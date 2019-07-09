Log in
Tesla : set to ramp up production at Fremont plant - Bloomberg

07/09/2019 | 10:04pm EDT
A car carrier trailer carries Tesla Model 3 electric sedans, is seen outside the Tesla factory in Fremont

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is preparing to boost output at its electric car factory in Fremont, California, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal email.

"While we can't be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments," Bloomberg quoted Tesla's automotive president, Jerome Guillen, as saying in the email.

The company "hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency" in the latest quarter, both in Fremont and in Nevada, Guillen was quoted as saying.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

