Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : faces delivery bottleneck at close of second quarter - Electrek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell 1.7% on Tuesday after news website Electrek reported that the electric-car maker has so far delivered 49,000 vehicles in North America during the second quarter, threatening its goal of a new record.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said last month that the company was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year.

Electrek did not give any delivery number for international markets for the quarter.

The report said that when international market numbers are added, especially in places like Norway and China, Tesla will get pretty close to a new record.

It has over 12,000 additional orders as well and Tesla could end the quarter by delivering 61,000 vehicles in North America, the report said https://electrek.co/2019/06/25/tesla-orders-surge-record-quarter-delivery-bottleneck, citing sources inside the company. The report also says, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Tesla has delivered 22,000 vehicles in North America in June so far.

In the first quarter, Tesla reported a 31% fall in deliveries, sparking concerns about the company's ability to make profits and meet its delivery targets while it grapples with issues related to cash flow and manufacturing.

Demand for Tesla's Model 3 sedan and other cars have also moved to the top of investors' list of worries after the company reported slack first-quarter demand against a backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
07:22pTESLA : faces delivery bottleneck at close of second quarter - Electrek
RE
09:06aStocks to Watch: AbbVie, Allergan, FedEx, Tesla, FactSet Research Systems, Ke..
DJ
06:15aStocks to Watch: FedEx, Tesla, Marathon Oil
DJ
06/24TESLA : Connected cars and the revolutionary road of the future
AQ
06/24NIPPON LIGHT METAL : U.S. waives tariffs on Japanese aluminum for Tesla battery ..
RE
06/24CAR TRASH TO CASH : U.S. firm aims to power European stadiums with old car batte..
RE
06/23TESLA : Work on Tesla plant accelerates
AQ
06/23TESLA : analysts warn about demand, profits as quarter nears close
AQ
06/23TESLA : analysts warn about demand, profits as quarter nears close
AQ
06/21TESLA : Apple tried to buy Tesla in 2013 - report
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 805 M
EBIT 2019 88,4 M
Net income 2019 -776 M
Debt 2019 8 164 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 105,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 39 532 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 282 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-32.80%31 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.62%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.03%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.49%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About