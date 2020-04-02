Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

Tesla Inc said on Thursday Model Y production and deliveries were significantly ahead of schedule, even as its March quarter deliveries fell short of Wall Street estimates by about 5,000 vehicles.

The company's shares surged about 15% in extended trading.

The electric carmaker said Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule.

It also said that its Shanghai factory in China continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks.

Tesla last month suspended production at its Fremont, California, assembly plant under pressure from local authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

The company delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter, including 76,200 Model 3/Y sedans and 12,200 Model S/X SUVs, below estimates of 93,399 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
04:45pTESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
RE
04:34pTESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
RE
04:12pTESLA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04:06pTesla Q1 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
GL
11:07aTESLA : COVID-19 - Nigerian Govt Begs Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, for Ventilators
AQ
11:07aTESLA : Nigerians Embarrassed As Ministry of Finance Begs Elon Musk, Tesla for V..
AQ
11:06aTESLA : Nigeria Govt Deletes Tweet Begging Tesla Founder for Ventilators
AQ
10:53a'DEAR ELON' : Ukraine takes up Tesla's ventilator offer via Twitter
RE
03:37aELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
04/01Fiat Chrysler, GM try discounts, online buying to lift plunging U.S. sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 190 M
EBIT 2020 742 M
Net income 2020 186 M
Debt 2020 5 065 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 635x
P/E ratio 2021 62,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 88 603 M
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 487,27  $
Last Close Price 481,56  $
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.11%96 412
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.06%167 962
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.83%63 577
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.61%39 007
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.98%33 820
BMW AG-39.32%33 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group