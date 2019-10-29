Log in
Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter

0
10/29/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
A Tesla Model S at the Nuerburgring race track

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's third-quarter revenue tumbled 39% in the United States, its first drop in more than two years, but sales in China and other regions surged, the electric car maker's break down of sales by geography showed on Tuesday.

U.S. sales, which account for the biggest share of the company's total revenue, fell to $3.13 billion (£2.44 billion) from $5.13 billion a year earlier.

Sales in China rose 64% to $669 million and its other segment, which covers the rest of the globe, rose by more than a billion dollars to $1.83 billion, a regulatory filing showed.

In its earnings report earlier this month, Tesla reported a nearly 8% drop in total revenue to $6.30 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It did not break down sales by geography in the report.

The company, however, surprised investors with a quarterly profit, making good on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's promise, as it delivered a record 97,000 cars.

The company has said it plans to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles for all of 2019, and that it was "highly confident in exceeding 360,000 deliveries this year."

The drop in sales in its domestic market in the latest reported quarter compares with a 55% rise in the second quarter ended June.

"The 40% drop in sales shows there is a ton of work to do to meet guidance," Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin said.

Tesla is expanding its service in other markets including China and Europe, as Musk is under pressure to make Tesla sustainably profitable, while still spending on major initiatives ranging from a Shanghai factory and assembly-line to upcoming models such as the Model Y SUV and a Semi commercial truck.

The company's shares were down nearly 3% at $318.66.

(This story corrects the China sales figure to $669 million, from $699 million, in the third paragraph)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 302 M
EBIT 2019 -222 M
Net income 2019 -853 M
Debt 2019 7 494 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,7x
P/E ratio 2020 225x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 58 702 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 288,71  $
Last Close Price 327,71  $
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-1.53%58 702
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.08%191 485
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.78%97 109
DAIMLER AG16.64%63 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.54%52 312
BMW AG-1.15%50 227
