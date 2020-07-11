Tesla : cuts price of Model Y SUV by $3,000, Electrek says

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc
reduced the price of its sports utility vehicle Model Y
by $3,000, Electrek https://bit.ly/327OJoV reported on Saturday.
Tesla's mid-sized SUV, which is sold as a Long Range or
Performance version - is now priced at $49,990, according to the
carmaker's website https://bit.ly/327lz9y.
The Performance version will be updated with a new
configuration, the report added.
Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
The Model Y was unveiled on March 14 last year, promising a
much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European
carmakers rolling out their own electric rivals.
In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable,
marking the first time in the company's history that one of its
new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter.
Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles during the second quarter,
above estimates for 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv
data. It delivered 80,050 units of its new Model Y SUV and Model
3 for the quarter.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)