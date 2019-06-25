Tesla : faces delivery bottleneck at close of second quarter - Electrek

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said last month that the company was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year.

Electrek did not give any delivery number for international markets for the quarter.

The report said that when international market numbers are added, especially in places like Norway and China, Tesla will get pretty close to a new record.

It has over 12,000 additional orders as well and Tesla could end the quarter by delivering 61,000 vehicles in North America, the report said https://electrek.co/2019/06/25/tesla-orders-surge-record-quarter-delivery-bottleneck, citing sources inside the company. The report also says, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Tesla has delivered 22,000 vehicles in North America in June so far.

In the first quarter, Tesla reported a 31% fall in deliveries, sparking concerns about the company's ability to make profits and meet its delivery targets while it grapples with issues related to cash flow and manufacturing.

Demand for Tesla's Model 3 sedan and other cars have also moved to the top of investors' list of worries after the company reported slack first-quarter demand against a backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Phil Berlowitz)