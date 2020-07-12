Log in
Tesla : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector

07/12/2020 | 02:59am EDT

(Recasts, adds earlier price cut)

July 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla's Model 3, Model X and Model S.

The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.

The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6% from its previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker's website.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company started deliveries of the Model Y in March, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling out their own electric rivals.

In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable, marking the first time in the company's 17-year history that one of its new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul Editing by Paul Simao and William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 10.78% 1544.65 Delayed Quote.269.24%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.23% 139.98 Delayed Quote.-20.57%
