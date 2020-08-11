Tesla launches five-for-one stock split

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a
five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make
its shares more attractive to retail investors following a
stunning rally this year.
Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this
year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly
7% after the bell.
The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc
in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its
stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014.
Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts
and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory
shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker's
inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)