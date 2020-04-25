Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 07:58pm EDT
The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Freemont, California

Tesla Inc is calling some workers back to its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle-assembly plant next week, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Tesla had suspended production at its Fremont, California plant on March 24. The company had previously said that it planned to resume normal operations on May 4, a day after the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order is scheduled to be lifted.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said that it was likely the Bay Area's stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tesla supervisors told some staff in the paint and stamping operations at the California factory to report to the facility on April 29, the Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-25/tesla-is-calling-some-california-plant-workers-back-next-week?sref=y3YMCJ4e said. They also asked workers to reply and say whether they plan to show up, the report added.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
07:58pTESLA : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News
RE
04/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Gilead, Verizon, Amazon
04/24TESLA, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/24TESLA : China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut
RE
04/24TESLA : China-made Model 3 prices rise after EV subsidies cut
RE
04/24TESLA : Welcomes Hiromichi Mizuno as New Independent Director to its Board
PU
04/23TESLA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
04/23JEFF BEZOS : Bezos, Musk among billionaires gaining net worth in pandemic - repo..
RE
04/23China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 10% this year
RE
04/22STMicro expects higher sales in second half, lifting shares
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 364 M
EBIT 2020 184 M
Net income 2020 -373 M
Debt 2020 4 946 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -312x
P/E ratio 2021 99,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
EV / Sales2021 3,52x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 509,55  $
Last Close Price 725,15  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.73.34%133 421
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.44%169 230
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.41%66 910
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.92%39 315
BMW AG-33.47%34 068
DAIMLER AG-44.18%31 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group