Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : hikes prices for Model 3, other cars in China amid weaker yuan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:55am EDT
People attend a Tesla performance driving school event at Shanghai International Circuit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc had raised prices for some vehicles in China as the yuan trades at its weakest levels in more than a decade.

The starting price for the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV) is now 809,900 yuan ($114,186), versus 790,900 yuan previously, according to Tesla's China website on Friday.

Its long-range dual-motor variants of mass-market Model 3 cars are now 439,900 yuan, up from 429,900 yuan previously.

The U.S.-China trade frictions and a tit-for-tat tariff war between the countries has prompted Tesla, which currently imports all the cars it sells in China, to adjust its prices multiple times over the past year.

The latest hike comes as China allowed the yuan to weaken against the U.S. dollar earlier this month, raising the cost of imports and prompting Washington to label China a currency manipulator. Beijing has strongly opposed the label.[CNY/]

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that Tesla would hike prices due to the currency uncertainty and could do so again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect.

Tesla is currently building its first overseas factory in Shanghai, which is expected to help the firm minimise the impact of the trade war. It is due to start production by the end of the year and Tesla has said it should be able to build 3,000 Model 3 vehicles a week in its initial phases.

While Tesla does not disclose sales by country, consultancy LMC Automotive estimates it sold 23,678 vehicles in China in the first seven months this year, including 17,451 Model 3 cars.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in SHANGHAI and Se Young Lee in BEIJING; Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
01:20aJACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in Chi..
RE
12:55aTESLA : hikes prices for Model 3, other cars in China amid weaker yuan
RE
12:55aTESLA : hikes prices for Model 3, other cars in China amid weaker yuan
RE
08/28Tesla rolls out insurance in California
RE
08/28TESLA : heads down new road with car insurance in California
AQ
08/28TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
AQ
08/28TESLA : Introducing Tesla Insurance
PU
08/28Slump in lithium prices hammers profits at China's Ganfeng
RE
08/27Veterans Favored For Finance Chiefs -- WSJ
DJ
08/26U.S. Companies Looking for More Experience in Their Finance Chiefs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 1 565x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 39 714 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 221,71  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-33.38%38 618
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.49%182 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.58%80 315
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 026
DAIMLER AG-8.55%49 454
BMW AG-14.89%42 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group