Tesla Inc.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
News 
Tesla can get support for German factory: Economy Minister

02/08/2020 | 06:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei

Tesla could get state subsidies in its plan to set up a gigafactory in Germany, the country's economy minister told a weekly newspaper.

"In my conversations with (Tesla CEO) Elon Musk I have always made clear that there are no privileges but also no discrimination," Peter Altmaier told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

The German government has earmarked financial support for making electric car battery cells locally as a way to secure manufacturing jobs as tougher emissions rules threaten demand for older technologies, like diesel engines.

Altmaier said in order to qualify for state subsidies companies needed to fulfill certain requirements in the areas of sustainability and battery efficiency.

"Also, Germany has to be more than an extended workbench. There needs to be research and development, too. All companies that fulfill these criteria have a chance to be supported - including Tesla."

Tesla in November announced it would build its first European factory and design center near Berlin, adding the new plant would make batteries, powertrains and cars - starting with the Model Y sports utility vehicle.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ros Russell)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 972 M
EBIT 2020 1 332 M
Net income 2020 670 M
Debt 2020 5 953 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 205x
P/E ratio 2021 74,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2021 3,40x
Capitalization 135 B
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.78.82%115 503
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-5.57%91 512
DAIMLER AG-13.14%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.11%47 621
BMW AG-11.55%46 690
