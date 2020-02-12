Log in
TESLA INC.

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
News 
News

Tesla seeks approval to build longer range Model 3s in China

02/12/2020 | 11:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai

Tesla Inc is seeking approval from Chinese regulators to offer a new China-made Model 3 variant, a government document shows.

The variant would have a longer driving range, a source familiar with the matter said.

Like the current China-made Model 3, which has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres, it would be a rear-wheel drive vehicle, the source said, who was not authorised to talk about the matter and declined to be identified.

Tesla, which started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, also sells longer range imported Model 3s with all-wheel drive in China.

The electric vehicle maker restarted production in Shanghai on Monday after the government ended an extended holiday that had been put in place due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

