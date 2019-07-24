Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : falls short on revenue, margins in second-quarter, shares tumble 11%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 05:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a steeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter as profit margins on its vehicles narrowed, saying it still aimed for profit in the current quarter even as growth and cash took priority.

Automotive gross margins, a key focus for investors, dropped in the quarter from 20% to 19%, even as revenue from robust deliveries fell short of analysts' expectations.

Shares fell 11% after hours.

Under pressure to meet his promise to post profit in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Elon Musk is trying to contain costs while still spending on major initiatives from a Shanghai factory and assembly-line to upcoming models such as the Model Y SUV and a Semi commercial truck.

The company has laid off workers and pledged to close some stores to lower costs. Facing increased competition from a slew of European rivals with electric offerings, it has also tinkered with its pricing and dropped some lower-priced versions of its models in recent months.

Most recently, it eliminated the least expensive versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV, while cutting the starting price of its Model 3 to $38,990 (31,221.97 pounds).

Musk has rolled back profit pledges after initially promising Tesla would be profitable starting from the third quarter of 2018. Following a drop in first-quarter deliveries, Tesla warned in February it would not be profitable in that quarter. It gave a similar warning for the second quarter in April, saying it expected to return to profitability in the third quarter.

On Wednesday, Tesla was less definitive: "We continue to aim for positive GAAP net income in Q3 and the following quarters, although continuous volume growth, capacity expansion and cash generation will remain the main focus."

Tesla's strong second-quarter deliveries assuaged doubts about demand for the Model 3, but concerns linger, especially since a federal tax credit was cut by half on July 1 and expires at the end of the year.

The company on Wednesday repeated a target of producing 10,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2019.

A 58.7% revenue rise to $6.35 billion in the quarter fell short of the $6.41 billion estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, even as a non-GAAP loss of $1.12 per share was deeper than the loss of 36 cents they expected.

Shares of Tesla are down 22% since the beginning of the year, but they have been rebounding since early June, after hitting their lowest close since early 2016 at $178.97.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Alexandria Sage and Vibhuti Sharma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
06:09pTESLA : posts wider-than-expected loss in quarter as margins fall, shares down 1..
RE
05:44pTESLA : falls short on revenue, margins in second-quarter, shares tumble 11%
RE
05:27pTESLA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pTESLA : posts $408M loss in 2Q, causing stock to plummet
AQ
04:59pTESLA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:50pTESLA : Q2'19 Update Letter
PU
04:49pTesla Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/23TESLA : Faces Eroding Sales of Higher-End Vehicles Amid Model 3 Gains
DJ
07/21TECH STOCKS : Judge Told Tesla To Release Evidence In Short Seller Trial, So Tes..
DJ
07/19BMW picks insider Zipse as CEO to catch up with rivals
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 024 M
EBIT 2019 -243 M
Net income 2019 -890 M
Debt 2019 8 289 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -51,1x
P/E ratio 2020 134x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 47 199 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 280,03  $
Last Close Price 264,88  $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-21.82%46 360
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 538
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%88 901
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%57 743
DAIMLER AG4.65%57 341
BMW AG ST-1.92%50 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group