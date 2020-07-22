Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/22 05:25:40 pm
1661.995 USD   +5.97%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12pTesla reports quarterly profit, opening door to S&P 500 as shares rise
RE
05:01pTesla Posts Fourth Consecutive Quarterly Profit, Defying Pandemic Shutdown
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla reports quarterly profit, opening door to S&P 500 as shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla SuperCharger station is seen in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit despite the ongoing global pandemic, sending its stock up 6% in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500.

Tesla said it earned non-adjusted net income of $104 million from April to June, or a $0.50 per share profit, marking the first time the company has posted a profit for four straight quarters, a necessary goal for it to be included in the stock index of the largest U.S. companies.

The result marks a major accomplishment for Chief Executive Elon Musk, whose mission of leading the global auto industry into an electric future has frequently been questioned by investors who doubted the viability of Tesla's business.

Tesla's shares have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months, gaining more than 500% over the past year. Many analysts believe the share rally has been fueled in part by expectations of Tesla's imminent inclusion in the stock index, which would unleash a flood of new demand for Tesla's shares.

The company on Wednesday affirmed its goal to deliver at least half a million vehicles by the end of 2020 despite production interruptions, including the shutting of its California factory for nearly six weeks of the quarter on the orders of local authorities.

"While achieving this goal has become more difficult, delivering half a million vehicles in 2020 remains our target," the company said.

Tesla's second-quarter revenue fell to $6.04 billion from $6.35 billion a year earlier, but surpassed analyst expectations for revenue of $5.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla reported $5.18 billion in second-quarter automotive revenue, but its share of income from regulatory credits - payments the company receives from other carmakers to offset emissions - increased to 8% to $428 million.

The company said higher income from those credits in combination with temporary employee salary cuts during the pandemic and deferred revenue from its yet-to-be-released self-driving feature offset the cost of factory shutdowns.

Musk on Tuesday qualified for a payout worth an unprecedented $2.1 billion, his second jackpot since May from the electric car maker following its massive stock surge.

Tesla is looking to expand vehicle production by building a new factory in the U.S. Southwest as soon as the third quarter, with Texas' Travis County and Oklahoma's city of Tulsa vying for the new plant.

The company on Wednesday said a site has been selected and preparations are under way, but did not provide further details. Officials for Tulsa and Travis County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Travis County has offered some $65 million in tax rebates to entice the company, which plans to produce its Model Y sports utility vehicles and futuristic Cybertruck at the new factory.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)

By Akanksha Rana and Tina Bellon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.62% 27005.84 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 10870.753842 Delayed Quote.25.41%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 10706.127425 Delayed Quote.19.03%
S&P 500 0.57% 3276.02 Delayed Quote.0.65%
TESLA, INC. 1.53% 1592.33 Delayed Quote.274.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12pTesla reports quarterly profit, opening door to S&P 500 as shares rise
RE
05:01pTesla Posts Fourth Consecutive Quarterly Profit, Defying Pandemic Shutdown
DJ
04:58pTESLA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:48pTESLA : makes $104M profit in 2Q despite factory shutdown
AQ
04:39pTESLA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pTesla reports quarterly profit, opening door to S&P 500 as shares rise
RE
04:31pTESLA : Q2'20 Update Letter
PU
04:28pTesla Releases Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:23pTESLA : quarterly revenue beats estimates
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 044 M - -
Net income 2020 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 218x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 291 B 291 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 933,72 $
Last Close Price 1 568,36 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target -40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.274.91%290 729
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%175 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.73%85 574
DAIMLER AG-20.05%48 531
BMW AG-16.84%45 102
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group