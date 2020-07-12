Tesla : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector

(Recasts, adds earlier price cut)
July 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc cut the price of its
sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after
its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain
sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla's Model 3,
Model X and Model S.
The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a
smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second
quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the
global auto industry.
The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6% from its
previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker's website.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The company started deliveries of the Model Y in March,
promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition
from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling
out their own electric rivals.
In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable,
marking the first time in the company's 17-year history that one
of its new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in
Seoul
Editing by Paul Simao and William Mallard