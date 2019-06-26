Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla Inc.    TSLA

TESLA INC.

(TSLA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : senior production executive at Fremont facility quits - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags fly over the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory 2, which is also known as RiverBend, a joint venture with Panasonic to produce solar panels and roof tiles in Buffalo, New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's vice president of production at its Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, has left after three years with the electric-car maker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

He was tasked with improving production for Tesla's luxury Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle as well as helping build a cost-effective manufacturing programme for the Model 3, the company had said in his appointment memo.

Hochholdinger's departure is the latest in a string of high-profile executives to leave Tesla over the past two years as the automaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3 sedan, which is seen as crucial for its long-term profitability.

He joined Tesla from Volkswagen AG, where he spent 22 years supervising production of Audi A4, A5 and Q5 models. When Audi made a new production facility in Mexico, he served as an adviser.

Both Tesla and Hochholdinger did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Demand for Tesla cars is one of the major concerns of investors after the company reported slack demand in the first quarter against the backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Tesla had reported a 31% fall in first-quarter deliveries and warned that profit would be delayed until the latter half of the year.

The automaker is expected to report its second-quarter delivery and production numbers in July.

Shares of the company were up nearly 2% at $223.95.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA INC.
12:28pTESLA : senior production executive at Fremont facility quits - source
RE
10:53aTESLA : Sales record within reach but deliveries are problem
AQ
06/25TESLA : faces delivery bottleneck at close of second-quarter - Electrek
RE
06/25Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
RE
06/25Stocks to Watch: AbbVie, Allergan, FedEx, Tesla, FactSet Research Systems, Ke..
DJ
06/25Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Tesla, Marathon Oil
DJ
06/24TESLA : Connected cars and the revolutionary road of the future
AQ
06/24NIPPON LIGHT METAL : U.S. waives tariffs on Japanese aluminum for Tesla battery ..
RE
06/24CAR TRASH TO CASH : U.S. firm aims to power European stadiums with old car batte..
RE
06/23TESLA : Work on Tesla plant accelerates
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 805 M
EBIT 2019 88,4 M
Net income 2019 -813 M
Debt 2019 8 164 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 109,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 38 847 M
Chart TESLA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 281 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA INC.-33.97%31 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.62%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.04%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.65%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About