Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Virgin Galactic looks like newest cult stock as short sellers dig in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A banner hangs on the outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO in New York

Wall Street's newest cult stock appears to be Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, as investors drive the space tourism stock to sky-high levels and short sellers dig in their heels.

Virgin Galactic jumped 15% on Wednesday, adding to a rally that has seen the money-losing company surge over 300% since early December.

That hypersonic ascent has made it a favorite among short sellers betting the shares will eventually fall back to earth, drawing comparisons to Tesla Inc, which has also surged in recent months.

"I?m calling it Tesla Junior because it's showing all the signs of becoming a cult stock on the long and on the short side," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, a managing director at S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

Like other so-called cult stocks, interest in Tesla and Virgin Galactic is driven by speculation about big future payoffs rather than fundamentals.

The value of short bets against Virgin Galactic hit a record $500 million on Tuesday after the stock surged to its own all-time high, according to Dusaniwsky. The company's rally this year has cost short sellers $345 million in paper losses.

Virgin Galactic is racing against SpaceX and Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to bring tourists into space, but is the only one of the three whose shares are publicly listed. That makes Virgin Galactic the only option for stock market investors who want to buy into the emerging business of space travel.

Traders on Wednesday were paying the equivalent of a 34% annual interest rate to borrow Virgin Galactic shares to make new short bets, reflecting a shortage in the shares due to its popularity among short sellers. Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, expecting to buy them back at a lower price and pocket the difference after paying the stock lender interest.

Underscoring retail investors' interest Virgin Galactic, the company was the second most traded stock on Fidelity's online brokerage in recent sessions, with two-thirds of clients buying shares, rather than selling. Orders for Virgin Galactic on Fidelity trailed only Tesla.

Helped by improved profitability, Tesla has seen its stock surge 120% this year, including a 7% jump on Wednesday.

Traders are shorting $18 billion worth of Tesla's shares, dwarfing overall short bets against Virgin Galactic. Those bets are equivalent to 15% of Tesla's float, while short bets against Virgin Galactic are equivalent to 31% of that company's stock float, up from 7% in November.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.98% 2176.14 Delayed Quote.16.66%
TESLA, INC. 5.20% 903.6627 Delayed Quote.91.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
03:22pTESLA : Virgin Galactic looks like newest cult stock as short sellers dig in
RE
07:20aEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Blackhall Studios Expands to U.K., Greek Gas Network At..
DJ
03:14aAPPLE : Musk Needs Apple's Margins, VW's Sales To Justify Tesla Value
AQ
02/18Virgin Galactic's stock soars, fueled by retail investors
RE
02/18TESLA : Thinking about trading options or stock in Biogen, Costco, NVIDIA, Insul..
PR
02/1820 years after dot-com peak, tech dominance keeps investors on edge
RE
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-made car..
RE
02/18Singapore aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040
RE
02/18CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY : Tesla Nears Deal to Use CATL's Cobalt-Free Bat..
DJ
02/18TESLA : Further Rise in Company Valuation for Blanco Minerals
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 159 M
EBIT 2020 1 363 M
Net income 2020 693 M
Debt 2020 5 387 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 230x
P/E ratio 2021 82,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,08x
EV / Sales2021 3,91x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 526,07  $
Last Close Price 858,40  $
Spread / Highest target 9,51%
Spread / Average Target -38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.91.24%157 938
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.07%191 824
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.90%92 254
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.98%49 172
DAIMLER AG-13.98%49 152
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.93%47 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group