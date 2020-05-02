Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : applies to become UK electricity provider - The Telegraph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 04:56pm EDT
A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc has applied for a licence to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The purpose of the licence from the energy regulator may be to introduce the company's Autobidder platform, the report said, citing a company source. The application did not make clear why Tesla has applied for the licence, The Telegraph reported.

Autobidder is a platform for automated energy trading and is currently being operated at Tesla's Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia.

Having built a significant battery business in recent years, the carmaker is now preparing to enter the British market with its technology, the paper said, citing industry sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In 2017, the carmaker built world's largest lithium ion battery to help keep the lights on in South Australia.

Shares of Tesla fell 9% on Friday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive. "Tesla stock price is too high," Musk said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke and Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
04:56pTESLA : applies to become UK electricity provider - The Telegraph
RE
02:48aTESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
DJ
02:17aTESLA : to extend furlough for some employees by another week - internal email
RE
05/01ELON MUSK : Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE
05/01Wall Street tumbles as renewed tariff threat adds to uncertainties
RE
05/01TESLA : Elon Musk Tweeted That Tesla's Stock Was Too High. The Market Agreed. --..
DJ
05/01TESLA : tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE
05/01TESLA : Elon Musk Tweeted That Tesla's Stock Was Too High. The Market Agreed. --..
DJ
05/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/01TESLA : Stock Falls After CEO Tweets Stock is "Too High"
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 157 M
EBIT 2020 868 M
Net income 2020 73,3 M
Debt 2020 4 792 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2 554x
P/E ratio 2021 85,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,96x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 600,96  $
Last Close Price 701,32  $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.67.65%130 004
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.25%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
BMW AG-26.10%38 508
DAIMLER AG-36.13%37 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group