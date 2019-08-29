Log in
Tesla : raises prices for some vehicles in China

08/29/2019 | 11:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is pictured on a car during the electric car E-Rallye Baltica 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised prices for some vehicles in China, a decision that comes as the Chinese yuan trades at its weakest levels in more than 10 years.

The starting price for the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV) was now 809,900 yuan (93,008.24 pounds) compared with 790,900 yuan previously, Tesla said on its China website. Its long-range dual-motor variants of mass-market Model 3 vehicles were now priced at 439,900 yuan, up from 429,900 yuan previously.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that Tesla would hike prices on Friday and could do so again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in SHANGHAI and Se Young Lee in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 1 565x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 39 714 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 221,71  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-33.38%38 618
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.49%182 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.58%80 315
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.34%52 026
DAIMLER AG-8.55%49 454
BMW AG-14.89%42 715
