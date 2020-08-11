Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/11 04:00:00 pm
1374.39 USD   -3.11%
Tesla launches five-for-one stock split

08/11/2020

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year.

Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly 7% after the bell.

The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014.

Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 709 M - -
Net income 2020 1 019 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 272x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 264 B 264 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 257,17 $
Last Close Price 1 374,39 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.239.10%264 367
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.31%181 774
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.47%82 589
DAIMLER AG-17.21%51 441
BMW AG-24.32%42 169
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.54%41 601
