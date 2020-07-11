Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
News 
News

Tesla : cuts price of Model Y SUV by $3,000, Electrek says

07/11/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc reduced the price of its sports utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, Electrek https://bit.ly/327OJoV reported on Saturday.

Tesla's mid-sized SUV, which is sold as a Long Range or Performance version - is now priced at $49,990, according to the carmaker's website https://bit.ly/327lz9y.

The Performance version will be updated with a new configuration, the report added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Model Y was unveiled on March 14 last year, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European carmakers rolling out their own electric rivals.

In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable, marking the first time in the company's history that one of its new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter.

Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles during the second quarter, above estimates for 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. It delivered 80,050 units of its new Model Y SUV and Model 3 for the quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 477 M - -
Net income 2020 146 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2 524x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 B 286 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 806,82 $
Last Close Price 1 544,65 $
Spread / Highest target -2,89%
Spread / Average Target -47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.269.24%286 333
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-14.86%170 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.57%81 832
DAIMLER AG-25.71%44 390
BMW AG-19.76%42 834
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.92%42 634
