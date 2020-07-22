Log in
TESLA, INC.

Tesla : hiring servicing staff in 'unsupportive' Singapore

07/22/2020 | 12:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc has advertised for servicing staff in Singapore, a country previously criticised by Chief Executive Elon Musk as unsupportive of electric vehicles.

Listings for five jobs in Singapore on networking website LinkedIn are mainly in servicing and repair, such as a service technician and parts adviser.

It was not clear where in Singapore the new hires would be based, or whether the U.S. automaker currently has any employees in the country.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on its Singapore plans.

Singapore is one of the world's most expensive places to buy a car and has few electric vehicles. It aims to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, and make a bigger bet on electrification to cut greenhouse gases and slow climate change.

Two years ago, Musk responded to a Tesla admirer in Singapore who asked the executive to make the automaker's vehicles available in the city-state. "We tried, but Singapore govt is not supportive of electric vehicles," Musk tweeted.

Unlike traditional automakers, Tesla prefers to sell its cars directly through its own showrooms.

Local dealership Hong Seh Motors on its website said it is Singapore's only retailer of Tesla cars. It did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Additional reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 865 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 395x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 291 B 291 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 923,72 $
Last Close Price 1 568,36 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target -41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.274.91%304 565
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.17%175 271
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.73%84 335
DAIMLER AG-20.05%47 610
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.78%45 040
BMW AG-16.84%43 667
