Jurvetson is an experienced investment professional who has served on the boards of multiple companies without conflict or impairment of independent judgment. Lawrence J. Ellison and Mr. Murdoch, and/or entities affiliated with them, have purchased certain Tesla products and services from Tesla as set forth below in " Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Related Party Transactions-Other Transactions ." The Board concluded that such purchases were negotiated and completed through ordinary course sales processes in good faith on terms generally available to similar customers, and would not impair the independent judgment of Messrs. Ellison or Murdoch.

." The Board concluded that such purchases were negotiated and completed through ordinary course sales processes in good faith on terms generally available to similar customers, and would not impair the independent judgment of Messrs. Ellison or Murdoch. Robyn Denholm and Mr. Ellison are or were formerly officers of certain companies from which Tesla has purchased business services. The Board concluded that such purchases were for standard offerings in the ordinary course of business pursuant to good faith contracting processes in which neither Ms.

Denholm nor Mr. Ellison were involved or had any material interest.

Denholm nor Mr. Ellison were involved or had any material interest. Tesla determined not to renew its directors and officers liability insurance policy for the 2019-2020 year due to disproportionately high premiums quoted by insurance companies. Instead, Elon Musk agreed with Tesla to personally provide coverage substantially equivalent to such a policy for a one-year period, and the other members of the Board are third-party beneficiaries thereof. The Board concluded that because such arrangement is governed by a binding agreement with Tesla as to which Mr. Musk does not have unilateral discretion to perform, and is intended to replace an ordinary course insurance policy, it would not impair the independent judgment of the other members of the Board. In addition, prior to their departures from the Board in June 2019, the Board had determined that Brad Buss and Linda Johnson Rice were independent directors as defined in the listing standards of NASDAQ and applicable laws. Board Leadership Structure Roles of Chair of the Board and Lead Independent Director Following careful deliberation, the Board appointed Robyn Denholm to serve as the independent Chair of the Board in November 2018, having considered her strong leadership, independent presence, and financial and business expertise on the Board over an extended period of time. Together, Ms. Denholm and our Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk comprise our senior Board leadership, which the Board believes is appropriate at this time to provide the most effective leadership structure for Tesla in a highly competitive and rapidly changing technology industry. As Chair of the Board, Ms. Denholm has broad authority and oversight over the affairs of the Board, with Mr. Musk available to her as a resource in this regard. Moreover, as an independent Chair of the Board, Ms. Denholm has the authority to direct the actions of the other independent directors and regularly communicate with Mr. Musk as their representative, which are duties previously performed by Antonio Gracias in his former role as Lead Independent Director. After a brief transition period to assist Ms. Denholm, Mr. Gracias relinquished such role in April 2019, and the Board determined that a Lead Independent Director is not currently necessary. As Chair of the Board, Ms. Denholm, among other things: reviews the agenda and materials for meetings of the independent directors;

consults with our Chief Executive Officer regarding Board meeting agendas, schedules and materials;

acts as a liaison between our Chief Executive Officer and the independent directors when appropriate;

otherwise communicates regularly with our Chief Executive Officer;

raises issues with management on behalf of the independent directors;

annually reviews, together with the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board's performance during the prior year; and 30 serves as the Board's liaison for consultation and communication with stockholders as appropriate. Tesla also has a mechanism for stockholders to communicate directly with non-management directors (see "Corporate Governance-Contacting the Board" below). Committees of the Board In addition, the Board has four standing committees-the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Disclosure Controls Committee-which are each further described below. Each of the Board committees is comprised solely of independent directors, and the Board may appoint a chair to each committee. Our independent directors regularly meet in executive session, and at such other times as necessary or appropriate as determined by the independent directors. In addition, as part of our governance review and succession planning, the Board (led by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee) evaluates our leadership structure to ensure that it remains the optimal structure for Tesla, reviews the composition, size and performance of the Board and its committees, evaluates individual Board members, and identifies and evaluates candidates for election or re-election to the Board. See "Corporate Governance-Processand Considerations for Nominating Board Candidates" below for additional information. Board Role in Risk Oversight The Board is responsible for overseeing the major risks facing Tesla while management is responsible for assessing and mitigating Tesla's risks on a day-to-day basis. In addition, the Board has delegated oversight of certain categories of risk to the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, which are comprised entirely of independent directors. The Audit Committee and Compensation Committee respectively report to the Board as appropriate on matters that involve specific areas of risk that each Committee oversees. Financial, Compliance and Controls Risks The Audit Committee has scheduled periodic and annual reviews and discussions with management regarding significant risk exposures and incident metrics, including those relating to global financial, accounting and treasury matters, internal audit and controls, legal and regulatory compliance, and data privacy and cybersecurity. These discussions cover the steps management has taken to monitor, control and report such exposures, as well as Tesla's policies with respect to risk assessment and risk management. Employee Compensation Risks The Compensation Committee oversees management of risks relating to Tesla's compensation plans and programs. Tesla's management and the Compensation Committee have assessed the risks associated with Tesla's compensation policies and practices for all employees, including non-executive officers. These include risks relating to setting ambitious targets for our employees' compensation or the vesting of their equity awards and our emphasis on at-riskequity-based compensation, and the potential impact of such practices on the retention or decision-making of our employees, particularly our senior management. Based on the results of this assessment, Tesla does not believe that its compensation policies and practices for all employees, including non-executive officers, create risks that are reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Tesla. Board Meetings and Committees During fiscal 2019, the Board held 14 meetings. Each director attended or participated in 75% or more of the aggregate of the total number of meetings of the Board and the total number of meetings of all Board Committees on which such director served (in each case held during such director's relevant period of service), except for (i) Lawrence J. Ellison, who was required to devote substantial time on extraordinary transitional matters for Oracle Corporation during the illness and passing of its co-Chief Executive Officer; (ii) James Murdoch, who communicated separately with the respective chairperson of the Board or Board Committee when he was unable to attend a meeting due to an atypically high volume of critical business meetings in 2019; and (iii) Stephen Jurvetson, who was on a leave of absence from the Board until April 2019 and therefore attended no meetings in 2019 prior to such time. 31 Audit Committee The Audit Committee, which has been established in accordance with Section 3(a)(58) of the Exchange Act, currently consists of Robyn Denholm, Antonio Gracias, Stephen Jurvetson, Hiromichi Mizuno, and James Murdoch, each of whom is "independent" as such term is defined for audit committee members by the listing standards of NASDAQ. Ms. Denholm is the chair of the Audit Committee. The Board has determined that Ms. Denholm is an "audit committee financial expert" as defined in the rules of the SEC. The Audit Committee is responsible for, among other things: reviewing and approving the selection of Tesla's independent auditors, and approving the audit and non- audit services to be performed by Tesla's independent auditors;

providing oversight, recommendations, and under specified thresholds, approvals, regarding significant financial matters and investment practices, including any material acquisitions and divestitures;

monitoring the integrity of Tesla's financial statements and Tesla's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements as they relate to financial statements or accounting matters;

reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of Tesla's internal control policies and procedures in addition to Tesla's risk management, data privacy and data security;

discussing the scope and results of the audit with the independent auditors and reviewing with management and the independent auditors Tesla's interim and year-end operating results; and

year-end operating results; and preparing the audit committee report that the SEC requires in Tesla's annual proxy statement. The Audit Committee held ten meetings during fiscal 2019. The Audit Committee has adopted a written charter approved by the Board, which is available on Tesla's website at: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate- governance/highlights. The Audit Committee Report is included in this updated proxy statement on page 62. Compensation Committee The Compensation Committee is currently comprised of Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, each of whom qualifies as an independent director under the listing standards of NASDAQ. Mr. Ehrenpreis is the chair of the Compensation Committee. The Compensation Committee is responsible for, among other things: overseeing Tesla's compensation policies, plans and benefit programs and making related recommendations to the Board, including by considering "say-on-pay" votes of Tesla's stockholders;

"say-on-pay" votes of Tesla's stockholders; reviewing and approving for Tesla's executive officers: the annual base salary, equity compensation, employment agreements, severance arrangements and change in control arrangements, and any other compensation, benefits, or arrangements;

administering the compensation of members of the Board and Tesla's equity compensation plans; and

preparing the compensation committee report that the SEC requires to be included in Tesla's annual proxy statement. The Compensation Committee held four meetings during fiscal 2019. The Compensation Committee has adopted a written charter approved by the Board, which is available on Tesla's website at: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/highlights. The Compensation Committee Report is included in this updated proxy statement on page 47. 32 Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee currently consists of Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, James Murdoch and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, each of whom qualifies as an independent director under the listing standards of NASDAQ. Mr. Ehrenpreis is the chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for, among other things: assisting the Board in identifying prospective director nominees and recommending nominees for each annual meeting of stockholders to the Board;

reviewing developments in corporate governance practices and developing and recommending governance principles applicable to the Board;

considering questions of possible conflicts of interest of Tesla's directors and officers;

reviewing the manner in and the process by which stockholders communicate with the Board and recommending Board responses;

reviewing the succession planning for Tesla's executive officers;

overseeing the evaluation of Tesla's Board and management; and

recommending members for each Board committee to the Board. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee held five meetings during fiscal 2019. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has adopted a written charter approved by the Board, which is available on Tesla's website at: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/highlights. Disclosure Controls Committee The Disclosure Controls Committee currently consists of Robyn Denholm, Stephen Jurvetson, James Murdoch, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, each of whom qualifies as an independent director under the listing standards of NASDAQ. Ms. Denholm is the chair of the Disclosure Controls Committee. The Disclosure Controls Committee is responsible for, among other things: overseeing the implementation of and compliance with the terms of Tesla's consent agreement with the SEC dated September 29, 2018, as amended April 26, 2019;

overseeing the controls and processes governing certain public disclosures by Tesla and its executive officers; and

reviewing and resolving certain conflicts of interest or other human resources issues involving any executive officer and ensuring appropriate disclosures, if applicable. The Disclosure Controls Committee held eight meetings during fiscal 2019. The Disclosure Controls Committee has adopted a written charter approved by the Board, which is available on Tesla's website at: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/highlights. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, and Kathleen Wilson- Thompson served as members of the Compensation Committee during at least part of fiscal 2019. None of such persons is or was formerly an officer or an employee of Tesla. See "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-RelatedParty Transactions" below for certain transactions involving Tesla in which members of the Compensation Committee may potentially be deemed to have an indirect interest. During 2019, no interlocking relationships existed between any member of Tesla's Board or Compensation Committee and any member of the board of directors or compensation committee of any other company. 33 Process and Considerations for Nominating Board Candidates The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for, among other things, determining the criteria for Board membership, recommending Board candidates, and proposing any changes to the composition of the Board. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee's criteria and process for fulfilling these duties are generally as follows: The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee regularly reviews the current composition and size of the Board, and oversees an annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as a whole and of its individual members. For example, in consultation with Robyn Denholm, the Chair of the Board, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee conducted in 2019 a comprehensive top-down evaluation of the full Board, including its size and composition, to consider and recommend to the Board ways to optimize its then-current membership.

top-down evaluation of the full Board, including its size and composition, to consider and recommend to the Board ways to optimize its then-current membership. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee applies uniform evaluation processes and standards for all Board members, including in identifying, considering or recommending new candidates for the Board to fill vacancies or add additional directors, and in recommending existing Board members for nomination to be re-elected at annual meetings of stockholders. In conducting its search for new independent directors in 2018 and 2020, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee reviewed not only the qualifications of director candidates on a standalone basis but also their specific fit on the Board as a whole.

re-elected at annual meetings of stockholders. In conducting its search for new independent directors in 2018 and 2020, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee reviewed not only the qualifications of director candidates on a standalone basis but also their specific fit on the Board as a whole. In carrying out the foregoing duties, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee consistently seeks to achieve a balance of knowledge, experience and capability on the Board. While the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has not established specific minimum qualifications for director candidates, it considers all pertinent factors that it considers appropriate, including diversity, and believes that the Board should be comprised of directors who (1) are predominantly independent, (2) are of high integrity, (3) have broad, business-related knowledge and experience at the policy-making level in business or technology, including their understanding of Tesla's business in particular, (4) have qualifications that will increase overall Board effectiveness, and (5) meet other requirements as may be required by applicable rules, such as financial literacy or financial expertise with respect to Audit Committee members. For example, after conducting independent director searches in 2018 and 2020 in which numerous highly-qualified candidates from a variety of backgrounds were considered, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommended to the Board Lawrence J. Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson in 2018 to further bolster the Board's expertise in technological innovation and workforce management and relations, and Hiromichi Mizuno in 2020 to add an additional perspective on global financial markets and economics.

business-related knowledge and experience at the policy-making level in business or technology, including their understanding of Tesla's business in particular, (4) have qualifications that will increase overall Board effectiveness, and (5) meet other requirements as may be required by applicable rules, such as financial literacy or financial expertise with respect to Audit Committee members. For example, after conducting independent director searches in 2018 and 2020 in which numerous highly-qualified candidates from a variety of backgrounds were considered, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommended to the Board Lawrence J. Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson in 2018 to further bolster the Board's expertise in technological innovation and workforce management and relations, and Hiromichi Mizuno in 2020 to add an additional perspective on global financial markets and economics. In evaluating and identifying candidates, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has the authority to retain and terminate any third party search firm that is used to identify director candidates and has the authority to approve the fees and retention terms of any search firm.

With regard to any candidates who are properly recommended by stockholders (as described in more detail below) or by other sources, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee reviews the qualifications of any such candidate, which review may, in the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee's discretion, include interviewing references for the candidate, direct interviews with the candidate, or other actions that the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee deems necessary or proper.

After completing its review and evaluation of director candidates, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommends the director nominees that it has determined to be qualified to the full Board. 34 It is the policy of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to consider properly submitted recommendations for candidates to the Board from stockholders. Stockholder recommendations for candidates to the Board must be directed in writing to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, California 94304, Attention: Legal Department, and should also be sent by e-mail to shareholdermail@tesla.com. Such recommendations must include the candidate's name, home and business contact information, detailed biographical data and qualifications, information regarding any relationships between the candidate and Tesla within the last three years, and evidence of the nominating person's ownership of Tesla stock. Such recommendations must also include a statement from the recommending stockholder in support of the candidate, particularly within the context of the criteria for Board membership, including issues of character, integrity, judgment, diversity, age, independence, skills, education, expertise, business acumen, business experience, length of service, understanding of Tesla's business, other commitments and the like, as well as any personal references and an indication of the candidate's willingness to serve. Attendance at Annual Meetings of Stockholders by the Board Although Tesla does not have a formal policy regarding attendance by members of the Board at Tesla's annual meetings of stockholders, directors are encouraged to attend. All of our directors who served at the time of the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders attended such meeting. Stock Transactions Hedging, Short Sales and Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plans Tesla has an insider trading policy that prohibits all of our directors, officers and employees from, among other things, engaging in short sales, hedging or similar transactions designed to decrease the risks associated with holding Tesla securities. This prohibition encompasses transactions in publicly-traded options, such as puts and calls, and other derivative securities with respect to Tesla securities, but not transactions designed to facilitate portfolio diversification, such as broad-based index options, futures or baskets. In addition, three of Tesla's current executive officers and three directors have entered into currently effective Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. Pledging of Shares The Board has a policy that limits pledging of Company stock by our directors and executive officers. Pursuant to this policy, directors and executive officers may pledge their Company stock (exclusive of options, warrants, restricted stock units or other rights to purchase stock) as collateral for loans and investments, provided that the maximum aggregate loan or investment amount collateralized by such pledged stock does not exceed twenty-five percent (25%) of the total value of the pledged stock. Example: A director pledges 1,000 shares as collateral for a loan, and the current stock price is $800 per share. The director may borrow up to 25% of 1,000 x $800, or $200,000, against such shares. If the stock price later increases to $1,600 per share, the director may borrow up to an additional $200,000 against the pledged shares. If the director borrows the full allowable amount and the stock price then decreases to $1,200, the director must repay $100,000 to maintain compliance with the 25% limit under the pledging policy. The Board believes this share pledging policy to be in the best interests of Tesla and our stockholders by providing directors and executive officers, whose compensation is heavily based on equity awards, flexibility in financial planning without having to rely on large cash compensation or the sale of Company shares. Therefore, this policy allows their interests to be well-aligned with those of our stockholders, while also mitigating risk exposure to Tesla. 35 See "Ownership of Securities" below for information regarding any shares pledged by our directors or executive officers as of June 30, 2020; however, such pledging does not indicate the extent to which there may be actual borrowings against such shares as of such date. Tesla management monitors compliance with this policy by reviewing and, if necessary, reporting to the Board or its committees the extent to which any officer or director has pledged shares of Company stock. We believe that this monitoring is effective and includes appropriate controls, and we have confirmed that each of our directors and executive officers who have pledged stock are and have been compliant with this policy. Stock Ownership by Board and Management To align the interests at the highest level of our management with those of our stockholders, the Board has instituted the following requirements relating to stock ownership under our Corporate Governance Guidelines. Each member of the Board and our Chief Executive Officer is subject to the following minimum stock ownership requirements: (i) each director shall own shares of Tesla stock equal in value to at least five times the annual cash retainer for directors (exclusive of retainer amounts for service as Lead Independent Director or as a member or chair of a Board committee), and (ii) our Chief Executive Officer shall own shares of Tesla stock equal in value to at least six times his/her base salary. Each individual shall have five years from the later of March 3, 2015 and the date such person assumed his or her relevant role at Tesla to come into compliance with these ownership requirements. Each person's compliance with the minimum stock ownership level will be determined on the date when this compliance grace period expires, and then annually on each December 31, by multiplying the number of shares held by such person and the average closing price of those shares during the preceding month. Our Chief Executive Officer and each of our directors is currently either in compliance with these requirements or is in the applicable period to come into compliance therewith. Our Corporate Governance Guidelines also provide that no equity award as to which vesting or the lapse of a period of restriction occurs based solely on the passage of time that is granted to a named executive officer may vest, or have a period of restriction that lapses, earlier than six months from the date on which such vesting or lapse commences. Furthermore, our Corporate Governance Guidelines provide that no named executive officer may sell, transfer, pledge, assign, or otherwise dispose of any shares of Tesla stock acquired pursuant to any stock option, restricted stock unit or other equity award granted by Tesla earlier than the date that is six months after the date on which such award vests or the period of restriction with respect to such award lapses, as applicable. Prohibition of Equity Award Repricing Tesla views equity-based compensation to be a key factor in incentivizing the future performance of our personnel. Consequently, the Tesla, Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"), as well as Tesla's previous 2010 Equity Incentive Plan, provide that stock options and other equity awards issued under these plans that derive their value from the appreciation of the value of Tesla's stock may not be exchanged for other awards, repurchased for cash, or otherwise be made the subject of transactions that have the purpose or effect of repricing such awards. In addition, applicable NASDAQ rules prohibit any repricing with respect to the 2018 CEO Performance Award. Contacting the Board Any stockholder who desires to contact our non-employee directors regarding appropriate Tesla business- related comments may do so electronically at the following website: http://ir.tesla.com/corporate- governance/contact-the-board. Such stockholders who desire to contact our non-employee directors by mail may do so by writing to Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, CA 94304, Attention: Legal Department. Our General Counsel, or someone acting in his or her place, receives these communications unfiltered by Tesla, forwards communications to the appropriate committee of the Board or non-employee director, and facilitates an appropriate response. Please note that requests for investor relations materials should be sent to ir@tesla.com. 36 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS The names of Tesla's executive officers, their ages, their positions with Tesla and other biographical information as of August 1, 2020, are set forth below. Except for Messrs. Elon Musk and Kimbal Musk who are brothers, there are no other family relationships among any of our directors or executive officers. Name Age Position ............................................Elon Musk 49 Chief Executive Officer Zachary Kirkhorn................................. 35 Chief Financial Officer Jerome Guillen..................................... 47 President, Automotive Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Andrew Baglino................................... 39 Engineering Elon Musk. For a brief biography of Mr. Musk, please see "Proposal One-Election of Directors- Information Regarding the Board and Director Nominees" above. Zachary Kirkhorn has served as our Chief Financial Officer since March 2019. Previously, Mr. Kirkhorn served in various finance positions continuously since joining Tesla in March 2010, other than between August 2011 and June 2013 during which he attended business school, including most recently as Vice President, Finance, Financial Planning and Business Operations from December 2018 to March 2019. Mr. Kirkhorn holds dual B.S.E. degrees in economics and mechanical engineering and applied mechanics from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Harvard University. Jerome Guillen has served as our President of Automotive since September 2018 and previously served as our Vice President, Trucks and Other Programs from January 2016 to September 2018, our Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Service from April 2013 to August 2015 and our Model S Program Director from November 2010 to April 2013. Prior to joining us, Mr. Guillen served as Director, Business Innovation at Daimler AG, an automobile manufacturer, from September 2007 to November 2010. Mr. Guillen also served as Director, New Product Development at Freightliner LLC, a manufacturer of trucks and heavy duty vehicles, from September 2002 to September 2007. Mr. Guillen holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, in addition to a dual degree in energy technologies from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales in Madrid and in mechanical engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Techniques Avancees in Paris. Andrew Baglino has served as our Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering since October 2019. Previously, Mr. Baglino served in various engineering positions continuously since joining Tesla in March 2006. Mr. Baglino holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford University. 37 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Compensation Discussion and Analysis The following discussion and analysis of compensation arrangements of our named executive officers for 2019 should be read together with the compensation tables and related disclosures set forth below. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current considerations, expectations, and determinations regarding future compensation programs. The actual amount and form of compensation and the compensation programs that we adopt may differ materially from current or planned programs as summarized in this discussion. The following discussion and analysis relates to the compensation arrangements for 2019 of (i) our principal executive officer, (ii) our principal financial officer, (iii) our former principal financial officer who served in such capacity until March 2019, and (iv) the two most highly compensated persons, other than our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, who were serving as executive officers at the end of our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (our "named executive officers"). We had no other executive officers serving at the end of our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Our named executive officers for fiscal year 2019 were: Name Position Elon Musk ............................... Chief Executive Officer Zachary Kirkhorn .................... Chief Financial Officer Jerome Guillen ........................ President, Automotive Andrew Baglino ...................... Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering Deepak Ahuja.......................... Former Chief Financial Officer Mr. Ahuja transitioned from his previous role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 2019. Compensation Philosophy As the world's first vertically integrated sustainable energy company, our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. We design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance, fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems, and also install and maintain such energy systems and sell solar electricity. To achieve our goals, we have designed, and intend to modify as necessary, our compensation and benefits program and philosophy, to attract, retain and incentivize talented, deeply qualified and committed executive officers who share our philosophy and desire to work toward these goals. We believe compensation incentives for executive officers should promote the success of our company and motivate them to pursue corporate objectives. We have put an emphasis on structuring compensation incentives so as to reward clear, easily measured performance goals that closely align their incentives with the long-term interests of our stockholders. Further, we have sought to harmonize the compensation structures of our other employees to conform to our overall compensation philosophy. Our current compensation programs reflect our startup origins in that they consist primarily of salary and equity awards. Consistent with our historical compensation philosophy, we do not currently provide an annual cash bonus program or any severance provisions for continued cash payments or other benefits upon termination of employment with us. As our needs evolve, we intend to continue to evaluate our philosophy and compensation programs as circumstances require, and, at a minimum, the Compensation Committee will review executive compensation annually. We may from time to time make new equity awards and adjustments to the components of our executive compensation program in connection with our periodic compensation review. Key Factors in Determining Executive Compensation Role of Compensation Committee in Executive Compensation 38 The Compensation Committee has overall responsibility for recommending to the Board the compensation of our Chief Executive Officer and determining the compensation of our other executive officers. Members of the Compensation Committee are appointed by the Board. Currently, the Compensation Committee consists of three members of the Board: Ira Ehrenpreis (Chair), Robyn Denholm, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, none of whom is an executive officer of Tesla, and each of whom qualifies as (i) an "independent director" under the NASDAQ Stock Market Rules and (ii) an "outside director" under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code (the "Code"). See "Corporate Governance-Board Meetings and Committees-Compensation Committee" above. Role of Compensation Consultants The Compensation Committee has the authority to engage the services of outside consultants to assist in making decisions regarding the establishment of Tesla's compensation programs and philosophy. No such consultants were engaged by the Compensation Committee or Tesla specifically with respect to executive or director compensation during 2019. Role of Executive Officers in Compensation Decisions Historically, for executive officers other than our Chief Executive Officer, the Compensation Committee has sought and considered input from our Chief Executive Officer regarding such executive officers' responsibilities, performance and compensation. Specifically, our Chief Executive Officer recommends base salary increases and equity award levels for our senior personnel, and advises the Compensation Committee regarding the compensation program's ability to attract, retain and motivate executive talent. These recommendations reflect compensation levels that our Chief Executive Officer believes are qualitatively commensurate with an executive officer's individual qualifications, experience, responsibility level, functional role, knowledge, skills, and individual performance, as well as Tesla's performance. The Compensation Committee considers our Chief Executive Officer's recommendations, but ultimately determines compensation in its judgment, and approves the specific compensation for all of our executive officers (other than for our Chief Executive Officer, which is approved by the Board). All such compensation determinations by our Compensation Committee are largely discretionary. The Compensation Committee meets regularly in executive session. Our Chief Executive Officer is not present during Compensation Committee deliberations or votes on his compensation and also recuses himself from sessions of the Board where the Board acts on the Compensation Committee's recommendations regarding his compensation. In addition, the Board has established a management committee under the 2019 Plan (the "Equity Award Committee") to grant and administer equity awards, subject to certain maximum limits on the seniority of personnel to whom the Equity Award Committee may grant awards and the value of any individual award. For example, the Equity Award Committee is not authorized to grant awards to executive officer-level employees. Moreover, pursuant to applicable law, the Equity Award Committee may not grant awards to its members, and the number of shares of our common stock underlying awards granted by it may not exceed amounts determined by the Board from time to time. The Board has delegated to the Compensation Committee oversight authority over the Equity Award Committee. Role of Stockholder Say-on-Pay Votes At the 2011, 2014 and 2017 annual meetings of our stockholders, we held triennial stockholder advisory "say- on-pay" votes on the compensation of our named executive officers for the 2010, 2013 and 2016 fiscal years, respectively. Each time, our stockholders overwhelmingly approved the compensation of our named executive officers, with over 94% of our stockholder votes cast in favor of our compensation policies for our named executive officers. Given these results, and following consideration of them, the Compensation Committee has decided to retain our overall approach to executive compensation while continuing to evaluate our practices frequently, including in response to future say-on-pay votes. Moreover, we are required to hold a vote at least every six years regarding how often to hold a stockholder advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers. We held our most recent such vote at the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, at which our stockholders indicated a preference for a triennial vote. Consequently, the Board determined that we will hold a triennial stockholder advisory vote on the compensation of our named executive officers until they consider the results of our next say- on-pay frequency vote, which will be held at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. In addition, in accordance with this triennial frequency, we will again hold a say-on-pay advisory vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. See "Proposal Two-TeslaProposal for Non-BindingAdvisory Vote on Executive Compensation." 39 Clawback Policy Our Corporate Governance Guidelines sets forth a compensation recovery ("clawback") policy with respect to any annual incentive payment or long-term incentive payment that may be received by an executive officer, where such payment would be predicated upon achieving certain financial results that were subsequently the subject of a restatement of our financial statements, and a lower payment would have been made to the executive based upon the restated financial results. In such case, the Board has the authority to seek to recover from the executive officer the amount by which such officer's incentive payments for the relevant period exceeded the lower payment that would have been made based on the restated financial results. Moreover, the terms of the 2018 CEO Performance Award include a clawback provision in the event of a restatement of our financial statements previously filed with the SEC. See "Executive Compensation- Compensation Discussion and Analysis-ChiefExecutive Officer Compensation-2018CEO Performance Award" below. Current Elements of Named Executive Officer Compensation Overview and Fiscal Year 2019 Company Highlights Our current executive compensation program, which was developed and approved by the Compensation Committee, generally consists of base salary, equity-based incentives and other benefits. We combine these elements in order to formulate compensation packages that provide competitive pay and align the interests of our named executive officers with long-term stockholder interests by rewarding the achievement of financial, operational and strategic objectives. In 2019, Tesla's accomplishments under our executive leadership included the following: Total revenues of $24.6 billion, a year-over-year increase of approximately 15%;

year-over-year increase of approximately 15%; Year-end cash and cash equivalents balance of $6.3 billion, an approximately 70% increase from the end of 2018;

cash and cash equivalents balance of $6.3 billion, an approximately 70% increase from the end of 2018; Annual vehicle delivery and production records of 367,656 and 365,232 total vehicles, representing year-over-year increases of approximately 50% and 43%, respectively;

year-over-year increases of approximately 50% and 43%, respectively; 1.65 gigawatt hours of energy storage deployed in 2019, more than the aggregate of all prior years combined;

The beginning of the next phase of our global growth with the commencement of Model 3 production at Gigafactory Shanghai in China, less than 10 months from breaking ground, and the selection of a site for a Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany; and

The unveiling of Model Y and Cybertruck, the former of which we commenced deliveries in the first quarter of 2020, and the launch of the third generation of Solar Roof. Base Salary The Compensation Committee is responsible for reviewing our Chief Executive Officer's and other executive officers' base salaries. The base salaries of all executive officers are reviewed annually and adjusted when necessary to reflect individual roles, performance and the competitive market. Because we typically do not provide cash bonuses to our executive officers, salary is the primary cash-based element of our executive officers' compensation structure. The following table sets forth information regarding the annualized base salary rates at the end of 2019 for our named executive officers: 40 Ending Fiscal 2019 Name Base Salary($)(1) Elon Musk...................................................................................................... -(2) Zachary Kirkhorn........................................................................................... 275,000 Jerome Guillen ............................................................................................... 300,000 Andrew Baglino ............................................................................................. 300,000 Deepak Ahuja................................................................................................. -(3) Reflects an annualized rate assuming 52 weeks each comprised of five work days. Mr. Musk historically earned a base salary that reflected the applicable minimum wage requirements under California law, and he was subject to income taxes based on such base salary. However, he has never accepted his salary. Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary. Mr. Ahuja transitioned from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 2019. In April 2020, the base salaries of our named executive officers were reduced by 30%. This reduction was part of a company-wide reduction (subject to applicable laws) for salaried employees, which was intended to be a proactive and temporary response to global market conditions. The rate of reduction in base salary for our vice president-level and higher employees, including our named executive officers, was higher than those applicable to all other salaried employees. Subject to applicable laws, such reductions were eliminated after approximately 11 weeks. Equity-Based Incentives Our equity award program is the primary vehicle for offering long-term incentives to our named executive officers. Our equity-based incentives have historically been granted in the form of options to purchase shares of our common stock and restricted stock unit awards that are settled in shares of our common stock upon vesting, and we have granted to our named executive officers both awards that vest over a long-term period and awards that vest only upon the achievement of specified Tesla performance milestones, in each case subject to continued service. We believe that equity awards more closely align the interests of our named executive officers with our stockholders, provide our named executive officers with incentives linked to long-term performance, and create an ownership culture. In addition, the vesting features of our equity awards contribute to executive retention because these features provide an incentive to our named executive officers to remain in our employ during the scheduled vesting periods or until the achievement of the applicable performance milestones, which are expected to be achieved over the medium- to long-term. To date, we have not had an established set of criteria for granting equity awards; instead, the Compensation Committee exercises its judgment and discretion, in consultation with our Chief Executive Officer and from time to time, a compensation consultant. The Compensation Committee considers, among other things, the role and responsibility of the named executive officer, competitive factors, the amount of stock-based equity compensation already held by the named executive officer, and the cash-based compensation received by the named executive officer, to determine the level and types of equity awards that it approves. The Compensation Committee meets periodically, including to approve equity award grants to our executives from time to time. We do not have, nor do we plan to establish, any program, plan, or practice to time equity award grants in coordination with releasing material non-public information. We generally grant one-time new hire equity awards to our employees upon their commencement of employment with us, or upon their promotion to new positions. Additionally, as part of our ongoing executive compensation review and alignment process, we periodically grant equity awards to our executives. For example, during 2019 we granted a promotion award to Zachary Kirkhorn in connection with his promotion to Chief Financial Officer, and equity awards to certain of our named executive officers pursuant to our executive compensation review and alignment process. For details on such grants, see "Executive Compensation-Grantsof Plan-BasedAwards in 2019" below. 41 Severance and Change in Control Benefits No named executive officer has a severance or change in control arrangement with Tesla, other than the vesting of the 2018 CEO Performance Award based solely upon the achievement of market capitalization milestones as measured at the time of a change in control of Tesla. See "Executive Compensation-PotentialPayments Upon Termination or Change in Control" and "Executive Compensation-CompensationDiscussion and Analysis-ChiefExecutive Officer Compensation-2018CEO Performance Award" below. Bonus We do not currently have or have planned, and we typically have not historically entered into, any specific arrangements with our named executive officers providing for cash-based bonus awards. Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation We did not provide any non-equity incentive plan compensation to any of our named executive officers in 2019, and we do not currently have or have planned any specific arrangements with our named executive officers providing for non-equity incentive plan compensation. Perquisites Generally, we do not provide any perquisites or other personal benefits to our named executive officers except in certain limited circumstances. Health and Welfare Benefits We provide the following benefits to our named executive officers on the same basis provided to all of our employees: health, dental and vision insurance;

life insurance and accidental death and dismemberment insurance;

a Section 401(k) plan for which no match by Tesla is provided;

an employee stock purchase plan;

short-and long-term disability insurance;

long-term disability insurance; medical and dependent care flexible spending account; and

a health savings account. Chief Executive Officer Compensation Overview Historically, in developing compensation recommendations for our Chief Executive Officer, the Compensation Committee has sought both to appropriately reward our Chief Executive Officer's previous and current contributions and to create incentives for our Chief Executive Officer to continue to contribute significantly to successful results in the future. Each of the 2012 CEO Performance Award and the 2018 CEO Performance Award is focused on this latter objective, as it solely rewards future performance. In addition to serving as our Chief Executive Officer since October 2008, Elon Musk has contributed significantly and actively to us since our earliest days in April 2004 by recruiting executives and engineers, contributing to vehicle engineering and design, raising capital for us and bringing investors to us, and raising public awareness of Tesla. 42 Cash Compensation Mr. Musk historically earned a base salary that reflected the applicable minimum wage requirements under California law, and he was subject to income taxes based on such base salary. However, he has never accepted his salary. Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary. Historical Equity Compensation Prior to stock option awards made in December 2009, Mr. Musk did not receive any equity compensation for his services for a period of five years. In 2010 and 2011, Mr. Musk did not receive any equity grants, because the Compensation Committee believed his existing grants made in December 2009 already provided sufficient motivation for Mr. Musk to perform his duties as Chief Executive Officer. In August 2012, to create incentives for continued long-term success from the then-recently launched Model S program as well as from Tesla's then-planned Model X and Model 3 programs, and to further align executive compensation with increases in stockholder value, the Board granted to Mr. Musk the 2012 CEO Performance Award, comprised of a stock option award to purchase 5,274,901 shares of Tesla's common stock, representing 5% of Tesla's total issued and outstanding shares at the time of grant. The 2012 CEO Performance Award consists of 10 equal vesting tranches, each requiring that Tesla meet a combination of (i) the achievement of a specified operational milestone relating to development of Model X or Model 3, aggregate vehicle production, or a gross margin target, and (ii) a sustained incremental $4 billion increase in Tesla's market capitalization from $3.2 billion, Tesla's market capitalization at the time of grant. The market capitalization conditions for all of the 10 vesting tranches and 9 of the 10 operational milestones have been achieved, and therefore 9 of 10 tranches under the 2012 CEO Performance Award have vested. As of the date of this updated proxy statement, only one operational milestone, requiring gross margin of 30% or more for four consecutive quarters, has not been achieved and remains outstanding. Prior to 2018, the only additional equity awards received by Mr. Musk related to certain immaterial awards granted during 2013 pursuant to a patent incentive program that was available to our employees generally. 2018 CEO Performance Award Early in 2017, with the 2012 CEO Performance Award heading to substantial completion after having helped Tesla grow its market capitalization to over $55 billion in just over five years, the independent members of the Board began preliminary discussions regarding how to continue to incentivize Mr. Musk to lead Tesla through the next phase of its development. In January 2018, following more than six months of careful analysis and development led by the Compensation Committee, with participation by every independent Board member, the help of Compensia, a national compensation consulting firm, and engagement with and feedback from our largest institutional stockholders, the Board granted the 2018 CEO Performance Award to Mr. Musk. Such grant was subject to approval by a majority of the total votes of Tesla common stock not owned by Mr. Musk or Kimbal Musk cast at a meeting of the stockholders to approve the 2018 CEO Performance Award. On March 21, 2018, such approval was obtained, with approximately 73% of the votes cast by such disinterested shares voting in favor of the 2018 CEO Performance Award. The 2018 CEO Performance Award is comprised of a 10-year maximum term stock option to purchase 20,264,042 shares of Tesla's common stock, divided equally among 12 separate tranches that are each equivalent to 1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tesla's common stock at the time of grant, at an exercise price of $350.02 per share. Each of the 12 vesting tranches of the 2018 CEO Performance Award vests upon certification by the Board that both (i) the market capitalization milestone for such tranche, which begins at $100 billion for the first tranche and increases by increments of $50 billion thereafter, and (ii) any one of the following 8 operational milestones focused on revenue or 8 operational milestones focused on profitability, has been met: 43 Total Revenue* Adjusted EBITDA** (in billions) (in billions) $20.0 $1.5 $35.0 $3.0 $55.0 $4.5 $75.0 $6.0 $100.0 $8.0 $125.0 $10.0 $150.0 $12.0 $175.0 $14.0 "Revenue" means total revenues as reported in Tesla's financial statements on Forms 10-Q or 10-K filed with the SEC for the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters.

10-Q or 10-K filed with the SEC for the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters. "Adjusted EBITDA" means (i) net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before (ii) interest expense, (iii) (benefit) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization, and (v) stock-based compensation, as each such item is reported in Tesla's financial statements on Forms 10-Q or 10-K filed with the SEC for the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters. Any single operational milestone may only satisfy the vesting requirement of one tranche, together with the corresponding market capitalization milestone. Subject to any applicable clawback provisions, policies or other forfeiture terms, once a milestone is achieved, it is forever deemed achieved for determining the vesting of a tranche. Meeting more than 12 of the 16 operational milestones will not result in any additional vesting or other compensation to Mr. Musk under the 2018 CEO Performance Award. Except in a change in control situation, measurement of the market capitalization milestones will be based on both (i) a six calendar month trailing average of Tesla's stock price as well as (ii) a 30 calendar day trailing average of Tesla's stock price, in each case based on trading days only. Upon the consummation of certain acquisitions or split-up,spin-off or divestiture transactions, each then-unachieved market capitalization milestone and/or operational milestone will be adjusted to offset the impact of such transactions to the extent they could be considered material to the achievement of those milestones. In establishing the Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA milestones, the Board carefully considered a variety of factors, including Tesla's growth trajectory and internal growth plans and the historical performance of other high- growth and high-multiples companies in the technology space that have invested in new businesses and tangible assets. These benchmarks provided revenue/EBITDA to market capitalization multiples, which were then used to inform the specific operational targets that aligned with Tesla's plans for future growth. Nevertheless, the Board considers each of the market capitalization and operational milestones to be challenging hurdles. For example, in order to meet all 12 market capitalization milestones, Tesla will have to add approximately $600 billion to its market capitalization at the time of the grant of the 2018 CEO Performance Award, and in order to satisfy all eight revenue- based operational milestones, Tesla would have to increase revenue by more than $163 billion from its annual revenue of approximately $11.8 billion in 2017, the last fiscal year completed prior to the grant of the 2018 CEO Performance Award. In addition, Mr. Musk must continue to lead Tesla as our Chief Executive Officer or, alternatively, as our Chief Product Officer and Executive Chairman (with any other Chief Executive Officer reporting directly to him), at the time each milestone is met in order for the corresponding tranche to vest. With limited exceptions, Mr. Musk must hold any shares that he acquires upon exercise of the 2018 CEO Performance Award for at least five years post-exercise. There will be no acceleration of vesting of the 2018 CEO Performance award upon Mr. Musk's termination, death or disability, or a change in control of Tesla. However, in a change in control situation, the achievement of the milestones will be based solely on the market capitalization milestones, with the measurement of Tesla's market capitalization determined by the product of the total number of outstanding shares of Tesla common stock immediately before the change in control multiplied by the greater of the last closing price of a share of Tesla common stock before the effective time of the change in control or the per share price (plus the per share value of any other consideration) received by Tesla's stockholders in the change in control. 44 In the event of a restatement of Tesla's financial statements previously filed with the SEC, if a lesser portion of the 2018 CEO Performance Award would have vested based on the restated financial results, then Tesla will require forfeiture (or repayment, as applicable) of the portion of the 2018 CEO Performance Award that would not have vested based on the restated financial results (less any amounts Mr. Musk may have paid to Tesla in exercising any forfeited awards). The 2018 CEO Performance Award also will be subject, if more stringent than the foregoing, to any current or future Tesla clawback policy applicable to equity awards, provided that the policy does not discriminate solely against Mr. Musk except as required by applicable law. As of the date of this filing, three operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have been achieved, of which two operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have also been certified by our Board of Directors. Consequently, two of the 12 tranches under the 2018 CEO Performance Award, corresponding to options to purchase an aggregate 3,377,340 shares of Tesla's common stock, have vested and become exercisable, subject to Mr. Musk's payment of the exercise price of $350.02 per share and the minimum five-year holding period generally applicable to any shares he acquires upon exercise. Realized Compensation For purposes of the table in "Executive Compensation-Summary Compensation Table" below, we are required to report pursuant to applicable SEC rules any stock option grants to Mr. Musk at values determined as of their respective grant dates and which are driven by certain assumptions prescribed by Financial Accounting Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, "Compensation-StockCompensation" ("ASC Topic 718"). Moreover, we are required to report in "Executive Compensation-PayRatio Disclosure" below (i) Mr. Musk's annual total compensation, (ii) the median of the annual total compensation of all Tesla employees qualifying for this analysis, other than Mr. Musk, in each case calculated pursuant to the methodology used for the table in "Executive Compensation-SummaryCompensation Table," and (iii) the ratio of the former to the latter. In addition, we are required to report in "Executive Compensation-2019 Option Exercises and Stock Vested" below an amount for the "value realized" upon: (i) any exercise by Mr. Musk of a stock option, which is based on the difference between the market price of the underlying shares at the time of exercise and the exercise price of the stock option, and (ii) any vesting of a restricted stock unit award, based on the market price of the award at the time of vesting. Such amount is required to be reported even if Mr. Musk does not actually receive any cash from such exercise or vesting, either because he does not also sell any shares or because he sells only a number of shares sufficient to cover the related tax liabilities resulting from the exercise or vesting. As a result, there may be a significant disconnect between what is reported as compensation for Mr. Musk in a given year in such sections and the value actually realized as compensation in that year or over a period of time. Moreover, the vast majority of compensation in respect of past stock option grants to Mr. Musk, including the 2012 CEO Performance Award and the 2018 CEO Performance Award, were incentives for futureperformance and their value is realizable only if Tesla's stock price appreciates compared to the dates of the grants, and if the Company achieves applicable vesting requirements. To supplement the disclosures in "Executive Compensation-Summary Compensation Table," "Executive Compensation-Pay Ratio Disclosure" and "Executive Compensation-2019 Option Exercises and Stock Vested" below, we have included the following table, which shows the total realized compensation of Mr. Musk for the last three fiscal years, as well as the ratio of Mr. Musk's realized compensation to the median of the annual total compensation of all other Tesla employees qualifying for this analysis as reported in "Executive Compensation- Pay Ratio Disclosure." Realized compensation is not a substitute for reported compensation in evaluating our compensation structure, but we believe that realized compensation is an important factor in understanding that the value of compensation that Mr. Musk ultimately realizes is dependent on a number of additional factors, including: the vesting of certain of his option awards only upon the successful achievement of a number of market capitalization increase and operational milestone targets, including milestones that have not yet been achieved under each of the 2012 CEO Performance Award and the 2018 CEO Performance Award; (ii) the fact that Mr. Musk does not receive any cash if he does not actually sell shares and thereby reduce his investment in us, and he does not receive any cash to the extent that he sells only shares sufficient to cover income taxes with respect to his awards (including stock options exercised solely to avoid their expiration in accordance with their terms); and (iii) the then- current market value of our common stock at the times at which Mr. Musk may elect to actually sell his shares. 45 Ratio of Total CEO "Value Realized on Exercise Median Annual Total Realized "Total Compensation" of Compensation of all Compensation to or Vesting of Awards" of Qualifying Non-CEO Median Annual CEO, CEO, as Employees, Total as Reported in Summary Reported in Option Exercises as reported in Pay Compensation of Compensation Table and Stock Vested Table Ratio Disclosure Total CEO Realized all Qualifying Non- Year Below Below Section Below Compensation CEO ($) ($) ($) ($)(1)(2) Employees 2019 ....... 23,760(3) 30,483,250(4) 58,455 23,760 0.41:1 2018 ....... 2,284,044,884(5) - 56,163 56,380 1.00:1 2017 ....... 49,920 - 54,816 49,920 0.91:1 " Total CEO realized compensation" for a given year is defined as (i) the amounts reported for Mr. Musk in " Executive Compensation-Summary Compensation Table " below under the columns "Salary," "Bonus," "Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation" and "All Other Compensation," plus (ii) with respect to any stock option exercised by Mr. Musk in such year in connection with which shares of stock were also sold other than to satisfy any resulting tax liability, the difference between the market price of such shares at the time of exercise and the applicable exercise price of the option, plus (iii) with respect to any restricted stock unit vested by Mr. Musk in such year in connection with which shares of stock were also sold other than automatic sales to satisfy any withholding obligations related to such vesting, the market price of such shares at the time of vesting, plus (iv) any cash actually received by Mr. Musk in respect of any shares sold to cover tax liabilities as described in (ii) and (iii) above, following the payment of such tax liabilities. Of the amounts noted, Mr. Musk has not accepted his salary in the amounts of $23,760, $56,380, and $49,920 for 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. Reflects the applicable minimum wage requirements under California law for part of 2019. Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary. Reflects the exercise of a vested stock option award as to which Mr. Musk paid the exercise price in cash. None of the shares received upon exercise have been sold, and therefore this amount has not been received by Mr. Musk. Includes $2,283,988,504 attributed to the 2018 CEO Performance Award, which is intended to compensate Mr. Musk over its 10-year maximum term and will become vested as to all shares subject to it only if our market capitalization increases to $650.0 billion and 12 of 16 total operational milestones are achieved during such 10-year period. Each tranche of 1/12th of the total number of shares subject to the option becomes vested and exercisable each time: (i) our market capitalization increases initially to $100.0 billion for the first tranche, and by an additional $50.0 billion for each tranche thereafter; and (ii) one of 16 specified operational milestones relating to total revenue or adjusted EBITDA (other than any operating milestone that previously counted towards the vesting of another tranche) is attained, subject to Mr. Musk's continued service to us as either CEO, or as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer with the CEO reporting to him, at each such vesting event. This award was designed to be entirely an incentive for future performance that would take many years, if at all, to be achieved. Further, each of the requirements underlying the performance milestones was selected to be very difficult to achieve. If any options have not vested by the end of the term of the option award, they will be forfeited and Mr. Musk will not realize the value of such options. As of the date of this filing, three operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have been achieved, of which two operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have also been certified by our Board of Directors. Consequently, two of the 12 tranches under the 2018 CEO Performance Award have vested and become exercisable as of the date of this filing, subject to Mr. Musk's payment of the exercise price of $350.02 per share and the minimum five-year holding period generally applicable to any shares he acquires upon exercise. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-2018 CEO Performance Award " above. 46 Tax and Accounting Considerations Sections 280G and 409A. We have not provided or committed to provide any executive officer or director with a gross-up or other reimbursement for tax amounts the executive might pay pursuant to Section 280G or Section 409A of the Code. Section 280G and related Code sections provide that executive officers, directors who hold significant stockholder interests and certain other service providers could be subject to significant additional taxes if they receive payments or benefits in connection with a change in control of Tesla that exceeds certain limits, and that we or our successor could lose a deduction on the amounts subject to the additional tax. Section 409A also imposes additional significant taxes on the individual in the event that an executive officer, director or service provider of certain types receives "deferred compensation" that does not meet the requirements of Section 409A. Tax Deduction Limit. Section 162(m) of the Code generally disallows a tax deduction to public corporations for compensation greater than $1,000,000 paid in any fiscal year to certain executive officers. However, prior to the enactment of U.S. tax legislation in December 2017 (the "Tax Act"), certain types of performance-based compensation were excluded from the $1,000,000 deduction limit if specific requirements were met. Under the Tax Act, this exclusion for performance-based compensation is not available with respect to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, unless the compensation is pursuant to a written binding contract which was in effect on or before November 2, 2017, and which is not modified in any material respect on or after such date. Pursuant to the Tax Act, for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, Section 162(m) of the Code was expanded to cover additional executive officers and other employees, including the chief financial officer, so that the compensation of the chief executive officer and chief financial officer (at any time during the fiscal year), the three next most highly compensated executive officers during the taxable year and any other individual who was considered a "covered employee" for any prior taxable year that begins after 2016, will be subject to the $1,000,000 deductibility limit under Section 162(m) of the Code. Commencing with our 2018 fiscal year, to the extent that the aggregate amount of any covered officer's salary, bonus, any amount realized from certain option exercises and vesting of restricted stock units or other equity awards, and certain other compensation amounts that are recognized as taxable income by the officer exceeds $1,000,000, we will not be entitled to a U.S. federal income tax deduction for the amount over $1,000,000 in that year, unless the compensation qualifies for the transition relief applicable to certain written binding contracts in effect on or before November 2, 2017. The Compensation Committee has not adopted a formal policy regarding tax deductibility of compensation paid to our executive officers. Accounting Implications. We follow ASC Topic 718 for our stock-based compensation awards. ASC Topic 718 requires companies to measure the compensation expense for all stock-based compensation awards made to employees and directors based on the grant date "fair value" of these awards. This calculation is performed for accounting purposes and reported in the compensation tables below, even though our named executive officers may never realize any value from their awards. ASC Topic 718 also requires companies to recognize the compensation cost of their stock-based compensation awards in their income statements over the period that an executive officer is required to render service in exchange for the option or other award. Compensation Committee Report The Compensation Committee oversees Tesla's compensation programs, policies and practices. The Compensation Committee has reviewed and discussed the Compensation Discussion and Analysis required by Item 402(b) of Regulation S-K with management. Based on such review and discussions, the Compensation Committee has recommended to the Board that the Compensation Discussion and Analysis be included in this proxy statement. Respectfully submitted by the members of the Compensation Committee of the Board Ira Ehrenpreis (Chair) Robyn Denholm Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Summary Compensation Table The following table presents information concerning the total compensation of our named executive officers for each of the last three fiscal years. No disclosure is provided for fiscal years for which those persons were not named executive officers. 47 Non-Equity Option Incentive Plan All Other Salary Bonus Stock Awards Awards Compensation Compensation Total Name and Principal Position Year ($) ($) ($)(1) ($)(2) ($) ($) ($) Elon Musk .......................... 2019 23,760(3) - - - - - 23,760 Chief Executive Officer 2018 56,380 - - 2,283,988,504 (4) - - 2,284,044,884 2017 49,920 - - - - - 49,920 Zachary Kirkhorn ............... 2019 276,058 - 5,019,998 15,947,901 - - 21,243,957 Chief Financial Officer Jerome Guillen ................... 2019 301,154 - - 7,965,058 - - 8,266,212 President, Automotive 2018 301,154 - - 17,450,897 - - 17,752,051 Andrew Baglino ................. 2019 301,154 - - 4,779,080 - - 5,080,234 SVP, Powertrain and Energy Engineering Deepak Ahuja (5) ............... 2019 176,870 - - - - - 176,870 Former Chief Financial 2018 501,923 - - 5,708,430 - - 6,210,353 Officer 2017 428,846 - 10,501,859 4,567,304 - - 15,498,009 This column reflects the grant date fair value computed in accordance with ASC Topic 718 of the restricted stock unit awards granted to the named executive officers, which is measured on the grant date based on the closing fair market value of our common stock. These amounts do not necessarily correspond to the actual value that may be recognized by the named executive officers, which depends, among other things, on the market value of our common stock. This column reflects the aggregate grant date fair value computed in accordance with ASC Topic 718 of the options to purchase shares of our common stock granted to the named executive officers. The assumptions used in the valuation of these awards are set forth in the notes to our consolidated financial statements, which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020. These amounts do not necessarily correspond to the actual value that may be recognized by the named executive officers, which depends, among other things, on the market value of our common stock appreciating from that on the grant date(s) of the option(s). Reflects the applicable minimum wage requirements under California law for part of 2019. Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary. Reflects the 2018 CEO Performance Award, which is intended to compensate Mr. Musk over its 10-year maximum term and will become vested as to all shares subject to it only if our market capitalization increases to $650.0 billion and 12 of 16 total operational milestones are achieved during such 10-year period. Each tranche of 1/12th of the total number of shares subject to the option will become vested and exercisable each time: (i) our market capitalization increases initially to $100.0 billion for the first tranche, and by an additional $50.0 billion for each tranche thereafter; and (ii) one of 16 specified operational milestones relating to total revenue or adjusted EBITDA (other than any operating milestone that previously counted towards the vesting of another tranche) is attained, subject to Mr. Musk's continued service to us as either CEO, or as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer with the CEO reporting to him, at each such vesting event. This award was designed to be entirely an incentive for future performance that would take many years, if at all, to be achieved. Further, each of the requirements underlying the performance milestones was selected to be very difficult to achieve. If any options have not vested by the end of the term of the option award, they will be forfeited and Mr. Musk will not realize the value of such options. As of the date of this filing, three operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have been achieved, of which two operational milestones and two market capitalization milestones have also been certified by our Board of Directors. Consequently, two of the 12 tranches under the 2018 CEO Performance Award have vested and become exercisable as of the date of this filing, subject to Mr. Musk's payment of the exercise price of $350.02 per share and the minimum five-year holding period generally applicable to any shares he acquires upon exercise. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-2018 CEO Performance Award " and " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-Realized Compensation " above. Mr. Ahuja transitioned from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 2019. 48 Pay Ratio Disclosure Tesla is committed to fair and competitive compensation for our employees. Moreover, Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to a compensation arrangement in the 2018 CEO Performance Award that is substantially tied to the appreciation of our market capitalization. Because equity awards are available to all Tesla employees, this also means that Mr. Musk's compensation is tied to the success of Tesla employees. We are providing a ratio of (i) Mr. Musk's 2019 annual total compensation to (ii) the median of the 2019 annual total compensation of all applicable qualifying Tesla employees other than Mr. Musk, as if all of such employees were named executive officers, in each case calculated pursuant to the disclosure requirements of "Executive Compensation-SummaryCompensation Table" above. Mr. Musk's 2019 annual total compensation, as reported in "Executive Compensation-SummaryCompensation Table," was $23,760, and the median 2019 annual total compensation of all other qualifying employees, as determined pursuant to the methodology set forth below, was $58,455. Consequently, the applicable ratio of such amounts for 2019 was 0.41:1. Our methodology for identifying the median of the 2019 annual total compensation for each individual other than Mr. Musk was as follows: We determined that as of December 31, 2019, Tesla and all of our subsidiaries had 44,452 individuals qualifying for this analysis (full-time,part-time and temporary employees other than Mr. Musk, subject to the following bullet), of which approximately 27% were based outside of the U.S. and approximately 33% were production line employees.

(full-time,part-time and temporary employees other than Mr. Musk, subject to the following bullet), of which approximately 27% were based outside of the U.S. and approximately 33% were production line employees. We did not include in the population of qualifying individuals any employees of staffing agencies whose compensation is determined by such agencies.

We applied the requirements and assumptions required for the table in " Executive Compensation- Summary Compensation Table " for each of such individuals as if he or she was a named executive officer to calculate the total annual compensation, including base salary or wages, performance-based commission payments, and equity awards based on their grant date fair values.

" for each of such individuals as if he or she was a named executive officer to calculate the total annual compensation, including base salary or wages, performance-based commission payments, and equity awards based on their grant date fair values. We converted any payment earned or paid in a foreign currency to U.S. dollar using the average of the prevailing conversion rates for the month of December 2019.

We selected the median of all total annual compensation amounts calculated in accordance with the foregoing. Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2019 The following table presents information concerning each grant of an award made to a named executive officer in fiscal 2019 under any plan. All Other All Other Exercise Stock Option or Awards: Awards: Base Estimated Future Payouts Under Number of Number of Price of Grant Date Fair Non-Equity Incentive Plan Awards Shares of Securities Option Value of Stock Name Grant Threshold Target Maximum Stocks or Underlying Awards and Option Date(1) ($) ($) ($) Units (#) Options(#) ($/Sh) Awards ($) Zachary J. Kirkhorn..... 1/22/2019(2) - - - - 10,886 298.92 1,452,638 1/22/2019(2) - - - 3,629 - - 1,084,781 4/19/2019(3) - - - - 129,609 273.26 14,495,263 4/19/2019(3) - - - 14,401 - - 3,935,217 Jerome Guillen .......... 7/19/2019(2) - - - - 70,186 258.18 7,965,058 Andrew Baglino........... 7/19/2019(2) - - - - 42,112 258.18 4,779,080 The vesting schedule applicable to each outstanding award is set forth in " Executive Compensation- Outstanding Equity Awards at 2019 Fiscal Year-End " below. This award was granted as part of Tesla's ongoing executive compensation review and alignment process. This award was granted in connection with Mr. Kirkhorn's promotion to Chief Financial Officer. 49 Outstanding Equity Awards at 2019 Fiscal Year-End The following table presents information concerning unexercised options and unvested restricted stock unit awards for each named executive officer outstanding as of the end of fiscal 2019. Option Awards Stock Awards Equity Incentive Plan Number of Market Awards: Number of Number of Number of Shares or Value of Securities Securities Securities Units of Shares or Underlying Underlying Underlying Stock That Units of Stock Unexercised Unexercised Unexercised Option Option Have Not That Have Options (#) Options (#) Unearned Exercise Expiration Vested Not Vested Name Grant Date Exercisable Unexercisable Options (#) Price ($) Date (#) ($)(1) Elon Musk .................... 3/21/2018(2) - - 20,264,042 350.02 1/19/2028 - - 6/10/2013(3) 350 - 100.05 6/10/2023 - - 4/8/2013(3) 350 - - 41.83 4/8/2023 - - 8/13/2012(4) 4,572,410 - 527,491 31.17 8/13/2022 - - Zachary J. Kirkhorn ..... 4/19/2019(5) 24,302 105,307 - 273.26 4/19/2029 - - 4/19/2019(6) - - - - - 12,600 5,270,958 1/22/2019(7) 2,177 8,709 - 298.92 1/22/2029 - - 1/22/2019(8) - - - - - 2,904 1,214,830 10/16/2018(9) 603 1,982 - 276.59 10/16/2028 - - 10/16/2018(8) - - - - - 690 288,648 11/13/2017(10) - - - - - 437 182,810 5/8/2017(11) - - - - - 431 180,300 9/12/2016(12) - - - - - 220 92,033 5/9/2016(13) - - - - - 155 64,841 1/10/2011(14) 2,000 - - 28.45 1/10/2021 - - Jerome Guillen ............. 7/19/2019(15) 7,019 63,167 - 258.18 7/19/2029 - - 10/16/2018(16) 24,125 79,270 - 276.59 10/16/2028 - - 2/12/2018(17) 16,500 28,500 - 315.73 2/12/2028 - - 10/9/2017(18) 3,873 - 7,748 342.94 10/9/2027 - - 8/14/2017(14) 5,322 3,802 - 363.80 8/13/2027 - - 4/10/2017(11) - - - - 1,453 607,833 6/13/2016(19) 6,823 - 20,470 217.87 6/13/2026 - - 6/13/2016(13) - - - - - 569 238,030 1/13/2014(20) 6,500 - 13,750 139.34 1/13/2024 - - Andrew Baglino ........... 7/19/2019(21) 4,211 37,901 - 258.18 7/19/2029 - - 10/16/2018(9) 2,412 7,928 - 276.59 10/16/2028 - - 10/16/2018(8) - - - - - 2,758 1,153,754 3/19/2018(22) 5,500 9,500 - 313.56 3/19/2028 - - 2/20/2018(23) - - - - - 1,662 695,264 1/11/2016(14) 7,762 552 - 207.85 1/11/2026 - - 1/11/2016(24) - - - - - 552 230,918 11/10/2014(20) 4,518 - 2,500 241.93 11/10/2024 - - Deepak Ahuja(25) ........ - - - - - - - The market value of unvested restricted stock units is calculated by multiplying the number of unvested restricted stock units held by the applicable named executive officer by the closing price of our common stock on December 31, 2019, which was $418.33. 1/12th of the total number of shares subject to the option becomes vested and exercisable each time: (i) our market capitalization increases initially to $100.0 billion for the first tranche, and by an additional $50.0 billion for each tranche thereafter; and (ii) one of 16 specified operational milestones relating to total revenue or adjusted EBITDA (other than any operating milestone that previously counted towards the vesting of another tranche) is attained, subject to Mr. Musk's continued service to us as either CEO, or as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer with the CEO reporting to him, at each such vesting event. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation- 2018 CEO Performance Award " above. Stock option awards granted as part of our company-wide patent incentive program. The total number of shares subject to the option was vested and exercisable on the applicable grant date of the option. 50 1/10th of the total number of shares subject to the option became and will become vested and exercisable each time: (i) our market capitalization increases by $4.0 billion above the initially measured market capitalization of $3.2 billion; and (ii) one of 10 specified performance milestones relating to the development of our Model X and Model 3 vehicles and our total production of vehicles is attained, subject to Mr. Musk's continued service to us at each such vesting event. If any shares have not vested by the end of the term of the option, they will be forfeited and Mr. Musk will not realize the value of such shares. As of the date of this filing, 10 market capitalization milestones and nine performance milestones have been achieved. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-Historical Equity Compensation " above. 1/8th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on September 13, 2019, and 1/48th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/8th of this award became vested on December 5, 2019, and 1/16th of this award becomes vested every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/60th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on January 5, 2019, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/20th of this award vested on March 5, 2019, and 1/20th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/60th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on November 1, 2018, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on December 5, 2017, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on September 5, 2017, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on December 5, 2016, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on September 5, 2016, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/48th of the shares subject to the option vested or shall vest monthly starting on the one-month anniversary of the applicable grant date, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/10th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on December 24, 2019, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/10th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on April 1, 2019, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable every month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/60th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on March 12, 2018, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/3rd of the shares subject to the option became or will become vested and exercisable upon the achievement, as determined by the Board, of each of three specified performance goals relating to weekly or cumulative deliveries of certain of our current and future vehicles, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/4th of the shares subject to the option became or will become vested and exercisable upon the achievement, as determined by the Board, of each of four specified performance goals relating to the development, cumulative deliveries, and cumulative revenues for certain of our vehicles, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date 1/4th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable upon each of the following, as determined by the Board: (i) the completion of the first Model X production vehicle; (ii) aggregate vehicle production of 100,000 vehicles in a trailing 12-month period; and (iii) completion of the first Model 3 production vehicle. 1/4 of the shares subject to this option will become vested and exercisable upon the determination by the Board that annualized gross margin of greater than 30.0% in any three years is achieved, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 51 1/60th of the total shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on July 24, 2019, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable every month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/60th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on March 27, 2018, and 1/60th of the shares subject to the option become vested and exercisable each month thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on June 5, 2018, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. 1/16th of this award vested on June 5, 2016, and 1/16th of this award vests every three months thereafter, subject to the grantee's continued service to us on each such vesting date. Mr. Ahuja transitioned from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 2019. 2019 Option Exercises and Stock Vested The following table presents information concerning each exercise of stock options and vesting of stock awards during fiscal 2019 for each of the named executive officers. Option Awards Stock Awards Number of Shares Value Realized on Number of Shares Value Realized on Name Acquired on Exercise Exercise Acquired on Vesting Vesting (#) ($)(1) (#) ($)(2) ..............................Elon Musk 175,000 30,483,250(3) - - Zachary Kirkhorn................... - - 2,311 763,485 - - 510 117,086 - - 508 99,868 - - 540 149,332 Jerome Guillen ....................... 1,000 166,760 - - 1,000 166,080 - - 1,000 167,410 - - 8,000 1,325,280 - - 2,000 353,960 - - 2,000 380,120 - - - - 526 173,775 - - 527 120,989 - - 527 103,603 - - 526 145,460 Andrew Baglino ..................... 2,000 210,349 - - - - 909 300,306 - - 909 208,688 - - 908 178,504 - - 909 251,375 Deepak Ahuja (4) ................... - - 2,667 737,532 Reflects the product of the number of shares of stock subject to the exercised option multiplied by the difference between the market price of our common stock at the time of exercise on the exercise date and the exercise price of the option. Reflects the product of the number of shares of stock vested multiplied by the market price of our common stock on the vesting date. None of the shares received upon exercise have been sold, and therefore this amount has not been received by Mr. Musk. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Chief Executive Officer Compensation-Realized Compensation " above. Mr. Ahuja transitioned from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 2019. 52 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control We do not have an employment agreement for any specific term with any of our named executive officers. Moreover, we do not have any contract, agreement, plan or arrangement that would result in payments to a named executive officer at, following, or in connection with any termination of employment, including resignation, severance, retirement or a constructive termination of employment of a named executive officer, or a change in control of Tesla (other than the vesting of the 2018 CEO Performance Award based solely upon the achievement of market capitalization milestones as measured at the time of a change in control of Tesla, which by its nature cannot be estimated at this time) or a change in the named executive officer's responsibilities. See also "Executive Compensation-CompensationDiscussion and Analysis-ChiefExecutive Officer Compensation-2018CEO Performance Award" above. Compensation of Directors 2019 Director Compensation Table The following table provides information concerning the compensation paid by us to each of our non- employee directors who served during any part of fiscal year 2019. Elon Musk, who is our Chief Executive Officer, does not receive additional compensation for his services as a director. The awards with respect to which values are provided under the column "Option Awards" below are exclusively stock options, which have realizable value only if they actually vest over time and to the extent, if any, that our stock price exceeds the applicable exercise prices. The values provided below for these awards are based on applicable accounting standards, and do not necessarily reflect the actual amounts realized or realizable pursuant to the underlying stock options. Fees Earned or Name Paid in Cash Option Awards All Other Total ($) ($)(1)(2)(3) Compensation ($) ..............................................Robyn Denholm 191,257(4) 2,524,440(4) 27,982(5) 2,743,679 Ira Ehrenpreis .................................................. 37,500 - - 37,500 Lawrence J. Ellison ......................................... 20,000 5,848,976 - 5,868,976 Antonio Gracias............................................... 25,240 - - 25,240 Stephen Jurvetson............................................ 19,265 1,184,605 - 1,203,870 James Murdoch ............................................... 32,500 - - 32,500 Kimbal Musk................................................... 20,000 - 20,000 Kathleen Wilson-Thompson ........................... 27,005 7,329,733 - 7,356,738 Brad Buss(6).................................................... 15,310 - - 15,310 Linda Johnson Rice(6) .................................... 11,196 - - 11,196 As of December 31, 2019, the aggregate number of shares underlying option awards outstanding for each of our non-employee directors with such awards was: Aggregate Number of Name Shares Underlying Options Outstanding . ............................................................Robyn Denholm 206,165 Ira Ehrenpreis................................................................ 148,000 Lawrence J. Ellison ....................................................... 58,334 Antonio Gracias ............................................................ 202,000 Stephen Jurvetson ......................................................... 12,000 James Murdoch ............................................................. 84,668 Kimbal Musk ................................................................ 50,000 Kathleen Wilson-Thompson ......................................... 73,334 Reflects the aggregate grant date fair value computed in accordance with ASC Topic 718. The assumptions used in the valuation of option awards are set forth in the notes to our consolidated financial statements, which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020. These amounts do not necessarily correspond to the actual value that may be recognized by our non-employee directors, which depends, among other things, on the market value of our common stock appreciating from that on the grant date(s) of the option(s). Following vesting, the actual receipt of any shares by each recipient will further be subject to his payment of the applicable exercise price. 53 Reflects stock option grants for service on the Board or as members or chairs of Board committees that were automatically granted pursuant to our non-employee director compensation policy. Prior to February 2020, such stock options were generally granted automatically once every three years, and such awards vest monthly over three years, subject to continued service. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation of Directors- Non-Employee Director Compensation Arrangements " below for more detail. Reflects compensation for service as Chair of the Board, including a cash retainer and an automatic stock option grant, approved by the Board. See " Executive Compensation-Compensation of Directors-Non- Employee Director Compensation Arrangements " below for more detail. Consists of reimbursements for out-of-pocket travel expenses incurred in connection with Board service, including attendance at Board or Board committee meetings. Board term ended in June 2019 without standing for re-election at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders. Non-Employee Director Compensation Arrangements Overview and Philosophy Our director compensation policy that is applicable to all of Tesla's non-employee directors is designed to be consistent with our compensation philosophy for our employees, with an emphasis on equity-based compensation over cash in order to align the value of their compensation with the market value of our stock, and consequently, with the long-term interests of our stockholders. Moreover, while we offer to our employees restricted stock units, which tend to retain some value even if the market value of our stock decreases, the equity-based compensation to our directors is exclusively in the form of stock options, which have value only to the extent, if any, that our stock price increases following their grant. Conversely, fluctuating stock prices have at times resulted in 100% of the vested stock options then held by each of our non-employee directors being out-of-the-money. Consequently, a large portion of our non-employee directors' compensation is entirely at risk. Outside Director Compensation Policy Our current director compensation policy provides that each non-employee director will receive the following compensation for Board and Board committee services, as applicable. Historically, automatically granted stock option awards for such services were made only once every three years, vesting in equal monthly tranches over such period. In February 2020, the Board amended the director compensation policy with prospective effectiveness, such that future stock option awards to purchase one-third of the previously applicable numbers of shares will be automatically granted annually, in lieu of such triennial grants. an annual cash retainer for general Board service of $20,000;

no cash awards for attendance of general Board meetings;

an annual cash retainer for serving as the chair of the Audit Committee of $15,000, for serving as the chair of the Compensation Committee of $10,000 and for serving as the chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of $7,500;

an annual cash retainer for serving on the Audit Committee of $7,500 per member, for serving on the Compensation Committee of $5,000 per member, and for serving on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of $5,000 per member;

upon first joining the Board, an automatic initial grant of a stock option to purchase a number of shares of our common stock equal to 1,389 multiplied by the number of months (rounded up to a whole number) between the date on which such director joined the Board and the first June 18 following such date (the " Initial Annual Award Grant Date "), vesting 100% on the Initial Annual Award Grant Date (subject to continued service through such date);

"), vesting 100% on the Initial Annual Award Grant Date (subject to continued service through such date); (i) on the Initial Annual Award Grant Date, or for a director who was previously granted an outstanding stock option for Board service to purchase 50,000 shares of our common stock vesting monthly over three years, the date on which such award fully vests, and (ii) in either case every year thereafter, an automatic grant of a stock option to purchase 16,668 shares of our common stock; 54 for serving as the lead independent director, (i) shortly following appointment as the lead independent director, or for a director who was previously granted an outstanding stock option for such service to purchase 24,000 shares of our common stock vesting monthly over three years, the date on which such award fully vests, and (ii) in either case every year thereafter, an automatic grant of a stock option to purchase 8,000 shares of our common stock;

for serving as a member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee or the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, (i) shortly following appointment as a member of such Committee, or for a director who was previously granted an outstanding stock option for such service to purchase 12,000 shares, 9,000 shares, or 6,000 shares, respectively, of our common stock vesting monthly over three years, the date on which such award fully vests, and (ii) in either case every year thereafter, an automatic grant of a stock option to purchase 4,000 shares, 3,000 shares, or 2,000 shares, respectively, of our common stock; and

in addition to any applicable grant in the immediately preceding bullet, for serving as the chair of the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee or the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, (i) shortly following appointment as the chair of such Committee, or for a director who was previously granted an outstanding stock option for such service to purchase 12,000 shares, 6,000 shares, or 3,000 shares, respectively, of our common stock vesting monthly over three years, the date on which such award fully vests, and (ii) in either case every year thereafter, an automatic grant of a stock option to purchase 4,000 shares, 2,000 shares, or 1,000 shares, respectively, of our common stock. Unless noted above, each automatic stock option grant for service as a member of the Board, lead independent director, member of a Board committee or chair of a Board committee, in each case as described above, will vest in equal monthly tranches for over one year (or, for awards granted prior to the amendment of the director compensation policy in February 2020, over three years) starting on the one month anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to continued service in the capacity for which such grant was made (except that if a director who was granted such an option ceases to be a director on the day before an annual meeting that is held earlier than the anniversary date of the vesting commencement date for that calendar year, vesting will accelerate with respect to the shares that would have vested if such director continued service through such anniversary date). Chair of the Board Compensation In addition, the Board previously approved the following additional compensation arrangements for Robyn Denholm for her service as Chair of the Board, commencing on July 1, 2019: an annual cash retainer of $300,000; and

an automatic annual grant of a stock option to purchase 8,000 shares of our common stock, which will vest 1/12th per month for 12 months starting on the one month anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to Ms. Denholm's continued service as Chair of the Board (except that if Ms. Denholm ceases to be a director on the day before an annual meeting that is held earlier than the anniversary date of the vesting commencement date, vesting will accelerate with respect to the shares that would have vested if she had continued service through such anniversary date). From July 2020, Ms. Denholm requested that Tesla eliminate the future payment to her of all cash retainer amounts for service on the Board, as its Chair and on the various committees of the Board, citing a desire in her Board leadership role to have 100% of her compensation at risk and aligned with the interests of stockholders. Moreover, in consideration of the significant impact on travel and other circumstances resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Denholm also requested that the grant of her automatic annual stock option award in 2020 for service as Chair of the Board be deferred until after the 2020 Annual Meeting. Other Information If, following a change in control of Tesla, the service of a non-employee director is terminated, all stock options granted to the director pursuant to the compensation policy shall fully vest and become immediately exercisable. 55 Non-employee directors may also have their travel, lodging and related expenses associated with attending Board or Board committee meetings reimbursed by Tesla. Equity Compensation Plan Information The following table summarizes the number of securities underlying outstanding options, stock awards, warrants and rights granted to employees and directors, as well as the number of securities remaining available for future issuance, under Tesla's equity compensation awards as of December 31, 2019. (a) (b) (c) Number of securities Number of securities remaining available for future issuance under to be issued upon Weighted-average equity compensation exercise of outstanding exercise price of plans (excluding options, warrants and outstanding options, securities reflected in Plan category rights warrants and rights column (a)) (#)(1) ($)(2) (#) Equity compensation plans approved by security holders................................................... 34,689,313 279.20 18,663,018(3) Equity compensation plans not approved by security holders................................................... 111,796(4) 375.68 - ...................................................................Total 34,801,109 279.49 18,663,018 Consists of options to purchase shares of our common stock, including the 2018 CEO Performance Award, and restricted stock unit awards representing the right to acquire shares of our common stock. The weighted average exercise price is calculated based solely on the outstanding stock options. It does not take into account the shares issuable upon vesting of outstanding restricted stock unit awards, which have no exercise price. Consists of 11,441,597 shares remaining available for issuance under the 2019 Plan, and 7,221,421 shares remaining available for issuance under the Tesla, Inc, 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Consists of outstanding stock options and restricted stock unit awards that were assumed in connection with acquisitions. No additional awards may be granted under the plans pursuant to which such awards were initially granted. 56 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Review of Related Party Transactions In accordance with the charter for the Audit Committee of the Board, our Audit Committee reviews and approves in advance any proposed related person transactions. For purposes of these procedures, "related person" and "transaction" have the meanings contained in Item 404 of Regulation S-K. The individuals and entities that are considered "related persons" include: Directors, nominees for director and executive officers of Tesla;

Any person known to be the beneficial owner of five percent or more of Tesla's common stock (a " 5% Stockholder "); and

"); and Any immediate family member, as defined in Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, of a director, nominee for director, executive officer or 5% Stockholder. In accordance with our Related Person Transactions Policy and Procedures, the Audit Committee must review and approve all transactions in which (i) Tesla or one of its subsidiaries is a participant, (ii) the amount involved exceeds $120,000 and (iii) a related person has a direct or indirect material interest, other than transactions available to all Tesla employees generally. In assessing a related party transaction brought before it for approval the Audit Committee considers, among other factors it deems appropriate, whether the related party transaction is on terms no less favorable than terms generally available to an unaffiliated third-party under the same or similar circumstances and the extent of the related person's interest in the transaction. The Audit Committee may then approve or disapprove the transaction in its discretion. Any related person transaction will be disclosed in the applicable SEC filing as required by the rules of the SEC. Related Party Transactions SpaceX Elon Musk is the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer and a significant stockholder of SpaceX. Kimbal Musk, Antonio Gracias, and Stephen Jurvetson, who are members of the Board, are also members of the board of directors of SpaceX. In addition, certain members of the Board, and/or investment funds affiliated with them, have made minority investments in SpaceX. SpaceX purchased certain battery components from Tesla at an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 million in 2019, and at an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 million in 2020 through June. The pricing for such components was negotiated in good faith. SpaceX has purchased certain non-battery vehicle parts from Tesla from time to time from a standard parts catalog that is also available to other business partners. Such parts are offered to all buyers, including SpaceX, at uniform prices. SpaceX purchased an aggregate $0.6 million of such parts in 2019 and an aggregate $0.7 million of such parts in 2020 through June. In 2020, Tesla agreed to build a custom tool for SpaceX at its tool machining facility at an estimated cost of $0.7 million. The pricing for such project, including labor hours, was negotiated in good faith, and such work will take place during previously scheduled downtime at Tesla's facility. 57 In 2020, Tesla agreed to build and sell a specified quantity of custom machine parts to SpaceX and provide related engineering and manufacturing support, at an estimated cost of $0.4 million. The pricing for this project was negotiated in good faith. In 2020, Tesla agreed to temporarily assign up to 20 of its employees to support SpaceX on certain technical matters, for which SpaceX will pay Tesla up to an estimated $0.1 million, dependent upon the number of employees actually assigned. In 2020 and 2019, SpaceX purchased certain Tesla Energy equipment and services from Tesla for $1.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, through standard sales processes. The prices were negotiated in good faith. Since April 2016, SpaceX has invoiced Tesla for our use of an aircraft owned and operated by SpaceX at rates determined by Tesla and SpaceX, subject to rules of the Federal Aviation Administration governing such arrangements. Tesla did not incur any expenses under this arrangement in 2019 and has incurred $0.2 million in 2020 through June. Other Transactions Elon Musk is a co-founder and significant stockholder of The Boring Company, which in 2020 agreed to purchase certain Tesla Energy products for an estimated price of $0.2 million through standard sales processes. The price was negotiated in good faith. In the ordinary course of business, we enter into offer letters with our executive officers. We have also entered into indemnification agreements with each of our directors and officers. The indemnification agreements and our certificate of incorporation and bylaws require us to indemnify our directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware law. In 2019, Tesla entered into a one-year agreement with Elon Musk relating to the indemnification of directors and officers, as described in "Corporate Governance-DirectorIndependence" above. In 2020, Tesla entered into a new agreement relating to the indemnification of directors and officers with Elon Musk, for an interim term of 90 days. During the interim term, we are resuming our annual evaluation of all available options for providing directors' and officers' indemnity coverage, which we had suspended during the height of shelter-in-place requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of such process, we intend to obtain a binding market quote for a directors' and officers' liability insurance policy with an aggregate coverage limit of $100 million, which we will weigh in selecting an indemnity coverage option for a customary term following the end of the interim period. The indemnification agreement provides that Mr. Musk will provide, from his personal funds, directors' and officers' indemnity coverage to us during the interim term in the event such coverage is not indemnifiable by us, up to a total of $100 million. In return, we will pay Mr. Musk a one-time fee of $972,361. We will also exercise reasonable best efforts to obtain the market quote described above, and will pay an additional amount to Mr. Musk to reconcile the one-time fee to be equal to the market-based premium for such market quote as prorated for 90 days and further discounted by 50%, if the latter amount is greater. In 2019, our Board member James Murdoch purchased a Tesla Powerpack system from us at a total upfront cost of $0.6 million through standard sales processes. The price was negotiated in good faith. In 2020, a company affiliated with our Board member Lawrence J. Ellison entered into an agreement to obtain preliminary design services from us for an estimated $0.4 million, relating to the potential future implementation of a Tesla Energy system. The services contract was negotiated and priced in good faith. In February 2020, Messrs. Elon Musk and Ellison purchased from us 13,037 and 1,250 shares, respectively, of our common stock in a public offering at the public offering price for an aggregate $11.0 million. 58 DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS Under Section 16 of the Exchange Act, Tesla's directors, executive officers and any persons holding more than 10% of the Tesla's common stock are required to report initial ownership of the Tesla common stock and any subsequent changes in ownership to the SEC. Specific due dates have been established by the SEC, and Tesla is required to disclose in this proxy statement any failure to file required ownership reports by these dates. Based solely upon a review of forms filed with the SEC and the written representations of such persons, Tesla is aware of no late Section 16(a) filings other than a late Form 4 filed by each of Lawrence J. Ellison and Kathleen Wilson- Thompson reporting an automatic stock option grant in June 2019 for their Board service, due to an administrative delay by Tesla. 59 OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES The following table sets forth certain information regarding the beneficial ownership of Tesla's common stock, as of June 30, 2020, for the following: each person (or group of affiliated persons) who is known by us to beneficially own 5% of the outstanding shares of our common stock;

each of our non-employee directors;

non-employee directors; each of our current executive officers named in the Summary Compensation Table of this updated proxy statement; and

all current directors and executive officers of Tesla as a group. In computing the number of shares of common stock beneficially owned by a person and the percentage ownership of that person, we deemed to be outstanding all shares of common stock subject to options or other convertible securities held by that person or entity that are currently exercisable or exercisable within 60 days of June 30, 2020. We did not deem these shares outstanding, however, for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. Applicable percentage ownership is based on 186,318,901 shares of Tesla's common stock outstanding at June 30, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all persons named below can be reached at Tesla, Inc., 3500 Deer Creek Road, Palo Alto, California 94304. Shares Percentage of Shares Beneficial Owner Name Beneficially Beneficially Owned Owned 5% Stockholders Elon Musk (1)........................................................................................................................ 40,360,377 21.0% Baillie Gifford & Co. (2)....................................................................................................... 13,826,979 7.6% Capital Ventures International (3)......................................................................................... 12,134,541 6.7% Capital World Investors (4)................................................................................................... 10,739,283 5.9% Named Executive Officers & Directors Elon Musk (1)........................................................................................................................ 40,360,377 21.0% Zachary J. Kirkhorn (5) ......................................................................................................... 64,309 * Jerome Guillen (6)................................................................................................................. 104,130 * Andrew Baglino (7)............................................................................................................... 31,573 * Robyn Denholm (8)............................................................................................................... 183,275 * Ira Ehrenpreis (9)................................................................................................................... 151,207 * Lawrence J. Ellison (10)........................................................................................................ 3,029,028 1.6% Antonio Gracias (11) ............................................................................................................. 367,823 * Stephen Jurvetson (12) .......................................................................................................... 57,476 * Hiromichi Mizuno (13) ......................................................................................................... 2,778 * James Murdoch (14).............................................................................................................. 75,596 * Kimbal Musk (15) ................................................................................................................. 162,884 * Kathleen Wilson-Thompson (16).......................................................................................... 34,804 * All current executive officers and directors as a group (13 persons) (17) ............................ 44,625,260 23.1% Represents beneficial ownership of less than 1%. Includes (i) 34,098,597 shares held of record by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust dated July 22, 2003; and (ii) 6,261,780 shares issuable to Mr. Musk upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 18,466,225 shares pledged as available collateral to secure personal indebtedness, subject to our directors' and executive officers' stock pledging policy. 60 This information is as of December 31, 2019, based solely on Amendment No. 4 to Schedule 13G of Baillie Gifford & Co. filed on February 3, 2020, which we do not know or have reason to believe is not complete or accurate and on which we are relying pursuant to applicable SEC regulations. Includes shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. and/or one or more of its investment adviser subsidiaries, which may include Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited, on behalf of investment advisory clients, which may include investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act, employee benefit plans, pension funds or other institutional clients. The address for Baillie Gifford & Co. is Calton Square, 1 Greenside Row, Edinburgh EH1 3AN, Scotland, UK. This information is as of December 31, 2019, based solely on Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13G filed on February 10, 2020 jointly by the Capital Ventures Group, which we do not know or have reason to believe is not complete or accurate and on which we are relying pursuant to applicable SEC regulations. Includes 586,506 shares beneficially owned by Capital Ventures International, 3,823 shares beneficially owned by G1 Execution Services, LLC, 860,175 shares beneficially owned by Susquehanna Investment Group, and 10,684,037 shares beneficially owned by Susquehanna Securities, LLC. Susquehanna Advisors Group, Inc. is the investment manager to Capital Ventures International, and therefore may be deemed to beneficially own the shares owned by Capital Ventures International. G1 Execution Services, LLC, Susquehanna Investment Group and Susquehanna Securities, LLC are affiliated independent broker-dealers which, together with Capital Ventures International and Susquehanna Advisors Group, Inc., may be deemed to be a group (the "Capital Ventures Group"). The address for Capital Ventures International is P.O. Box 897, Windward 1, Regatta Office Park, West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1103, Cayman Islands. The address of each of Susquehanna Advisors Group, Inc., Susquehanna Investment Group and Susquehanna Securities, LLC is 401 E. City Ave, Suite 220, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. The address of G1 Execution Services, LLC is 175 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60604. This information is as of December 31, 2019, based solely on Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13G of Capital World Investors filed on February 14, 2020, which we do not know or have reason to believe is not complete or accurate and on which we are relying pursuant to applicable SEC regulations. Includes shares that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by Capital Research and Management Company and Capital International Limited, which collectively provide investment management services under the name Capital World Investors. The address for these entities is 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071. Includes 52,478 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 7,100 shares pledged as available collateral to secure personal indebtedness, subject to our directors' and executive officers' stock pledging policy. Includes 94,378 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 27,351 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 182,275 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 127,443 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 27,778 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes (i) 268,857 shares owned by AJG Growth Fund LLC ("Growth Fund"), which are pledged as available collateral to secure personal indebtedness, subject to our directors' and executive officers' stock pledging policy, and (ii) 98,457 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days of June 30, 2020. Mr. Gracias is the fund manager for Growth Fund. The address for this entity is 875 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 3214, Chicago, IL 60611. Includes (i) 52,100 shares held by the Steve Jurvetson TR UA dated January 29, 2019 Future Venture Living Trust, (ii) 43 shares held by Draper Fisher Jurvetson Fund X Partners, L.P., and (iii) 5,333 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Comprised entirely of shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes (i) 10,485 shares held by the JRM Family Trust and (ii) 65,111 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 32,036 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 130,848 shares pledged as available collateral to secure personal indebtedness, subject to our directors' and executive officers' stock pledging policy. Includes 34,444 shares issuable upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after June 30, 2020. Includes 7,011,642 shares issuable upon exercise of options held by our current executive officers and directors within 60 days after June 30, 2020. 61 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT The Audit Committee assists the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities for oversight of the integrity of Tesla's consolidated financial statements, our internal accounting and financial controls, our compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, the organization and performance of our internal audit function and the qualifications, independence and performance of our independent registered public accounting firm. The management of Tesla is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and for preparing Tesla's consolidated financial statements. The independent registered public accounting firm is responsible for auditing the financial statements. It is the responsibility of the Audit Committee to oversee these activities. The Audit Committee has: Reviewed and discussed the audited financial statements with Tesla management and with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Tesla's independent registered public accounting firm;

Discussed with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP the matters required to be discussed by the applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the SEC; and

Received the written disclosures and the letter from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP required by applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's communications with the Audit Committee concerning independence and has discussed with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP their independence. Based upon these discussions and review, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board that the audited consolidated financial statements be included in Tesla's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 for filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Members of the Audit Committee: Robyn Denholm (Chair) Antonio Gracias Stephen Jurvetson Hiromichi Mizuno* James Murdoch Mr. Mizuno was appointed to the Audit Committee on April 23, 2020 and therefore did not participate in the reviews, discussions and recommendations discussed in this report. 62 OTHER MATTERS Tesla knows of no other matters to be submitted at the 2020 Annual Meeting. If any other matters properly come before the 2020 Annual Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the proxy card to vote the shares they represent as the Board may recommend. Discretionary authority with respect to such other matters is granted by the execution of the proxy, whether through telephonic or Internet voting or, alternatively, by using a paper copy of the proxy card that has been requested. It is important that your shares be represented at the 2020 Annual Meeting, regardless of the number of shares that you hold. You are, therefore, urged to vote by telephone or by using the Internet as instructed on the proxy card or, if so requested, by executing and returning, at your earliest convenience, the requested proxy card in the envelope that will have been provided. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Palo Alto, California August 13, 2020 63 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File Number: 001-34756 Tesla, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 91-2197729 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 3500 Deer Creek Road Palo Alto, California 94304 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (650) 681-5000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock TSLA The Nasdaq Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a well- known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act: Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No The aggregate market value of voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, as of June 30, 2019, the last day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was $31.54 billion (based on the closing price for shares of the registrant's Common Stock as reported by the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 30, 2019). Shares of Common Stock held by each executive officer, director, and holder of 5% or more of the outstanding Common Stock have been excluded in that such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This determination of affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes. As of February 7, 2020, there were 181,341,586 shares of the registrant's Common Stock outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the registrant's Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are incorporated herein by reference in Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K to the extent stated herein. Such proxy statement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days of the registrant's fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. TESLA, INC. ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 INDEX Page PART I. Item 1. Business ............................................................................................................................................ 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors ...................................................................................................................................... 15 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments............................................................................................................. 34 Item 2. Properties .......................................................................................................................................... 35 Item 3. Legal Proceedings............................................................................................................................. 35 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures................................................................................................................... 35 PART II. Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities........................................................................................................................... 36 Item 6. Selected Consolidated Financial Data ............................................................................................... 38 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ........... 39 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk .......................................................... 60 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data ................................................................................. 61 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure ........... 127 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures.................................................................................................................... 127 Item 9B. Other Information.............................................................................................................................. 128 PART III. Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance ................................................................ 129 Item 11. Executive Compensation ................................................................................................................... 129 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters .......................................................................................................................................... 129 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.................................. 129 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services ........................................................................................... 129 PART IV. Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules .................................................................................... 129 Item 16. Summary .......................................................................................................................................... 155 Signatures.......................................................................................................................................................... 156 i Forward-Looking Statements The discussions in this Annual Report on Form 10-K contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Overview We design, develop, manufacture, sell and lease high-performance fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems, and offer services related to our products. We are the world's first vertically integrated sustainable energy company, offering end-to-end clean energy products, including generation, storage and consumption. We generally sell our products directly to customers, including through our website and retail locations. We also continue to grow our customer-facing infrastructure through a global network of vehicle service centers, Mobile Service technicians, body shops, Supercharger stations and Destination Chargers to accelerate the widespread adoption of our products. We emphasize performance, attractive styling and the safety of our users and workforce in the design and manufacture of our products, and are continuing to develop full self-driving technology for improved safety. We also strive to lower the cost of ownership for our customers through continuous efforts to reduce manufacturing costs and by offering financial services tailored to our vehicles. Our sustainable energy products, engineering expertise, intense focus to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy and achieve the benefits of autonomous driving, and business model differentiate us from other companies. We currently offer or are planning to introduce electric vehicles to address a wide range of consumer and commercial vehicle markets, including Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi and a new Tesla Roadster. In order to meet customers' range, functionality and performance expectations, we have employed our considerable design and vehicle engineering capabilities to overcome the design, styling and performance issues that have historically limited broad adoption of electric vehicles. Combined with technical advancements in our powertrain system, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving ("FSD") hardware, and neural net, our electric vehicles boast advantages such as leading range and recharging flexibility; superior acceleration, handling and safety characteristics; a unique suite of user convenience and infotainment features; the ability to have additional features enabled through over-the-air updates; and savings in charging, maintenance and other costs of ownership. In furtherance of our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, we have also developed an expertise in solar energy systems. We sell and lease retrofit solar energy systems for residential and commercial customers, and alternatively provide certain customers with access to our solar energy systems through power purchase or subscription-based arrangements. We also offer the Solar Roof, which features attractive and durable glass roof tiles integrated with solar energy generation. Our approach to the solar business emphasizes simplicity, standardization and accessibility to make it easy and cost-effective for customers to adopt clean energy, while reducing our customer acquisition costs. Finally, we have leveraged our technological expertise in batteries, energy management, power electronics, and integrated systems from our vehicle powertrain systems to develop and manufacture energy storage products, including Powerwall, Powerpack and Megapack. These scalable systems may be used in homes, commercial facilities and on the utility grid, and are capable of numerous applications including backup or off-grid power, peak demand reduction, demand response, reducing intermittency of renewable energy generation, facilitation of the use of renewable energy generation over fossil fuel generation, and other grid services and wholesale electric market services. Drawing on our solar business expertise, we can also offer integrated systems combining energy generation and storage. Like our vehicles, our energy storage products can be remotely updated over-the-air with software or firmware improvements. Segment Information We operate as two reportable segments: (i) automotive and (ii) energy generation and storage. The automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, sales, and leasing of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits. Additionally, the automotive segment is also comprised of services and other, which includes non-warrantyafter-sales vehicle services, sales of used vehicles, retail merchandise, sales by our acquired subsidiaries to third party customers, and vehicle insurance revenue. The energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sales, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, services related to such products, and sales of solar energy system incentives. 1 Our Products and Services Automotive Model 3 Model 3 is a four-doormid-size sedan that we designed for manufacturability with a base price for mass- market appeal, which we began delivering in July 2017. We currently manufacture Model 3 at the Fremont Factory as well as at Gigafactory Shanghai, where we are ramping production with an installed annual production capacity for 150,000 Model 3 vehicles. We currently offer Model 3 in rear-wheel drive and dual motor all-wheel drive variants, including a Performance version of the latter. Model Y Model Y is a compact sport utility vehicle ("SUV") built on the Model 3 platform with the capability for seating for up to seven adults, which we began producing in January 2020 and expect to commence delivering in the first quarter of 2020. We currently manufacture Model Y at the Fremont Factory, and are further ramping production there and making preparations for production next at Gigafactory Shanghai. We currently offer Model Y in dual motor all-wheel drive Long Range and Performance versions. Model S and Model X Model S is a four-doorfull-size sedan that we began delivering in June 2012. Model S introduced Tesla vehicle mainstays such as a large touchscreen driver interface, Autopilot hardware, over-the-air software updates, and fast charging through our Supercharger network. Model X is a mid-size SUV with seating for up to seven adults, which we began delivering in September 2015. Model X introduced features including unique falcon wing doors for easy access to passenger seating and an all- glass panoramic windshield. Model S and Model X feature the highest performance characteristics and longest ranges that we offer in a sedan and SUV, respectively. These vehicles are equipped with a standard dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain, and are also available in Performance versions with enhanced acceleration and/or top speed and styling. We manufacture Model S and Model X at the Fremont Factory. Future Consumer and Commercial Electric Vehicles In addition, we have unveiled a number of planned electric vehicles to address a broader cross-section of the vehicle market, including specialized consumer electric vehicles in Cybertruck and the new Tesla Roadster and a commercial electric vehicle in Tesla Semi. Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Products We began deliveries of the current generations of our Powerwall and Powerpack products in late 2016 and 2017, respectively, and of our Megapack product in late 2019. Powerwall is a 13.5 kilowatt hour ("kWh") rechargeable lithium-ion battery with integrated inverter, designed to store energy at a home or small commercial facility. Powerpack and Megapack are fully integrated energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, utility and energy generation customers, comprised of up to 232kWh (AC) battery packs and up to 700 kilovolt-ampere (at 480V) inverters for Powerpack and up to 3 megawatt hour ("MWh") (AC) battery packs and up to 1.54 megavolt- ampere inverters for Megapack, multiple units of which may be grouped together to form larger installations, capable of reaching gigawatt hours ("GWh") or greater. Powerpack and Megapack can also be combined with renewable energy generation sources to create microgrids that provide communities with clean, resilient and affordable power. We also develop and advance our software capabilities for the control and optimal dispatch of energy storage systems across a wide range of markets and applications, which can be sent to our systems through over-the-air updates. 2 Solar Energy Offerings The major components of our retrofit solar energy systems include solar panels that convert sunlight into electrical current, inverters that convert the electrical output from the panels to a usable current compatible with the electric grid, racking that attaches the solar panels to the roof or ground, electrical hardware that connects the solar energy system to the electric grid, and our monitoring device. We purchase the majority of these components, and we do so from multiple sources to ensure competitive pricing and adequate supply. We also design and manufacture certain components for our solar energy products. In addition to selling retrofit solar energy systems to customers and certain channel partners, we also make them available through lease and power purchase agreement ("PPA") arrangements, currently with 20-year terms and typically with renewal options, and a subscription-based sale of solar power, which is currently available in California. In 2019, we commenced direct customer and channel partner sales of the third generation of our Solar Roof, which features aesthetically pleasing and durable glass roofing tiles designed to complement the architecture of homes and commercial buildings while turning sunlight into electricity. We are ramping the volume production of this version of the Solar Roof at Gigafactory New York, and are increasing our installation capabilities by training our personnel and third party partners. Technology Automotive Our core vehicle technology competencies include battery and powertrain engineering and manufacturing, as well as our ability to design vehicles that utilize the unique advantages of an electric powertrain. Our core intellectual property includes our electric powertrain and our work on developing self-driving technologies. Our powertrain consists of our battery pack, power electronics, motor, gearbox, and control software. We offer several powertrain variants for our vehicles that incorporate years of research and development. In addition, we have designed our vehicles to incorporate the latest advances in consumer technologies, such as mobile computing, sensing, displays, and connectivity. Battery and Powertrain We optimize the design of the lithium-ion cells we use and of our battery packs to achieve high energy density at decreasing costs while also maintaining safety, reliability and long life in the rigors of an automotive environment. Our proprietary technology includes systems for high density energy storage, cooling, safety, charge balancing, structural durability, and electronics management. We have also pioneered advanced manufacturing techniques to manufacture large volumes of battery packs with high quality at low cost. Moreover, we maintain extensive testing and R&D capabilities for battery cells, packs and systems, and have built an expansive body of knowledge on lithium-ion cell vendors, chemistry types and performance characteristics. We believe that the flexibility that we have built into our designs, combined with our research and real-world performance data, will enable us to continue to evaluate new battery cells and optimize battery pack system performance and cost for our current and future vehicles. The power electronics in our electric powertrain govern the flow of electrical current throughout our vehicles as needed, convert direct current from the battery pack into alternating current to drive our vehicles' motors (and vice versa from an external electricity source to charge the battery pack), and provide regenerative braking functionality. The primary technological advantages to our proprietary power electronics designs include the ability to drive large amounts of electrical current in a small physical package with high efficiency and low cost, and to recharge on a wide variety of electricity sources at home, at the office or on the road, including at our Superchargers. We offer dual motor powertrain vehicles, which use two electric motors to maximize traction and performance in an all-wheel drive configuration. Tesla's dual motor powertrain digitally and independently controls torque to the front and rear wheels. The near-instantaneous response of the motors, combined with low centers of gravity, provides drivers with controlled performance and increased traction control. We are also developing vehicle powertrain technology featuring three electric motors for further increased performance. 3 Vehicle Control and Infotainment Software The performance and safety systems of our vehicles and their battery packs require sophisticated control software. There are numerous processors in our vehicles to control these functions, and we write custom firmware for many of these processors. Software algorithms control traction, vehicle stability, the acceleration and regenerative braking of the vehicle, climate control and thermal management, and are also used extensively to monitor the charge state of the battery pack and to manage all of its safety systems. Drivers use the information and control systems in our vehicles to optimize performance, customize vehicle behavior, manage charging modes and times and control all infotainment functions. We develop almost all of this software, including most of the user interfaces, internally. Self-Driving Development We have expertise in developing technologies, systems and software to achieve self-driving vehicles. We are equipping all new Tesla vehicles with hardware needed for full self-driving in the future, including a new powerful and proprietary on-board computer that we introduced in 2019. This hardware suite enables field data from the onboard camera, radar, ultrasonics, and GPS to continually train and improve our neural network for real-world performance. Currently, we offer in our vehicles certain advanced driver assist systems under our Autopilot and FSD options, including auto-steering, traffic aware cruise control, automated lane changing, automated parking, driver warning systems, and a Smart Summon feature that enables vehicles to be remotely summoned over short distances in parking lots and driveways. These systems relieve our drivers of the most tedious and potentially dangerous aspects of road travel, and the field data feedback loops from the on-board hardware, as well as over-the-air firmware updates, allow us to improve them over time. Although at present the driver is ultimately responsible for controlling the vehicle, our systems provide safety and convenience functionality that allows our customers to rely on them much like the system that airplane pilots use when conditions permit. Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Products We are leveraging many of the component-level technologies from our vehicles to advance our energy storage products, including high density energy storage, cooling, safety, charge balancing, structural durability, and electronics management. By taking a modular approach to the design of battery systems, we are able to maximize manufacturing capacity to produce our Powerwall, Powerpack and Megapack products. Additionally, we are making significant strides in the area of bi-directional,grid-tied power electronics that enable us to interconnect our battery systems seamlessly with global electricity grids while providing fast-acting systems for power injection and absorption. Solar Energy Systems We are continually innovating and developing new technologies to facilitate the growth of our solar energy business. For example, we have developed proprietary software to reduce solar energy system design and installation timelines and costs, and the Solar Roof is designed to work seamlessly with Powerwall. Design and Engineering Automotive We have created significant in-house capabilities in the design and test engineering of electric vehicles and their components and systems. We design, engineer and test bodies, chassis, exteriors, interiors, heating and cooling and low voltage electrical systems in-house, and to a lesser extent, in conjunction with our suppliers. Our team has core competencies in computer aided design and crash test simulations, which reduces the product development time of new models. We continue to grow our capabilities, including for on-site crash testing, durability testing and component validation. 4 Additionally, our team has expertise in selecting and working with various materials. For example, given the impact of mass on range, which is very important for passenger vehicles, Model S and Model X are built with lightweight aluminum bodies and chassis which incorporate a variety of materials and production methods that help optimize vehicle weight, and Model 3 and Model Y are built with a mix of materials to be lightweight and safe while also increasing cost-effectiveness for these mass-market vehicles. On the other hand, to accommodate the durability required of work vehicles, we plan to use a thick cold-rolled stainless steel alloy and ultra-strong glass for Cybertruck while employing our expertise in battery engineering to maintain excellent range. Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Products We have an in-house engineering team that both designs our energy storage products themselves, and works with our residential, commercial and utility customers to design bespoke systems incorporating our products. Our team's expertise in electrical, mechanical, civil and software engineering enables us to create integrated energy storage solutions that meet the various and particular needs of our customers. Solar Energy Systems We also have an in-house team that designs a customized solar energy system or Solar Roof for each of our customers, including an integrated energy storage system when requested by the customer. We have developed software that simplifies and expedites the design process and optimizes the design to maximize the energy production of each system. This team completes a structural analysis of each building and produces a full set of structural design and electrical blueprints that contain the specifications for all system components. Additionally, this team specifies complementary mounting and grounding hardware where required. Sales and Marketing Historically, we have been able to generate significant media coverage of our company and our products, and we believe we will continue to do so. Such media coverage and word of mouth are the current primary drivers of our sales leads and have helped us achieve sales without traditional advertising and at relatively low marketing costs. Automotive Direct Sales We market and sell our vehicles directly to customers using means that we believe will maximize our reach, improve the overall customer experience and maximize capital efficiency. Currently, our sales channels include our website and an international network of company-owned stores. In some states, we have also opened galleries to educate and inform customers about our products, but such locations do not actually transact in the sale of vehicles. We believe this infrastructure enables us to better control costs of inventory, manage warranty service and pricing, educate consumers about electric vehicles and charging, maintain and strengthen the Tesla brand, and obtain rapid customer feedback. We reevaluate our sales strategy both globally and at a location-by-location level from time to time to optimize our current sales channels. Sales of vehicles in the automobile industry also tend to be cyclical in many markets, which may expose us to volatility from time to time. Used Vehicle Sales Our used vehicle business supports new vehicle sales by integrating the sale of a new Tesla vehicle with a customer's trade-in needs for their existing Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles. The Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles we acquire through trade-ins are subsequently remarketed, either directly by us or through third-parties. We also receive used Tesla vehicles to resell through lease returns and other sources. 5 Public Charging We continue to build out our global Supercharger network for our customers' convenience, including to enable long-distance travel and urban ownership, which is a part of our strategy to remove a barrier to the broader adoption of electric vehicles caused by the perception of limited range. Each Tesla Supercharger is an industrial grade, high-speed charger designed to recharge a Tesla vehicle significantly more quickly than other charging options, and we continue to evolve our technology to allow for even faster charging times at lower cost to us. Where possible, we are co-locating Superchargers with our solar and energy storage systems to further reduce costs and promote renewable power. Supercharger stations typically are strategically placed along well-traveled routes and in dense city centers to allow Tesla vehicle owners the ability to enjoy quick, reliable and ubiquitous charging with convenient, minimal stops. Use of the Supercharger network is either free under certain sales programs or requires a competitive fee. We also work with a wide variety of hospitality, retail, and public destinations, as well as businesses with commuting employees, to offer additional charging options for our customers. These Destination Charging and workplace locations deploy Tesla Wall Connectors to provide charging to Tesla vehicle owners who patronize or are employed at their businesses. We also work with single-family homeowners and multi-family residential entities to deploy home charging solutions in our communities. Energy Generation and Storage We market and sell our solar and energy storage products to individuals, commercial and industrial customers and utilities through a variety of channels. In the U.S., we offer residential solar and energy storage products directly through our website, stores and galleries, as well as through our network of channel partners. Outside of the U.S., we use our international sales organization and a network of channel partners to market and sell these products for the residential market. We also sell Powerwall directly to utilities. In the case of products sold to such utilities or channel partners, such partners typically sell and install the product in customer homes. We sell Powerpack and Megapack systems to commercial and utility customers through our international sales organization, which consists of experienced energy industry professionals in all of our target markets, as well as through our channel partner network. In certain jurisdictions, we also sell installed solar energy systems (with or without energy storage) to commercial customers through cash, lease and PPA transactions. Service and Warranty Automotive Service We provide service for our electric vehicles at our company-owned service locations and through an expanding fleet of Tesla Mobile Service technicians who provide services that do not require a vehicle lift remotely at customers' homes or other locations. Performing vehicle service ourselves provides us with the capability to identify problems, find solutions, and incorporate improvements faster, and optimize logistics and inventory for service parts better, than traditional automobile manufacturers. Our vehicles are also designed with the capability to wirelessly upload data to us via an on-board system with cellular connectivity, allowing us to diagnose and remedy many problems before ever looking at the vehicle. Vehicle Limited Warranty and Extended Service Plans We provide a manufacturer's warranty on all new and used Tesla vehicles. Each new vehicle has a four year or 50,000 mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, subject to separate limited warranties for the supplemental restraint system, battery and drive unit, and body rust perforation. For the battery and drive unit on our current new Model S and Model X vehicles, we offer an eight year, 150,000 mile limited warranty, with minimum 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period. For the battery and drive unit on our current new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, we offer an eight year or 100,000 mile limited warranty for our Standard or Standard Range Plus battery and an eight year or 120,000 mile limited warranty for our Long Range or Performance battery, with minimum 70% retention of battery capacity over the warranty period. 6 In addition to the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, we currently offer for Model S and Model X Extended Service plans for new vehicles in specified regions. The Extended Service plans cover the repair or replacement of vehicle parts for up to an additional four years or up to an additional 50,000 miles after the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Systems We generally provide a 10-year "no defect" and "energy retention" warranty with every current Powerwall and a 15-year "no defect" and "energy retention" warranty with every current Powerpack or Megapack system. Pursuant to these energy retention warranties, we guarantee that the energy capacity of the applicable product will be at least a specified percentage (within a range up to 80%) of its nameplate capacity during specified time periods, depending on the product, battery pack size and/or region of installation, and subject to specified use restrictions or kWh throughputs caps. In addition, we offer certain extended warranties, which customers are able to purchase from us at the time they purchase an energy storage system, including a 20 year extended protection plan for Powerwall and a selection of 10 or 20 year performance guarantees for Powerpack and Megapack. In circumstances where we install a Powerwall or Powerpack system, we also provide certain warranties on our installation workmanship. All of the warranties for our energy storage systems are subject to customary limitations and exclusions. Solar Energy Systems For retrofit solar energy systems, we provide a workmanship warranty for up to 20 years from installation and a separate warranty against roof leaks. We also pass-through the inverter and module manufacturer warranties (typically 10 years and 25 years respectively). When we lease a retrofit solar energy system, we compensate the customer if their system produces less energy than guaranteed over a specified period. For the Solar Roof, we provide a warranty against defects for 25 years, a 25 year weatherization warranty and a power output warranty. For all systems (retrofit and Solar Roof) we also provide service and repair (either under warranty or for a fee) during the entire term of the customer relationship. Financial Services Automotive Purchase Financing and Leases We offer leasing and/or loan financing arrangements for our vehicles in certain jurisdictions in North America, Europe and Asia through various financial institutions. In certain international markets, we offer resale value guarantees to customers who purchase and finance their vehicles through one of our specified commercial banking partners, under which those customers have the option of selling their vehicles back to us at preset future dates, generally at the end of the terms of the applicable loans or financing programs, for pre-determined resale values. In certain markets, we also offer vehicle buyback guarantees to financial institutions, which may obligate us to repurchase the vehicles for pre-determined prices. We also currently offer leasing directly through our local subsidiaries for Model S, Model X and Model 3 in the U.S. and for Model S and Model X in Canada. Insurance In August 2019, we launched an insurance product designed for our customers, which offers rates that are often better than other alternatives. This product is currently available in California, and we plan to expand both the markets in which we offer insurance products and our ability to offer such products, as part of our ongoing effort to decrease the total cost of ownership for our customers. 7 Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Systems We currently offer a loan product to residential customers who purchase Powerwall together with a new solar energy system, and lease and PPA options to commercial customers who purchase a Powerpack system together with a new solar energy system. We intend to introduce financial services offerings for customers who purchase standalone energy storage products in the future. Solar Energy Systems We are an industry leader in offering innovative financing alternatives that allow our customers to take direct advantage of available tax credits and incentives to reduce the cost of owning a solar energy system through a solar loan, or to make the switch to solar energy with little to no upfront costs under a lease or PPA. Our solar loan offers third-party financing directly to a qualified customer to enable the customer to purchase and own a solar energy system. We are not a party to the loan agreement between the customer and the third-party lender, and the third- party lender has no recourse against us with respect to the loan. Our solar lease offers customers a fixed monthly fee, at rates that typically translate into lower monthly utility bills, and an electricity production guarantee. Our solar PPA charges customers a fee per kWh based on the amount of electricity produced by our solar energy systems. We monetize the customer payments we receive from our leases and PPAs through funds we have formed with investors. We also intend to introduce financial services offerings for our Solar Roof customers in the future. Manufacturing We manufacture our products and related components primarily at the Fremont Factory and at nearby facilities in the Bay Area, California; Gigafactory Nevada near Reno, Nevada; Gigafactory New York in Buffalo, New York; and Gigafactory Shanghai in China. We have also selected a site near Berlin, Germany to build a factory for the European market, which we refer to as Gigafactory Berlin. Manufacturing Facilities in the Bay Area, California We manufacture our vehicles, and certain parts and components that are critical to our intellectual property and quality standards, at our manufacturing facilities in the Bay Area in California, including the Fremont Factory, and other local manufacturing facilities. Our Bay Area facilities contain several manufacturing operations, including stamping, machining, casting, plastics, body assembly, paint operations, seat assembly, final vehicle assembly and end-of-line testing for our vehicles, as well as production of battery packs and drive units for Model S and Model X. Some major vehicle component systems are purchased from suppliers; however, we have a high level of vertical integration in our manufacturing processes at our Bay Area facilities. Gigafactory Nevada Gigafactory Nevada is a facility where we work together with our suppliers to integrate battery material, cell, module and battery pack production in one location. We use the battery packs manufactured at Gigafactory Nevada for Model 3, Model Y and our energy storage products. We also manufacture Model 3 and Model Y drive units at Gigafactory Nevada. Finally, the assembly of Megapack systems takes place at Gigafactory Nevada, allowing us to ship deployment-ready systems directly to customers. We have designed Gigafactory Nevada to allow us access to high volumes of lithium-ion battery cells while achieving a significant reduction in the cost of our battery packs, and we have an agreement with Panasonic to partner with us on Gigafactory Nevada with investments in production equipment that it is using to manufacture and supply us with battery cells. Given its importance to the production of our vehicle and energy storage products, in particular Model 3, Model Y and Megapack, we continue to invest in Gigafactory Nevada to achieve additional production output there. 8 Gigafactory New York We have primarily used our manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York, which we refer to as Gigafactory New York, for the development and production of our Solar Roof and other solar products and components, energy storage components, and Supercharger components, and for other lessor-approved functions. In particular, our manufacturing operations at Gigafactory New York are increasing significantly as we ramp the production of the third generation of our Solar Roof there. Gigafactory Shanghai In December 2019, we commenced production of Model 3 vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai, which we have established in order to increase the affordability of our vehicles for customers in local markets by reducing transportation and manufacturing costs and eliminating certain tariffs on vehicles imported into China from the U.S. At Gigafactory Shanghai, we have installed annual production capacity for 150,000 Model 3 vehicles that we believe we will eventually be able to push to actual rates of production in excess of such number, subject to local production of battery packs, which we began ramping there later than other processes. We have also commenced construction of the next phase of Gigafactory Shanghai to add Model Y manufacturing capacity at least equivalent to that for Model 3. Much of the investment in Gigafactory Shanghai has been and is expected to continue to be provided through local debt financing, including a RMB 9.0 billion (or the equivalent amount in U.S. dollars) fixed asset term facility and a RMB 2.25 billion (or the equivalent amount in U.S. dollars) working capital revolving facility that our subsidiary entered into in December 2019. We are supplementing such financing with limited direct capital expenditures by us, at a lower cost per unit of production capacity than that of Model 3 production at the Fremont Factory. Other Manufacturing Generally, we continue to expand production capacity at our existing facilities. We also intend to further increase cost-competitiveness in our significant markets by strategically adding local manufacturing, including at our planned Gigafactory Berlin. Supply Chain Our products use thousands of purchased parts that are sourced from hundreds of suppliers across the world. We have developed close relationships with vendors of key parts such as battery cells, electronics and complex vehicle assemblies. Certain components purchased from these suppliers are shared or are similar across many product lines, allowing us to take advantage of pricing efficiencies from economies of scale. As is the case for most automotive companies, most of our procured components and systems are sourced from single suppliers. Certain key components we use have multiple available sources, and we work to qualify multiple suppliers for each such component where it is sensible to do so, in order to minimize production risks owing to disruptions in their supply. We also mitigate risk by maintaining safety stock for key parts and assemblies and die banks for components with lengthy procurement lead times. Our products use various raw materials including aluminum, steel, cobalt, lithium, nickel and copper. Pricing for these materials is governed by market conditions and may fluctuate due to various factors outside of our control, such as supply and demand and market speculation. We currently believe that we have adequate access to raw materials supplies in order to meet the needs of our operations. Governmental Programs, Incentives and Regulations Globally, both the operation of our business by us and the ownership of our products by our customers are impacted by a number of government programs, incentives and other arrangements. Our business and products are also subject to a number of governmental regulations that vary among jurisdictions. 9 Programs and Incentives California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority Tax Incentives We have entered into multiple agreements over the past few years with the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority ("CAEATFA") that provide multi-year sales tax exclusions on purchases of manufacturing equipment that will be used for specific purposes, including the expansion and ongoing development of Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y and future electric vehicles and the expansion of electric vehicle powertrain production in California. Gigafactory Nevada-Nevada Tax Incentives In connection with the construction of Gigafactory Nevada, we have entered into agreements with the State of Nevada and Storey County in Nevada that provide abatements for sales, use, real property, personal property and employer excise taxes, discounts to the base tariff energy rates and transferable tax credits. These incentives are available for the applicable periods beginning on October 17, 2014 and ending on either June 30, 2024 or June 30, 2034 (depending on the incentive). Under these agreements, we were eligible for a maximum of $195.0 million of transferable tax credits, subject to capital investments by us and our partners for Gigafactory Nevada of at least $3.50 billion, which we exceeded during 2017, and specified hiring targets for Gigafactory Nevada, which we exceeded during 2018. As a result, as of December 31, 2018, we had earned the maximum amount of credits. Gigafactory New York-New York State Investment and Lease We have a lease through the Research Foundation for the State University of New York (the "SUNY Foundation") for Gigafactory New York, which was constructed on behalf of the SUNY Foundation. Under the lease and a related research and development agreement, there continues to be, on behalf of the SUNY Foundation, installation of certain utilities and other improvements and acquisition of certain manufacturing equipment designated by us to be used at Gigafactory New York. The terms of such agreement require us to comply with a number of covenants, including required hiring and cumulative investment targets, which we have met to date as of the applicable measurement dates. Gigafactory Shanghai-Lease and Land Use Rights We have a lease arrangement with the local government of Shanghai for land use rights at Gigafactory Shanghai. Under the terms of the arrangement, we are required to meet a cumulative capital expenditure target and an annual tax revenue target starting at the end of 2023, which we believe will be attainable even if our actual vehicle production at Gigafactory Shanghai were far lower than the volumes we are forecasting. Tesla Regulatory Credits In connection with the production, delivery, placement into service and ongoing operation of our zero emission vehicles, charging infrastructure and solar systems in global markets, we have earned and will continue to earn various tradable regulatory credits. We have sold these credits, and will continue to sell future credits, to automotive companies and other regulated entities who can use the credits to comply with emission standards and other regulatory requirements. For example, under California's Zero Emission Vehicle Regulation and those of states that have adopted California's standard, vehicle manufacturers are required to earn or purchase credits, referred to as ZEV credits, for compliance with their annual regulatory requirements. These laws provide that automakers may bank or sell to other regulated parties their excess credits if they earn more credits than the minimum quantity required by those laws. Tesla also earns other types of saleable regulatory credits in the United States and abroad, including greenhouse gas, fuel economy, renewable energy, and clean fuels credits. Likewise, several U.S. states have adopted procurement requirements for renewable energy production. These requirements enable companies deploying solar energy to earn tradable credits known as Solar Renewable Energy Certificates ("SRECs"). 10 Energy Storage Systems-Incentives The regulatory regime for energy storage projects is still under development. Nevertheless, there are various policies, incentives and financial mechanisms at the federal, state and local levels that support the adoption of energy storage. For example, energy storage systems that are charged using solar energy are eligible for the 26% tax credit in 2020 with a ramp down in 2021 and beyond under Section 48(a)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the IRC, as described below. In addition, California and a number of other states have adopted procurement targets for energy storage, and behind the meter energy storage systems qualify for funding under the California Self Generation Incentive Program. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") has also taken steps to enable the participation of energy storage in wholesale energy markets. For example, in late 2016, FERC issued a final rule, Order No. 821, to further break down barriers preventing energy storage from fully participating in wholesale energy markets. Order 821 is currently under review before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Solar Energy Systems-Government and Utility Programs and Incentives U.S. federal, state and local governments have established various policies, incentives and financial mechanisms to reduce the cost of solar energy and to accelerate the adoption of solar energy. These incentives include tax credits, cash grants, tax abatements and rebates. The federal government currently provides an uncapped investment tax credit ("ITC") under two sections of the IRC: Section 48 and Section 25D. Section 48(a)(3) of the IRC allows a taxpayer to claim a credit of 26% of qualified expenditures for a commercial solar energy system that commences construction by December 31, 2020. The credit then declines to 22% in 2021 and a permanent 10% thereafter. We claim the Section 48 commercial credit when available for both our residential and commercial projects, based on ownership of the solar energy system. The federal government also provides accelerated depreciation for eligible commercial solar energy systems. Section 25D of the IRC allows a homeowner-taxpayer to claim a credit of 26% of qualified expenditures for a residential solar energy system owned by the homeowner that is placed in service by December 31, 2020. The credit then declines to 22% in 2021 and is scheduled to expire thereafter. Customers who purchase their solar energy systems for cash or through our solar loan offering are eligible to claim the Section 25D investment tax credit. In addition to the federal ITC, many U.S. states offer personal and corporate tax credits and incentives for solar energy systems. Regulations Vehicle Safety and Testing Our vehicles are subject to, and comply with or are otherwise exempt from, numerous regulatory requirements established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ("NHTSA"), including all applicable United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards ("FMVSS"). Our vehicles fully comply with all applicable FMVSSs without the need for any exemptions, and we expect future Tesla vehicles to either fully comply or comply with limited exemptions related to new technologies. Additionally, there are regulatory changes being considered for several FMVSS, and while we anticipate compliance, there is no assurance until final regulation changes are enacted. As a manufacturer, we must self-certify that our vehicles meet all applicable FMVSS, as well as the NHTSA bumper standard, or otherwise are exempt, before the vehicles can be imported or sold in the U.S. Numerous FMVSS apply to our vehicles, such as crash-worthiness requirements, crash avoidance requirements, and electric vehicle requirements. We are also required to comply with other federal laws administered by NHTSA, including the CAFE standards, Theft Prevention Act requirements, consumer information labeling requirements, Early Warning Reporting requirements regarding warranty claims, field reports, death and injury reports and foreign recalls, and owner's manual requirements. The Automobile Information and Disclosure Act requires manufacturers of motor vehicles to disclose certain information regarding the manufacturer's suggested retail price, optional equipment and pricing. In addition, this law allows inclusion of city and highway fuel economy ratings, as determined by EPA, as well as crash test ratings as determined by NHTSA if such tests are conducted. 11 Our vehicles sold outside of the U.S. are subject to similar foreign safety, environmental and other regulations. Many of those regulations are different from those applicable in the U.S. and may require redesign and/or retesting. The European Union has established new rules regarding additional compliance oversight that are scheduled to commence in 2020, and there is also regulatory uncertainty related to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union. These changes could impact the rollout of new vehicle features in Europe. Self-Driving There are no federal U.S. regulations pertaining to the safety of self-driving vehicles; however, NHTSA has established recommended guidelines. Certain U.S. states have legal restrictions on self-driving vehicles, and many other states are considering them. This patchwork increases the legal complexity for our vehicles. In Europe, certain vehicle safety regulations apply to self-driving braking and steering systems, and certain treaties also restrict the legality of certain higher levels of self-driving vehicles. Self-driving laws and regulations are expected to continue to evolve in numerous jurisdictions in the U.S. and foreign countries, and may create restrictions on self-driving features that we develop. Automobile Manufacturer and Dealer Regulation State laws regulate the manufacture, distribution, sale and service of automobiles, and generally require motor vehicle manufacturers and dealers to be licensed in order to sell vehicles directly to consumers in the state. As we open additional Tesla stores and service centers, we secure dealer licenses (or their equivalent) and engage in sales activities to sell our vehicles directly to consumers. Certain states do not permit automobile manufacturers to be licensed as dealers or to act in the capacity of a dealer, or otherwise restrict a manufacturer's ability to deliver or service vehicles. To sell vehicles to residents of states where we are not licensed as a dealer, we generally conduct the transfer of title out of the state. In such states, we have opened "galleries" that serve an educational purpose and where the title transfer may not occur. As we expand our retail footprint in the U.S., some automobile dealer trade associations have both challenged the legality of our operations in court and used administrative and legislative processes to attempt to prohibit or limit our ability to operate existing stores or expand to new locations. We expect that the dealer associations will continue to mount challenges to our business model. In addition, we expect the dealer associations to actively lobby state licensing agencies and legislators to interpret existing laws or enact new laws in ways not favorable to Tesla's ownership and operation of its own retail and service locations, and we intend to actively fight any such efforts to limit our ability to sell and service our own vehicles. Battery Safety and Testing Our battery pack conforms to mandatory regulations that govern transport of "dangerous goods," defined to include lithium-ion batteries, which may present a risk in transportation. The regulations vary by mode of shipping transportation, such as by ocean vessel, rail, truck, or air. We have completed the applicable transportation tests for our battery packs, demonstrating our compliance with applicable regulations. We use lithium-ion cells in our high voltage battery packs in our vehicles and energy storage products. The use, storage, and disposal of our battery packs is regulated under federal law. We have agreements with third party battery recycling companies to recycle our battery packs and we are also developing our own recycling technology. Solar Energy-General We are not a "regulated utility" in the U.S., although we are subject to certain state and federal regulations applicable to solar and battery storage providers. To operate our systems, we obtain interconnection agreements from the utilities. In most cases, interconnection agreements are standard form agreements that have been pre- approved by the public utility commission or other regulatory body. Sales of electricity and non-sale equipment leases by third parties, such as our leases, PPAs and subscription agreements, face regulatory challenges in some states and jurisdictions. 12 Solar Energy-Net Metering Most states in the U.S. have a regulatory policy known as net energy metering, or net metering, available to solar customers. Net metering typically allows solar customers to interconnect their on-site solar energy systems to the utility grid and offset their utility electricity purchases by receiving a bill credit for excess energy generated by their solar energy system that is exported to the grid. In certain jurisdictions, regulators or utilities have reduced or eliminated the benefit available under net metering, or have proposed to do so. Solar Energy-Mandated Renewable Capacity Many states also have adopted procurement requirements for renewable energy production, such as an enforceable renewable portfolio standard, or RPS, or other policies that require covered entities to procure a specified percentage of total electricity delivered to customers in the state from eligible renewable energy sources, such as solar energy systems. In SREC state markets, the RPS requires electricity suppliers to secure a portion of their electricity from solar generators. The SREC program provides a means for the generation of SRECs, which can then be sold separately from the energy produced to covered entities who surrender the SRECs to the state to prove compliance with the state's renewable energy mandate. Competition Automotive The worldwide automotive market is highly competitive and we expect it will become even more competitive in the future as we introduce additional vehicles in a broader cross-section of the passenger and commercial vehicle market and expand our vehicles' capabilities. We believe that our vehicles compete in the market both based on their traditional segment classification as well as based on their propulsion technology. For example, Model S and Model X compete primarily with premium sedans and premium SUVs and Model 3 and Model Y compete with small to medium-sized sedans and compact SUVs, which are extremely competitive markets. Competing products typically include internal combustion vehicles from more established automobile manufacturers; however, many established and new automobile manufacturers have entered or have announced plans to enter the alternative fuel vehicle market. Overall, we believe these announcements and vehicle introductions promote the development of the alternative fuel vehicle market by highlighting the attractiveness of alternative fuel vehicles, particularly those fueled by electricity, relative to the internal combustion vehicle. Many major automobile manufacturers have electric vehicles available today in major markets including the U.S., China and Europe, and other current and prospective automobile manufacturers are also developing electric vehicles. In addition, several manufacturers offer hybrid vehicles, including plug-in versions. Our vehicles also compete in the market based on the compelling user experience that they offer. We believe that a key factor in our success will be our Autopilot and FSD technologies that currently enable the driver- assistance features in our vehicles, and in which we are making significant strides through our proprietary and powerful FSD computer and remotely updateable artificial intelligence software. Ultimately, while we are subject to regulatory constraints over which we have no control, our goal is a fully autonomously-driven future that improves safety and provides our customers with convenience and additional income through participation in an autonomous Tesla ride-hailing network. This network, which will also include our own fleet of vehicles, will also allow us to access a new customer base even as modes of transportation evolve. Finally, our vehicles offer unparalleled in- vehicle entertainment features, currently including Internet search, music services, passenger karaoke, and parked video streaming and gaming. 13 Energy Generation and Storage Energy Storage Systems The market for energy storage products is also highly competitive. Established companies, such as AES Energy Storage, Siemens, LG Chem and Samsung, as well as various emerging companies, have introduced products that are similar to our product portfolio. There are several companies providing individual components of energy storage systems (such as cells, battery modules, and power electronics) as well as others providing integrated systems. We compete with these companies based on price, energy density and efficiency. We believe that the specifications of our products, our strong brand, and the modular, scalable nature of our Powerpack and Megapack products give us a competitive advantage when marketing our products. Solar Energy Systems The primary competitors to our solar energy business are the traditional local utility companies that supply energy to our potential customers. We compete with these traditional utility companies primarily based on price, predictability of price and the ease by which customers can switch to electricity generated by our solar energy systems. We also compete with solar energy companies that provide products and services similar to ours. Many solar energy companies only install solar energy systems, while others only provide financing for these installations. In the residential solar energy system installation market, our primary competitors include Vivint Solar Inc., Sunrun Inc., Trinity Solar, SunPower Corporation, and many smaller local solar companies. The electricity produced by solar installations still represents a small fraction of total U.S. electricity generation. With tens of millions of single-family homes and businesses in our primary service territories, and many more in other locations, we have a large opportunity to expand and grow this business as we make our retrofit installations more accessible and ramp our innovative Solar Roof. We also believe that residential solar energy generation is gaining favorable regulatory momentum, as exemplified in part by the state of California recently requiring that new homes be built with solar generation starting in 2020. Intellectual Property We place a strong emphasis on our innovative approach and proprietary designs which bring intrinsic value and uniqueness to our product portfolio. As part of our business, we seek to protect the underlying intellectual property rights of these innovations and designs such as with respect to patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other measures, including through employee and third party nondisclosure agreements and other contractual arrangements. For example, we place a high priority on obtaining patents to provide the broadest and strongest possible protection to enable our freedom to operate our innovations and designs within our products and technologies in the electric vehicle market as well as to protect and defend our product portfolio. We have also adopted a patent policy in which we irrevocably pledged that we will not initiate a lawsuit against any party for infringing our patents through activity relating to electric vehicles or related equipment for so long as such party is acting in good faith. We made this pledge in order to encourage the advancement of a common, rapidly-evolving platform for electric vehicles, thereby benefiting ourselves, other companies making electric vehicles, and the world. Employees As of December 31, 2019, Tesla, Inc. had 48,016 full-time employees. To date, we have not experienced any work stoppages, and we consider our relationship with our employees to be good. Available Information We file or furnish periodic reports and amendments thereto, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition, the SEC maintains a website (www.sec.gov) that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically. Our website is located at www.tesla.com, and our reports, amendments thereto, proxy statements and other information are also made available, free of charge, on our investor relations website at ir.tesla.comas soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file or furnish such information with the SEC. The information posted on our website is not incorporated by reference into this Annual Report on Form 10-K. 14 ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS You should carefully consider the risks described below together with the other information set forth in this report, which could materially affect our business, financial condition and future results. The risks described below are not the only risks facing our company. Risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results. Risks Related to Our Business and Industry We have experienced in the past, and may experience in the future, delays or other complications in the design, manufacture, launch, and production ramp of our vehicles, energy products, and product features, or may not realize our manufacturing cost targets, which could harm our brand, business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We have previously experienced launch and production ramp delays or other complications in connection with new vehicle models such as Model S, Model X and Model 3, and new vehicle features such as the all-wheel drive dual motor drivetrain on Model S and the second version of our Autopilot hardware. For example, we encountered unanticipated supply chain constraints that led to initial delays in producing Model X and an isolated supplier limitation in the manufacture of Model 3. Similarly, during our initial Model 3 production ramp, we had challenges ramping fully automated processes, such as portions of the battery module assembly line, material flow system and the general assembly line, which we addressed by reducing the levels of automation and introducing semi-automated or manual processes. In addition, we have used a number of new manufacturing technologies, techniques and processes for our vehicles, such as aluminum spot welding systems and high-speed blow forming of certain difficult to stamp vehicle parts, and we may introduce new processes in the future. We have also introduced unique design features in our vehicles with different manufacturing challenges, such as large display screens, dual motor drivetrain, hardware for our Autopilot and FSD features and falcon-wing doors. There is no guarantee that we will be able to successfully and timely introduce and scale any such new processes or features. In particular, our future business depends in large part on the high-volume production of Model 3 and Model Y, which we believe are our vehicles with the largest markets. We have limited experience to date in manufacturing Model 3 at high volumes and continuously increasing its production rates, particularly across multiple vehicle manufacturing facilities, which we commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019 with Gigafactory Shanghai coming online. In order to be successful, we will need to implement, maintain and/or ramp efficient and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, processes and supply chains and achieve the design tolerances, high quality and maximum output rates we have planned, including at Gigafactory Shanghai, and for Model Y, which we commenced manufacturing at the Fremont Factory in the first quarter of 2020. Bottlenecks such as those we have experienced in the past with new product ramps and other unexpected challenges may also arise as we ramp production, and it will be important that we address them promptly while continuing to reduce our manufacturing costs. If we are not successful in doing so, or if we experience issues with our ongoing manufacturing process improvements and cost-down efforts, we could face delays in establishing and/or sustaining our Model 3 and Model Y ramps or be unable to meet our related cost and profitability targets. Moreover, we will need to hire, train and compensate skilled employees to operate high-volume production facilities to support our vehicle ramp at the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai, as well as at Gigafactory Nevada to support the manufacture of battery packs and drive units for certain of our vehicles. Finally, because our vehicle models, in particular Model 3 and Model Y, may share certain parts, suppliers or production facilities with each other, the volume or efficiency of production with respect to one model may impact also the production of other models or lead to bottlenecks that impact the production of all models. We may also experience similar future delays or other complications in launching and/or ramping production of new vehicles, such as Tesla Semi, Cybertruck and the new Tesla Roadster, our energy storage products and the Solar Roof, as well as future features and services such as new Autopilot or FSD features and the autonomous Tesla ride-hailing network. Likewise, we may encounter delays with the design, construction and regulatory or other approvals necessary to build and bring online future manufacturing facilities, including our planned Gigafactory Berlin in Germany. 15 Any significant delay or other complication in the production ramp of our current products or the development, manufacture, launch and production ramp of our future products, features and services, including complications associated with expanding our production capacity and supply chain or obtaining or maintaining related regulatory approvals, or inability to manage such ramps cost-effectively, could materially damage our brand, business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We may be unable to meet our growing product sales, delivery and installation plans and vehicle servicing and charging network needs, or accurately project and manage this growth internationally, any of which could harm our business and prospects. Concurrent with developing, launching and ramping our products, our success will depend on our ability to continue to significantly increase their sales, deliveries, installations and servicing worldwide, while allocating our available resources among multiple products simultaneously. As we expand globally, we will also need to ensure we are in compliance with any regulatory requirements applicable to the sale, installation and service of our products, the sale of electricity generated through our solar energy systems and operation of Superchargers in various jurisdictions, which could take considerable time and expense. These plans require significant cash investments and management resources and there is no guarantee that they will ultimately generate additional sales or installations of our products. We continuously evaluate, and as appropriate evolve, our retail operations and product offerings in order to maximize our reach and optimize our costs, vehicle line-up and model differentiation, and purchasing experience. However, there is no guarantee that each step in our evolving strategy will be perceived as intended by prospective customers accustomed to more traditional sales models. In particular, we are targeting with Model 3 and Model Y a global mass demographic with a broad range of potential customers, in which we have limited experience projecting demand and pricing our products. Until we ramp local production at Gigafactory Shanghai and in the future at Gigafactory Berlin, we will have to contend with predominantly single-factory vehicle production at the Fremont Factory for numerous international variants. If our specific demand expectations for these variants prove inaccurate, we may not be able to timely generate sales matched to the specific vehicles that we produce in the same timeframe or that are commensurate with our operations in a given region, which may negatively impact our deliveries and operating results in a particular period. Likewise, as we develop and grow our energy storage product and solar business worldwide, our success will depend on our ability to correctly forecast demand for our products in different markets. Moreover, because we do not have independent dealer networks, we are responsible for delivering all of our vehicles to our customers and meeting their vehicle servicing needs. While we have substantially implemented and improved many aspects of our delivery and service operations, we still have relatively limited experience with, and may face difficulties in, such deliveries and servicing at high volumes, particularly in international markets as we expand. For example, significant transit time may be required to transport vehicles in volume into international markets, and we also saw challenges in initially ramping our logistical channels in China and Europe as we delivered Model 3 there for the first time in the first quarter of 2019. To accommodate growing volumes, we have deployed a number of delivery models, such as deliveries to customers' homes and workplaces, some of which have not been previously tested at scale and in different geographies and may not ultimately be successful. Likewise, because of our unique expertise with our vehicles, we recommend that our vehicles be serviced by our service centers, Mobile Service technicians or certain authorized professionals that we have specifically trained and equipped. If we experience delays in adding such servicing capacity or experience unforeseen issues with the reliability of our vehicles, particular higher-volume and newer additions to our fleet such as Model 3 and Model Y, it could overburden our servicing capabilities and parts inventory. Finally, the increasing number of Tesla vehicles also requires us to continue to rapidly increase the number of our Supercharger stations and connectors throughout the world. We are also expanding our installation capabilities for the Solar Roof as we continue its manufacturing ramp by training both our own personnel and third party installers. If we are not successful in growing this overall installation capability to keep pace with our increasing production, or if we experience unforeseen delays in the production ramp or inaccurately forecast demand for the Solar Roof, our operating results may be negatively impacted. 16 There is no assurance that we will be able to ramp our business to meet our sales, delivery, servicing, charging and installation targets globally, that our projections on which such targets are based will prove accurate, or that the pace of growth or coverage of our customer infrastructure network will meet customer expectations. Moreover, we may not be successful in undertaking this global expansion if we are unable to avoid cost overruns and other unexpected operating costs, adapt our products and conduct our operations to meet local requirements and regulations, implement required local infrastructure, systems and processes, and find and hire a significant number of additional sales, service, electrical installation, construction and administrative personnel. If we fail to manage our growth effectively, it could result in negative publicity and damage to our brand and have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. Our future growth and success is dependent upon consumers' willingness to adopt electric vehicles and specifically our vehicles. We operate in the automotive industry, which is generally susceptible to cyclicality and volatility. Our growth is highly dependent upon the worldwide adoption by consumers of alternative fuel vehicles in general and electric vehicles in particular. Although we have successfully grown demand for our vehicles thus far, there is no guarantee of such future demand, or that our vehicles will not compete with one another in the market. Moreover, the target demographics for our vehicles, in particular the mass market demographic for Model 3 and Model Y, are highly competitive. If the market for electric vehicles in general and Tesla vehicles in particular does not develop as we expect, develops more slowly than we expect, or if demand for our vehicles decreases in our markets, our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results could be harmed. We have only relatively recently achieved high-volume production of vehicles, and are still at an earlier stage and have limited resources relative to our competitors. Moreover, the market for alternative fuel vehicles is rapidly evolving. As a result, the market for our vehicles could be affected by numerous factors, such as: perceptions about electric vehicle features, quality, safety, performance and cost;

perceptions about the limited range over which electric vehicles may be driven on a single battery charge;

competition, including from other types of alternative fuel vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and high fuel-economy internal combustion engine vehicles;

plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and high fuel-economy internal combustion engine vehicles; volatility in the cost of oil and gasoline;

government regulations and economic incentives;

access to charging facilities; and

concerns about our future viability. In addition, sales of vehicles in the automotive industry tend to be cyclical in many markets, which may expose us to increased volatility, especially as we expand and adjust our operations and retail strategies. Specifically, it is uncertain as to how such macroeconomic factors will impact us as a company that has been experiencing growth and increasing market share in an industry that has globally been experiencing a recent decline in sales. 17 We are dependent on our suppliers, the majority of which are single-source suppliers, and the inability of these suppliers to deliver necessary components of our products according to our schedule and at prices, quality levels and volumes acceptable to us, or our inability to efficiently manage these components, could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and operating results. Our products contain thousands of purchased parts that we source globally from hundreds of direct suppliers. We attempt to mitigate our supply chain risk by entering into long-term agreements where it is practical and beneficial to do so, including agreements we entered into with Panasonic to be our manufacturing partner and supplier; qualifying and obtaining components from multiple sources where sensible, such as the PV panels for our retrofit solar installations that we purchase from a variety of suppliers; and maintaining safety stock for key parts and assemblies and die banks for components with lengthy procurement lead times. However, our limited, and in most cases single-source, supply chain exposes us to multiple potential sources of delivery failure or component shortages for our production, such as those which we experienced in 2012 and 2016 in connection with our slower- than-planned Model S and Model X ramps. Furthermore, unexpected changes in business conditions, materials pricing, labor issues, wars, governmental changes, tariffs, natural disasters such as the March 2011 earthquakes in Japan, health epidemics, and other factors beyond our and our suppliers' control could also affect these suppliers' ability to deliver components to us on a timely basis. The loss of any supplier, particularly a single- or limited- source supplier, or the disruption in the supply of components from our suppliers, could lead to product design changes, production delays of key revenue-generating products, idle manufacturing facilities, and potential loss of access to important technology and parts for producing, servicing and supporting our products, any of which could result in negative publicity, damage to our brand and a material and adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We may also be impacted by changes in our supply chain or production needs. We have experienced in the past, and may experience in the future, cost increases from certain of our suppliers in order to meet our quality targets and development timelines as well as due to our design changes. Likewise, any significant increases in our production, such as for Model 3 and our expectations for Model Y, has required and/or may in the future require us to procure additional components in a short amount of time. Our suppliers may not ultimately be able to sustainably and timely meet our cost, quality and volume needs, requiring us to replace them with other sources. While we believe that we will be able to secure additional or alternate sources of supply for most of our components in a relatively short time frame, there is no assurance that we will be able to do so or develop our own replacements for certain highly customized components. Additionally, we continuously negotiate with existing suppliers to obtain cost reductions and avoid unfavorable changes to terms, seek new and less expensive suppliers for certain parts, and attempt to redesign certain parts to make them less expensive to produce. If we are unsuccessful in our efforts to control and reduce supplier costs, our operating results will suffer. Outside of the U.S., we have limited manufacturing experience and we may experience issues or delays increasing the level of localized procurement at our Gigafactory Shanghai and in the future at our Gigafactory Berlin. Furthermore, as the scale of our vehicle production increases, we will need to accurately forecast, purchase, warehouse and transport components to our manufacturing facilities and servicing locations internationally and at much higher volumes. If we are unable to accurately match the timing and quantities of component purchases to our actual needs or successfully implement automation, inventory management and other systems to accommodate the increased complexity in our supply chain, we may incur unexpected production disruption, storage, transportation and write-off costs, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and operating results. Any problems or delays in expanding Gigafactory Nevada or ramping and maintaining operations there could negatively affect the production and profitability of our products, such as Model 3, Model Y and our energy storage products. In addition, the battery cells produced there store large amounts of energy. To lower the cost of cell production and produce cells in high volume, we have vertically integrated the production of lithium-ion cells at Gigafactory Nevada, where we also manufacture battery packs and drive units for certain vehicles and energy storage products and assemble our Megapack product. Production of lithium-ion cells at Gigafactory Nevada began in 2017, and we have no other direct experience in the production of lithium-ion cells. Given the size and complexity of this undertaking, it is possible that future events could result in issues or delays in further ramping our products and expanding production output at Gigafactory Nevada. 18 In order to achieve our volume and gross margin targets for our vehicles and energy storage products, we must continue to sustain and ramp significant cell production at Gigafactory Nevada, which, among other things, requires Panasonic to successfully operate and further ramp its cell production lines at significant volumes. Although Panasonic has a long track record of producing high-quality cells at significant volume at its factories in Japan, it has relatively limited experience with cell production at Gigafactory Nevada. In addition, we produce several components for Model 3 and Model Y, such as battery modules incorporating the lithium-ion cells produced by Panasonic and drive units (including to support Gigafactory Shanghai production), at Gigafactory Nevada. Some of the manufacturing lines for such components took longer than anticipated to ramp to their full capacity. While we have largely overcome this bottleneck after deploying multiple semi-automated lines and improving our original lines, additional bottlenecks may arise as we continue to increase the production rate and introduce new lines. If we are unable to maintain Gigafactory Nevada production, ramp output additionally over time as needed, and do so cost-effectively, or if we or Panasonic are unable to hire and retain a substantial number of highly skilled personnel, our ability to supply battery packs or other components for Model 3, Model Y and our other products could be negatively impacted, which could negatively affect our brand and harm our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. In addition, the high volumes of lithium-ion cells and battery modules and packs manufactured at Gigafactory Nevada are stored and recycled at our various facilities. Any mishandling of battery cells may cause disruption to the operation of such facilities. While we have implemented safety procedures related to the handling of the cells, there can be no assurance that a safety issue or fire related to the cells would not disrupt our operations. Such disruptions or issues could negatively affect our brand and harm our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. Any issues or delays in meeting our projected timelines, costs and production at or funding the ramp of Gigafactory Shanghai, or any difficulties in generating and maintaining local demand for vehicles manufactured there, could adversely impact our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. As part of our continuing work to increase production of our vehicles on a sustained basis, and in order to make them affordable in international markets by accessing local supply chains and workforces, we have established Gigafactory Shanghai in China. Currently, we have installed annual production capacity for 150,000 Model 3 vehicles there that we believe we will eventually be able to push to actual rates of production in excess of such number, and we have commenced construction of the next phase of Gigafactory Shanghai to add Model Y manufacturing capacity at least equivalent to that for Model 3. The ramp and further expansion of Gigafactory Shanghai are subject to a number of uncertainties inherent in all new manufacturing operations, including ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements, maintenance of operational licenses and approvals for additional expansion, potential supply chain constraints, hiring, training and retention of qualified employees, and the pace of bringing production equipment and processes online with the capability to manufacture high-quality units at scale. We have limited experience to date with operating manufacturing facilities abroad, and only recently began to sell Model 3 in China. If we experience any issues or delays in meeting our projected timelines, costs, capital efficiency and production capacity for Gigafactory Shanghai, or in maintaining and complying with the terms of local debt financing that we intend will largely fund it, or in generating and maintaining demand locally for the vehicles we manufacture at Gigafactory Shanghai, our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition could be adversely impacted. In particular, local manufacturing is critical to our expansion and sales in China, which is the largest market for electric vehicles in the world. Our vehicle sales in China have been negatively impacted in the past by certain tariffs on automobiles manufactured in the U.S., such as our vehicles, and our costs for producing our vehicles in the U.S. have also been affected by import duties on certain components sourced from China. If we are not able to successfully and timely ramp Gigafactory Shanghai, we may continue to be exposed to the impact of such unfavorable tariffs, duties or costs to our detriment compared to locally-based competitors. 19 We face risks associated with our international operations, including unfavorable and uncertain regulatory, political, economic, tax and labor conditions, and with establishing ourselves in new markets, all of which could harm our business. We have a global footprint with domestic and international operations and subsidiaries. Accordingly, we are subject to a variety of legal, political and regulatory requirements and social, environmental and economic conditions over which we have little control. For example, we may be impacted by trade policies, environmental conditions, political uncertainty and economic cycles involving geographic regions where we have significant operations, which are inherently unpredictable. We are subject to a number of risks associated in particular with international business activities that may increase our costs, impact our ability to sell our products and require significant management attention. These risks include conforming our products to various international regulatory and safety requirements as well as charging and other electric infrastructures, organizing local operating entities, difficulty in establishing, staffing and managing foreign operations, challenges in attracting customers, foreign government taxes, regulations and permit requirements, our ability to enforce our contractual rights, trade restrictions, customs regulations, tariffs and price or exchange controls, and preferences of foreign nations for domestically manufactured products. Increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of materials, in particular for lithium-ion cells, could harm our business. We may experience increases in the cost of or a sustained interruption in the supply or shortage of materials. Any such increase, supply interruption or shortage could materially and negatively impact our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We use various materials in our business including aluminum, steel, lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, as well as lithium-ion cells from suppliers. The prices for these materials fluctuate, and their available supply may be unstable, depending on market conditions and global demand for these materials, including as a result of increased production of electric vehicles and energy storage products by our competitors, and could adversely affect our business and operating results. For instance, we are exposed to multiple risks relating to lithium-ion cells. These risks include: an increase in the cost, or decrease in the available supply, of materials used in the cells;

disruption in the supply of cells due to quality issues or recalls by battery cell manufacturers or any issues that may arise with respect to cells manufactured at our own facilities; and

fluctuations in the value of any foreign currencies in which battery cell and related raw material purchases are or may be denominated, such as the Japanese yen, against the U.S. dollar. Our business is dependent on the continued supply of battery cells for the battery packs used in our vehicles and energy storage products. While we believe several sources of the battery cells are available for such battery packs, and expect to eventually rely substantially on battery cells manufactured at our own facilities, we have to date fully qualified only a very limited number of suppliers for the cells used in such battery packs and have very limited flexibility in changing cell suppliers. Any disruption in the supply of battery cells from such suppliers could disrupt production of our vehicles and of the battery packs we produce for energy products until such time as a different supplier is fully qualified. Furthermore, fluctuations or shortages in petroleum and other economic conditions may cause us to experience significant increases in freight charges and material costs. Substantial increases in the prices for our materials or prices charged to us, such as those charged by battery cell suppliers, would increase our operating costs, and could reduce our margins if we cannot recoup the increased costs through increased vehicle prices. Any attempts to increase product prices in response to increased material costs could result in cancellations of orders and reservations and therefore materially and adversely affect our brand, image, business, prospects and operating results. 20 If our vehicles or other products that we sell or install fail to perform as expected, our ability to develop, market and sell our products and services could be harmed. If our vehicles or our energy products contain defects in design and manufacture that cause them not to perform as expected or that require repair, or certain features of our vehicles such as new Autopilot or FSD features take longer than expected to become enabled, are legally restricted or become subject to onerous regulation, our ability to develop, market and sell our products and services could be harmed. For example, the operation of our vehicles is highly dependent on software, which is inherently complex and may contain latent defects and errors or be subject to external attacks. Issues experienced by vehicle customers have included those related to the software for the 17 inch display screen, as well as the panoramic roof and the 12-volt battery in the Model S and the seats and doors in the Model X. Although we attempt to remedy any issues we observe in our products as effectively and rapidly as possible, such efforts may not be timely, may hamper production or may not be to the satisfaction of our customers. While we have performed extensive internal testing on the products we manufacture, we currently have a limited frame of reference by which to evaluate detailed long-term quality, reliability, durability and performance characteristics of our battery packs, powertrains, vehicles and energy storage products. There can be no assurance that we will be able to detect and fix any defects in our products prior to their sale to or installation for customers. Any product defects, delays or legal restrictions on product features, or other failure of our products to perform as expected, could harm our reputation and result in delivery delays, product recalls, product liability claims, breach of warranty claims, and significant warranty and other expenses, and could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. We may become subject to product liability claims, which could harm our financial condition and liquidity if we are not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims. Although we design our vehicles to be the safest vehicles on the road, product liability claims, even those without merit, could harm our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. The automobile industry in particular experiences significant product liability claims and we face inherent risk of exposure to claims in the event our vehicles do not perform or are claimed to not have performed as expected. As is true for other automakers, our vehicles have been involved and we expect in the future will be involved in crashes resulting in death or personal injury, and such crashes where Autopilot or FSD features are engaged are the subject of significant public attention. We have experienced and we expect to continue to face claims arising from or related to misuse or claimed failures of new technologies that we are pioneering, including Autopilot and FSD features in our vehicles. In addition, the battery packs that we produce make use of lithium-ion cells. On rare occasions, lithium-ion cells can rapidly release the energy they contain by venting smoke and flames in a manner that can ignite nearby materials as well as other lithium-ion cells. While we have designed the battery pack to passively contain any single cell's release of energy without spreading to neighboring cells, there can be no assurance that a field or testing failure of our vehicles or other battery packs that we produce will not occur, in particular due to a high-speed crash, which could subject us to lawsuits, product recalls or redesign efforts, all of which would be time consuming and expensive. Moreover, as our solar energy systems and energy storage products generate and store electricity, they have the potential to cause injury to people or property. A successful product liability claim against us could require us to pay a substantial monetary award. Our risks in this area are particularly pronounced given the relatively limited number of vehicles and energy storage products delivered to date and limited field experience of our products. Moreover, a product liability claim could generate substantial negative publicity about our products and business and could have a material adverse effect on our brand, business, prospects and operating results. In most jurisdictions, we generally self-insure against the risk of product liability claims for vehicle exposure, meaning that any product liability claims will likely have to be paid from company funds, not by insurance. 21 The markets in which we operate are highly competitive, and we may not be successful in competing in these industries. We currently face competition from new and established domestic and international competitors and expect to face competition from others in the future, including competition from companies with new technology. The worldwide automotive market, particularly for alternative fuel vehicles, is highly competitive today and we expect it will become even more so in the future. There is no assurance that our vehicles will be successful in the respective markets in which they compete. A significant and growing number of established and new automobile manufacturers, as well as other companies, have entered or are reported to have plans to enter the alternative fuel vehicle market, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, as well as the market for self-driving technology and applications. In some cases, such competitors have announced an intention to produce electric vehicles exclusively at some point in the future. Most of our current and potential competitors have significantly greater financial, technical, manufacturing, marketing, vehicle sales resources and networks than we do and may be able to devote greater resources to the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, promotion, sale and support of their products. In particular, some competitors have also announced plans to compete with us in important and large markets for electric vehicles, such as China and in Europe. Increased competition could result in lower vehicle unit sales, price reductions, revenue shortfalls, loss of customers and loss of market share, which could harm our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. In addition, Model 3 and Model Y face competition from existing and future automobile manufacturers in the extremely competitive entry-level premium sedan and compact SUV market, including BMW, Ford, Lexus, Mercedes and Volkswagen Group. The solar and energy storage industries are highly competitive. We face competition from other manufacturers, developers and installers of solar and energy storage systems, as well as from large utilities. Decreases in the retail prices of electricity from utilities or other renewable energy sources could make our products less attractive to customers and lead to an increased rate of customer defaults under our existing long-term leases and PPAs. Moreover, prices for solar product components and prices per kWh for lithium-ion battery cells have declined and may continue to decline, which may adversely impact our ability to cost-effectively manufacture such components ourselves. If we are unable to establish and maintain confidence in our long-term business prospects among consumers, analysts and within our industries, or are subject to negative publicity, then our financial condition, operating results, business prospects and access to capital may suffer materially. Consumers may be less likely to purchase our products if they are not convinced that our business will succeed or that our service and support and other operations will continue in the long term. Similarly, suppliers and other third parties will be less likely to invest time and resources in developing business relationships with us if they are not convinced that our business will succeed. Accordingly, in order to build and maintain our business, we must maintain confidence among customers, suppliers, analysts, ratings agencies and other parties in our long-term financial viability and business prospects. Maintaining such confidence may be particularly complicated by certain factors including those that are largely outside of our control, such as our limited operating history, customer unfamiliarity with our products, any delays in scaling manufacturing, delivery and service operations to meet demand, competition and uncertainty regarding the future of electric vehicles or our other products and services, and our quarterly production and sales performance compared with market expectations. In particular, Tesla's products, business, results of operations, statements and actions are well-publicized by a range of third parties. Such attention includes frequent criticism, which is often exaggerated or unfounded, such as speculation regarding the sufficiency or stability of our management team. Any such negative perceptions, whether caused by us or not, could harm our business and make it more difficult to raise additional funds if needed. 22 If we fail to effectively grow and manage the residual, financing and credit risks related to our vehicle financing programs, our business may suffer. We offer financing arrangements for our vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia primarily through various financial institutions. We also currently offer leasing directly through our local subsidiaries for Model S, Model X and Model 3 in the U.S. and for Model S and Model X in Canada. Under a lease held directly by us, we typically receive only a very small portion of the total vehicle purchase price at the time of lease, followed by a stream of payments over the term of the lease. The profitability of any vehicles returned to us at the end of their leases depends on our ability to accurately project our vehicles' residual values at the outset of the leases, and such values may fluctuate prior to the end of their terms depending on various factors such as supply and demand of our used vehicles, economic cycles and the pricing of new vehicles. For example, we made certain adjustments to our vehicle prices during 2019 to reflect anticipated changes to our cost structure from periodically optimizing our retail strategy, and as a limited accommodation to customers in consideration of a reduction in the electric vehicle federal tax credit. Such pricing changes may impact the residual values of our vehicles. The leasing program also relies on our ability to secure adequate financing and/or business partners to fund and grow this program, and screen for and manage customer credit risk. We expect the availability of leasing and other financing options will be important for our vehicle customers. If we are unable to adequately fund our leasing program with internal funds, or partners or other external financing sources, and compelling alternative financing programs are not available for our customers, we may be unable to grow our deliveries. Furthermore, if our leasing business grows substantially, our business may suffer if we cannot effectively manage the greater levels of residual and credit risks resulting from growth. Finally, if we do not successfully monitor and comply with applicable national, state and/or local financial regulations and consumer protection laws governing lease transactions, we may become subject to enforcement actions or penalties, either of which may harm our business. Moreover, we have provided resale value guarantees to customers and partners for certain financing programs, under which such counterparties may sell their vehicles back to us at certain points in time at pre-determined amounts. However, actual resale values, as with residual values for leased vehicles, are subject to similar fluctuations over the term of the financing arrangements, such as from the vehicle pricing changes discussed above. If the actual resale values of any vehicles resold or returned to us pursuant to these programs are materially lower than the pre-determined amounts we have offered, our operating results, profitability and/or liquidity could be negatively impacted. The unavailability, reduction or elimination of, or unfavorable determinations with respect to, government and economic incentives in the U.S. and abroad supporting the development and adoption of electric vehicles, energy storage products or solar energy could have some impact on demand for our products and services. We and our customers currently benefit from certain government and economic incentives supporting the development and adoption of electric vehicles. In the U.S. and abroad, such incentives include tax credits or rebates that encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. Specific policies in place around the world include exempting the purchase of electric vehicles from import taxes, value added taxes, or carbon dioxide and weight-based purchase taxes. Such programs could be reduced, eliminated or exhausted. For example, under current regulations, a $7,500 federal tax credit that was available in the U.S. for the purchase of our vehicles was reduced in phases during 2019 and ended on December 31, 2019. We believe that this sequential phase-out likely pulled forward some vehicle demand into the periods preceding each reduction. Moreover, in July 2018, a previously available incentive for purchases of Model 3 in Ontario, Canada was cancelled and Tesla buyers in Germany lost access to electric vehicle incentives for a short period of time beginning late 2017. In April 2017 and January 2016, respectively, previously available incentives in Hong Kong and Denmark that favored the purchase of electric vehicles expired, negatively impacting sales. Effective March 2016, California implemented regulations phasing out a $2,500 cash rebate on qualified electric vehicles for high-income consumers. Such developments could have some negative impact on demand for our vehicles, and we and our customers may have to adjust to them. 23 In addition, certain governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives that are currently available with respect to our solar and energy storage product businesses allow us to lower our costs and encourage customers to buy our products and investors to invest in our solar financing funds. However, these incentives may expire on a particular date when the allocated funding is exhausted, reduced or terminated as renewable energy adoption rates increase, sometimes without warning. For example, the U.S. federal government currently offers an investment tax credit (ITC) for the installation of solar power facilities and energy storage systems that are charged from a co-sited solar power facility; however, the ITC is currently scheduled to decline in phases, from 26% for qualifying solar systems for which construction began by December 31, 2020, to 10% for commercial and utility systems and to 0% for customer-owned residential systems for which construction begins after December 31, 2021. Likewise, in jurisdictions where net energy metering is currently available, our customers receive bill credits from utilities for energy that their solar energy systems generate and export to the grid in excess of the electric load they use. Several jurisdictions have reduced, altered or eliminated the benefit available under net energy metering, or have proposed to do so. Such reductions in or termination of governmental incentives could adversely impact our results by making our products less competitive for potential customers, increasing our cost of capital and adversely impacting our ability to attract investment partners and to form new financing funds for our solar and energy storage assets. Moreover, we and our fund investors claim the ITC and certain state incentives in amounts based on the fair market value of our solar and energy storage systems. Although we obtain independent appraisals to support the claimed fair market values, the relevant governmental authorities have audited such values and in certain cases have determined that they should be lower, and they may do so again in the future. Such determinations may result in adverse tax consequences and/or our obligation to make indemnification or other payments to our funds or fund investors. Any failure by us to comply with the terms of our agreement with the Research Foundation for the State University of New York relating to our Gigafactory New York, could result in negative consequences for our business. We are party to an operating lease and a research and development agreement through the SUNY Foundation. These agreements provide for the construction and use of our Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York, which we have primarily used for the development and production of our Solar Roof and other solar products and components, energy storage components, and Supercharger components, and for other lessor-approved functions. Under this agreement, we are obligated to, among other things, directly employ specified minimum numbers of personnel in the State of New York and spend or incur $5.0 billion in combined capital, operational expenses, costs of goods sold and other costs in the State of New York during the 10-year period beginning April 30, 2018. While we expect significant operations at Gigafactory New York and the surrounding Buffalo area to continue, including with our ramp and manufacture of the Solar Roof, if we fail in any year over the course of the term of the agreement to meet these obligations, we would be obligated to pay a "program payment" of $41.2 million to the SUNY Foundation for such year. Any inability on our part to comply with the requirements of this agreement may result in the payment of significant amounts to the SUNY Foundation, the termination of our lease at Gigafactory New York, and/or the need to adjust certain of our operations, in particular our production ramp of the Solar Roof or Supercharger components. Any of the foregoing events could have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. If we are unable to attract and/or retain key employees and hire qualified personnel, our ability to compete could be harmed. The loss of the services of any of our key employees could disrupt our operations, delay the development and introduction of our vehicles and services, and negatively impact our business, prospects and operating results. In particular, we are highly dependent on the services of Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer. None of our key employees is bound by an employment agreement for any specific term and we may not be able to successfully attract and retain senior leadership necessary to grow our business. Our future success depends upon our ability to attract and retain executive officers and other key technology, sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and support personnel, especially to support our high-volume manufacture of vehicles, expansion plans and technological innovation, and any failure or delay in doing so could adversely impact our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. 24 Key talent may leave Tesla due to various factors, such as a very competitive labor market for talented individuals with automotive or technology experience, or any negative publicity related to us. In California, Nevada and other regions where we have operations, including outside of the U.S., there is increasing competition for individuals with skillsets needed for our business, including specialized knowledge of electric vehicles, software engineering, manufacturing engineering, and other skills such as electrical and building construction expertise. This competition affects our ability to retain and hire key employees. Moreover, we have in the past conducted reductions in force in order to optimize our organizational structure and reduce costs, and certain senior personnel have also departed for various reasons. Our continued success depends upon our continued ability to hire new employees in a timely manner, especially to support our expansion plans, and to retain current employees or replace departed senior employees with qualified and experienced individuals, which is typically a time-consuming process. Additionally, we compete with both mature and prosperous companies that have far greater financial resources than we do and start-ups and emerging companies that promise short-term growth opportunities. Difficulties in retaining or recruiting employees could have an adverse effect on our performance and results. Finally, our compensation philosophy for all of our personnel reflects our startup origins, with an emphasis on equity-based awards and benefits in order to closely align their incentives with the long-term interests of our stockholders. We have to periodically seek and obtain approval from our stockholders for future increases to the number of awards that may be granted and shares that may be purchased under our equity incentive and employee stock purchase plans. If we are unable to obtain the requisite stockholder approvals to obtain future increases to the number of awards that may be granted and shares that may be purchased under such plans, and compensate our personnel in accordance with our compensation philosophy, our ability to retain and hire qualified personnel would be negatively impacted. We are highly dependent on the services of Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer. We are highly dependent on the services of Elon Musk, our Chief Executive Officer and largest stockholder. Although Mr. Musk spends significant time with Tesla and is highly active in our management, he does not devote his full time and attention to Tesla. Mr. Musk also currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a developer and manufacturer of space launch vehicles, and is involved in other emerging technology ventures. We are continuously expanding and improving our information technology systems and use security measures designed to protect our systems against breaches and cyber-attacks. If these efforts are not successful, our business and operations could be disrupted or our intellectual property could be compromised, as a result of which our operating results and reputation could be harmed. We are continuously expanding and improving our information technology systems, including implementing new internally developed systems and deploying such systems globally, to assist us in the management of our business. In particular, our volume production of multiple vehicles necessitates continued development, maintenance and improvement of our information technology systems in the U.S. and abroad, including at Gigafactory Shanghai, such as systems for product data management, procurement, inventory management, production planning and execution, sales, service and logistics, dealer management, financial, tax and regulatory compliance systems. We also maintain information technology measures designed to protect us against intellectual property theft, data breaches and other cyber-attacks. The implementation, maintenance, segregation and improvement of these systems require significant management time, support and cost. Moreover, there are inherent risks associated with developing, improving and expanding our core systems as well as implementing new systems and updating current systems, including the disruption of our data management, procurement, manufacturing execution, finance, supply chain and sales and service processes. These risks may affect our ability to manage our data and inventory, procure parts or supplies or manufacture, sell, deliver and service vehicles, adequately protect our intellectual property or achieve and maintain compliance with, or realize available benefits under, tax laws and other applicable regulations. 25 We cannot be sure that these systems or their required functionality will be effectively implemented, maintained or expanded as planned. If we do not successfully implement, maintain or expand these systems as planned, our operations may be disrupted, our ability to accurately and/or timely report our financial results could be impaired, and deficiencies may arise in our internal control over financial reporting, which may impact our ability to certify our financial results. Moreover, our proprietary information or intellectual property could be compromised or misappropriated and our reputation may be adversely affected. If these systems or their functionality do not operate as we expect them to, we may be required to expend significant resources to make corrections or find alternative sources for performing these functions. Any unauthorized control or manipulation of our products' systems could result in loss of confidence in us and our products and harm our business. Our products contain complex information technology systems. For example, our vehicles and energy storage products are designed with built-in data connectivity to accept and install periodic remote updates from us to improve or update their functionality. We have designed, implemented and tested security measures intended to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology networks, our products and their systems. However, hackers have reportedly attempted, and may attempt in the future, to gain unauthorized access to modify, alter and use such networks, products and systems to gain control of, or to change, our products' functionality, user interface and performance characteristics, or to gain access to data stored in or generated by our products. We encourage reporting of potential vulnerabilities in the security of our products via our security vulnerability reporting policy, and we aim to remedy any reported and verified vulnerability. Accordingly, we have received reports of potential vulnerabilities in the past and have attempted to remedy them. However, there can be no assurance that vulnerabilities will not be exploited in the future before they can be identified, or that our remediation efforts are or will be successful. Any unauthorized access to or control of our products or their systems or any loss of data could result in legal claims or proceedings. In addition, regardless of their veracity, reports of unauthorized access to our products, their systems or data, as well as other factors that may result in the perception that our products, their systems or data are capable of being "hacked," could negatively affect our brand and harm our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We have been the subject of such reports in the past. We are subject to substantial laws and regulations that could impose substantial costs, legal prohibitions or unfavorable changes upon our operations or products, and any failure to comply with these laws and regulations, including as they evolve, could negatively impact our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities and substantially harm our business and operating results. As a manufacturing company, including with respect to our current facilities such as the Fremont Factory, Gigafactory Nevada, Gigafactory New York and Gigafactory Shanghai and our future facility at Gigafactory Berlin, we are or will be subject to complex environmental, manufacturing, health and safety laws and regulations at numerous jurisdictional levels in the U.S., China, Germany and other locations abroad, including laws relating to the use, handling, storage, recycling, disposal and human exposure to hazardous materials and with respect to constructing, expanding and maintaining our facilities. The costs of compliance, including remediating contamination if any is found on our properties and any changes to our operations mandated by new or amended laws, may be significant. We may also face unexpected delays in obtaining permits and approvals required by such laws in connection with our manufacturing facilities, which would hinder our operation of these facilities. Such costs and delays may adversely impact our business prospects and operating results. Furthermore, any violations of these laws may result in substantial fines and penalties, remediation costs, third party damages, or a suspension or cessation of our operations. 26 In addition, motor vehicles are subject to substantial regulation under international, federal, state and local laws. We incur significant costs in complying with these regulations and may be required to incur additional costs to comply with any changes to such regulations, and any failures to comply could result in significant expenses, delays or fines. We are subject to laws and regulations applicable to the supply, manufacture, import, sale and service of automobiles internationally. For example, in countries outside of the U.S., we are required to meet standards relating to vehicle safety, fuel economy and emissions, among other things, that are often materially different from requirements in the U.S., thus resulting in additional investment into the vehicles and systems to ensure regulatory compliance in those countries. This process may include official review and certification of our vehicles by foreign regulatory agencies prior to market entry, as well as compliance with foreign reporting and recall management systems requirements. In particular, we offer in our vehicles Autopilot and FSD features that today assist drivers with certain tedious and potentially dangerous aspects of road travel, but which currently require drivers to remain engaged. We are continuing to develop our FSD technology with the goal of achieving full self-driving capability in the future. There is a variety of international, federal and state regulations that may apply to self-driving vehicles, which include many existing vehicle standards that were not originally intended to apply to vehicles that may not have a driver. Such regulations continue to rapidly change, which increases the likelihood of a patchwork of complex or conflicting regulations, or may delay products or restrict self-driving features and availability, any of which could adversely affect our business. Finally, as a manufacturer and installer of solar generation and energy storage systems and a supplier of electricity generated and stored by the solar energy and energy storage systems we install for customers, we are impacted by federal, state and local regulations and policies concerning electricity pricing, the interconnection of electricity generation and storage equipment with the electric grid, and the sale of electricity generated by third-party owned systems. For example, existing or proposed regulations and policies would permit utilities to limit the amount of electricity generated by our customers with their solar energy systems, charge fees and penalties to our customers relating to the purchase of energy other than from the grid, adjust electricity rate designs such that the price of our solar products may not be competitive with that of electricity from the grid, restrict us and our customers from transacting under our PPAs or qualifying for government incentives and benefits that apply to solar power, and limit or eliminate net energy metering. If such regulations and policies are adopted, or if other regulations and policies that adversely impact the interconnection or use of our solar and energy storage systems are introduced, they could deter potential customers from purchasing our solar and energy storage products, threaten the economics of our existing contracts and cause us to cease solar and energy storage system sales and operations in the relevant jurisdictions, which could harm our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations. Failure to comply with a variety of U.S. and international privacy and consumer protection laws to which we are subject could harm the Company. Our privacy policy is posted on our website, and any failure by us or our vendor or other business partners to comply with it or with federal, state or international privacy, data protection or security laws or regulations relating to the collection, use, retention, security and transfer of personally identifiable information could result in regulatory or litigation-related actions against us, legal liability, fines, damages, ongoing audit requirements and other significant costs. Substantial expenses and operational changes may be required in connection with maintaining compliance with such laws, and in particular certain emerging privacy laws are still subject to a high degree of uncertainty as to their interpretation and application. For example, in May 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation began to fully apply to the processing of personal information collected from individuals located in the European Union, and has created new compliance obligations and has significantly increased fines for noncompliance. Similarly, beginning in January 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act imposes certain legal obligations on our use and processing of personal information related to California residents. Although we take steps to protect the security and integrity of our customers' personal information, we may be required to expend significant resources to comply with data breach requirements if third parties improperly obtain and use the personal information of our customers or we otherwise experience a data loss with respect to customers' personal information. A major breach of our network security and systems could have negative consequences for our business and future prospects, including possible fines, penalties and damages, reduced customer demand for our vehicles and harm to our reputation and brand. 27 Our business may be adversely affected by any disruptions caused by union activities. It is not uncommon for employees of certain trades at companies such as us to belong to a union, which can result in higher employee costs and increased risk of work stoppages. Moreover, regulations in some jurisdictions outside of the U.S. mandate employee participation in industrial collective bargaining agreements and work councils with certain consultation rights with respect to the relevant companies' operations. Although we work diligently to provide the best possible work environment for our employees, they may still decide to join or seek recognition to form a labor union, or we may be required to become a union signatory. From time to time, labor unions have engaged in campaigns to organize certain of our operations, as part of which such unions have filed unfair labor practice charges against us with the National Labor Relations Board, and they may do so in the future. In September 2019, an administrative law judge issued a recommended decision for Tesla on certain issues and against us on certain others. The National Labor Relations Board has not yet adopted the recommendation and we have appealed certain aspects of the recommended decision. Any unfavorable ultimate outcome for Tesla may have a negative impact on the perception of Tesla's treatment of our employees. Furthermore, we are directly or indirectly dependent upon companies with unionized work forces, such as parts suppliers and trucking and freight companies, and work stoppages or strikes organized by such unions could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition or operating results. If a work stoppage occurs, it could delay the manufacture and sale of our products and have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, operating results or financial condition. We may choose to or be compelled to undertake product recalls or take other similar actions, which could adversely affect our brand image and financial performance. Any product recall with respect to our products may result in adverse publicity, damage our brand and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. For example, certain vehicle recalls that we initiated have resulted from various causes, including a component that could prevent the parking brake from releasing once engaged, a concern with the firmware in the restraints control module in certain right- hand-drive vehicles, industry-wide issues with airbags from a particular supplier, Model X seat components that could cause unintended seat movement during a collision, and concerns of corrosion in Model S and Model X power steering assist motor bolts. Furthermore, testing of our products by government regulators or industry groups may require us to initiate product recalls or may result in negative public perceptions about the safety of our products. In the future, we may at various times, voluntarily or involuntarily, initiate a recall if any of our products or our electric vehicle powertrain components that we have provided to other vehicle OEMs, including any systems or parts sourced from our suppliers, prove to be defective or noncompliant with applicable laws and regulations, such as federal motor vehicle safety standards. Such recalls, whether voluntary or involuntary or caused by systems or components engineered or manufactured by us or our suppliers, could involve significant expense and could adversely affect our brand image in our target markets, as well as our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations. Our current and future warranty reserves may be insufficient to cover future warranty claims which could adversely affect our financial performance. We provide a manufacturer's warranty on all new and used Tesla vehicles and production powertrain components and systems we sell. In addition, we also provide a warranty on the installation and components of the energy generation and storage systems we sell, and we pass through to our customers the inverter and panel manufacturers' warranties. Finally, we offer a performance guarantee with our leased solar energy systems that compensates a customer on an annual basis if their system does not meet the electricity production guarantees set forth in their PPA or lease. Under these performance guarantees, we bear the risk of electricity production shortfalls resulting from an inverter or panel failure. These risks are exacerbated in the event the panel or inverter manufacturers cease operations or fail to honor their warranties. If our warranty reserves are inadequate to cover future warranty claims on our products, our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results could be materially and adversely affected. Warranty reserves include our management's best estimate of the projected costs to repair or to replace items under warranty. These estimates are based on actual claims incurred to date and an estimate of the nature, frequency and costs of future claims. Such estimates are inherently uncertain and changes to our historical or projected experience, especially with respect to products such as Model 3, Model Y and the Solar Roof that we have recently introduced and/or that we expect to produce at significantly greater volumes than our past products, may cause material changes to our warranty reserves in the future. 28 Attachments Original document

