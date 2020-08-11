Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/11 04:00:00 pm
1374.39 USD   -3.11%
05:53pAPPLE : Tesla to Enact 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:51pAPPLE : Tesla to Enace 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:40pTesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla SuperCharger station is seen in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, sending the electric carmaker's recently high-flying shares up 7% in extended trade.

Tesla's stock, which traded at $1,475 after the announcement, is among the highest priced on Wall Street, and the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a press release it was looking to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors.

Tesla's stock has surged over 200% this year, while shares of General Motors and Ford Motor declined on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock splits are a way for companies to make shares more accessible to retail investors, potentially attracting individual investors who make small trades. However, brokerages increasingly let customers buy parts of shares, making the benefit of share splits less clear than in the past.

Tesla said stock holders of record on Aug. 21 would receive four additional shares after the close of trading on Aug. 28, with the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning Aug. 31.

Tesla's stock split follows a four-for-one split announced by Apple Inc in late July, the iPhone maker's first stock split since 2014.

Stock splits have become rare on Wall Street in recent years, with just three S&P 500 components announcing splits in 2020, compared with an average of 10 a year over the past decade, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500.

While many institutional investors have avoided Tesla's stock in recent years due to a lack of consistent profitability, the company has a strong following among individual investors.

Over the past 30 days, Tesla was second only to Apple as the most popular stock on the Robinhood trading app, according to Robintrack, a website that tracks Robinhood holdings.

Tesla's stock split should not affect S&P Dow Jones Indices' potential decision to add the company to the S&P 500, which is weighted by companies' overall stock market values.

The share split will not make Tesla any less expensive in terms of actual earnings it delivers to investors. The stock currently trades at 112 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv. By comparison, GM is valued at eight times expected earnings, and Ford at 45 times expected earnings.

(This story refiles to fix typo in headline)

By Noel Randewich and Munsif Vengattil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESLA, INC.
05:53pAPPLE : Tesla to Enact 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:51pAPPLE : Tesla to Enace 5-for-1 Stock Split
DJ
05:40pTesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
RE
05:33pTesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
RE
05:23pTech Down As Valuation Concerns Continue To Weigh -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pTESLA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pTESLA : launches five-for-one stock split
RE
05:00pTesla Announces a Five-for-One Stock Split
GL
04:59pTesla to Enact 5-for-1 Stock Split -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 709 M - -
Net income 2020 1 019 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 272x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,77x
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 257,17 $
Last Close Price 1 374,39 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.239.10%264 367
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.31%181 774
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.47%82 589
DAIMLER AG-17.21%51 441
BMW AG-24.32%42 169
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.54%41 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group