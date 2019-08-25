Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : scouting sites for possible factory in Germany's NRW - Rheinische Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: IIHS technician Floyd demonstrates front crash prevention test on Tesla Model 3 at IIHS-HLDI Vehicle Research Center in Ruckersville, Virginia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla is scouting out locations for a possible factory in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous state, daily Rheinische Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

First inspections have taken place, the paper said.

Tesla spokespeople in Europe were not immediately available for comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet in April that the company was "considering" building a factory in Germany.

Last year, Musk said Germany was a leading choice in Europe to build a Gigafactory, adding "the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries".

NRW, Germany's most populous state, shares borders with the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tesla is also looking at the German state of Lower Saxony, which shares a border with the Netherlands, its Economy Minister Bernd Althusmann said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
11:06aTESLA : scouting sites for possible factory in Germany's NRW - Rheinische Post
RE
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
08/23China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
08/23China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
08/23China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
08/23Trump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/23TESLA : Walmart, Tesla pause in legal fight over fiery solar panels
AQ
08/23TESLA : Walmart, Tesla working to end solar panel fire dispute
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 642 M
EBIT 2019 -551 M
Net income 2019 -1 362 M
Debt 2019 8 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 1 492x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 37 867 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 265,57  $
Last Close Price 211,40  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-36.48%37 867
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.91%184 180
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.61%79 793
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.80%51 484
DAIMLER AG-11.30%48 528
BMW AG-16.97%42 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group